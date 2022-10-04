ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is new Patriots QB Garrett Gilbert?

The Patriots are expected to bring back quarterback Garrett Gilbert for his third stint on the New England practice squad. He’ll provide depth and possibly back up Bailey Zappe on Sunday if neither Mac Jones nor Brian Hoyer is ready to play. Enter your email address here to receive...
Teddy Bridgewater vs. Vikings Becoming Increasingly Likely

During Week 3, Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury that, to many people, looked very much like a concussion. He hit his head on the turf, got up, stumbled around for a bit, and slowly made his way to the bench. Then, somehow someway, he came back into the game and started on Thursday night’s Week 4 matchup against the Bengals.
Inside Texas' Steve Sarkisian magic touch developing QBs

When I sat down with Steve Sarkisian at Big 12 Media Days in July, I asked him what most wanted to know at the time: Who would be his starting quarterback in Week 1? Would it be Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card?. "We got two good players," the Texas Longhorns...
