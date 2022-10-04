Oct. 29 National Prescription Take Back event has 4 Richland County locations

Wayne County has reached a financial settlement with the family of an Apple Creek man who was fatally shot by a deputy back in 2018. 60-year-old Rodney Geiser was killed in December of 2018, after his son called authorities to say his dad had been threatening to harm himself. Geiser was seen walking around the village with a gun to his head, and was shot when he failed to respond to officers’ requests to put the weapon down. The deputy who shot Geiser was cleared of any wrong doing in 2019. Terms of the settlement are still being finalized.

