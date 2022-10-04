During Week 3, Tua Tagovailoa went down with an injury that, to many people, looked very much like a concussion. He hit his head on the turf, got up, stumbled around for a bit, and slowly made his way to the bench. Then, somehow someway, he came back into the game and started on Thursday night’s Week 4 matchup against the Bengals.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO