Richland County, OH

Oct. 29 National Prescription Take Back event has 4 Richland County locations

By From METRICH, Special to Richland Source
 2 days ago
Food distribution held at Galion Schools

GALION- A food distribution was sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and held at Galion Schools on Sept. 27. Second Harvest Food Bank distributed assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, protein, and produce to over 345 families in partnership with Galion City Schools. Ohio State Representative Riordan McClain also came out to help.
Public hearing set for rezoning Lexington schools property into village

MANSFIELD — The village of Lexington and Lexington Local Schools have filed a petition to annex 37.723 acres of school district-owned land into the village. The petition deals with two parcels located just south of the new junior high and high school building. The plots encompass the new ball fields, a retention pond, practice fields and the beginning of the driveway to the junior high school wing. The land is currently part of Troy Township.
Area Agency on Aging to provide free smoke/carbon monoxide detectors

ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will distribute free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents of Richland County that are age 60 and older at a Fire Prevention Month Awareness event on Friday, Oct. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Hawkins Corner, located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Door 300, in Ontario.
GALION POLICE REPORTS

A male was arrested on a felony warrant on South Street. A female was cited for speeding on North Market Street. There was a male arrested on a warrant on Cherry Street. A female reported a purse was stolen from her vehicle at Cobey Park. A report of fraud was...
City of Mansfield plans annual Halloween Trick or Treat on Oct. 29

MANSFIELD -- Attention all ghosts, goblins and witches: the City of Mansfield has Halloween plans for you. Mayor Tim Theaker on Tuesday announced the annual city-wide Trick or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for youngsters who wish to participate. GALLERY: Mansfield Trick-or-Treat.
Scam Reported in Wyandot County

A telephone scam continues to target Wyandot County citizens. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office stated that the caller will sometimes identify themselves as a deputy and tell the person they called that they did not show for a court hearing. The caller may say they have a warrant for...
Ashland City Council ends meeting by re-opening Claremont Ave. bridge

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council concluded its 14-minute meeting Tuesday out on the street, donning Highlighter-yellow hardhats. Council members, along with Ashland Mayor Matt Miller, city staff and residents who happened to attend Tuesday’s meeting, met at the newly-built Claremont Avenue bridge to re-open the street.
Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon

Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
Wayne County settles with family of slain Apple Creek man

Wayne County has reached a financial settlement with the family of an Apple Creek man who was fatally shot by a deputy back in 2018. 60-year-old Rodney Geiser was killed in December of 2018, after his son called authorities to say his dad had been threatening to harm himself. Geiser was seen walking around the village with a gun to his head, and was shot when he failed to respond to officers’ requests to put the weapon down. The deputy who shot Geiser was cleared of any wrong doing in 2019. Terms of the settlement are still being finalized.
Crash Victim from Ohio Identified

The driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal crash last week has been identified. 54-year-old Damon Allen Frantz from Wooster Ohio was driving north on Gera road Thursday morning when his pickup collided with a Cadillac SUV that was stopped behind a dump truck at a stop sign. The pickup flipped end-over-end and hit the back of the dump truck. Frantz was the only fatality in the crash, and the drivers of the SUV and Dump Truck, both from Saginaw, were not seriously injured.
WOOSTER, OH

