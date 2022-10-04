Read full article on original website
Craig Williams
2d ago
The Seahawks did what they should have done with him, traded him while he still had value to other teams. His best years are behind him, he made it clear he wasn’t going to be a Seahawk when he became a free agent. The Bronco’s did what many teams do, panicked because they needed a quarterback?
Reply(10)
10
CC rider
1d ago
The broncos problem is not Russell Wilson. He has played well, but his receivers drop the passes and the team commits penalties. He has shown his ability to close out games this year, but for some reason they don't seem to want to use his best strength.
Reply(2)
5
Ron Walker
2d ago
The question should be, Is Wilson regretting going there. Denver has no offensive line at al! He's having to run more and more in Denver.
Reply
3
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Comments / 34