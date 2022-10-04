Oct. 29 National Prescription Take Back event has 4 Richland County locations

Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Countdown to crawl: Richland County boutique owners look ahead to collaborative event
MANSFIELD -- Walking around a mall or department store for new clothes might not be an enjoyable experience for everyone, especially if they don’t know what they’re looking for. Jessica Klupp said her favorite part about being a boutique owner is helping people who don’t know what to...
Galion Inquirer
Food distribution held at Galion Schools
GALION- A food distribution was sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and held at Galion Schools on Sept. 27. Second Harvest Food Bank distributed assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, protein, and produce to over 345 families in partnership with Galion City Schools. Ohio State Representative Riordan McClain also came out to help.
Oh, deer! How local firefighters helped save a deer
Mansfield firefighters found themselves on an unusual call on Tuesday.
richlandsource.com
Public hearing set for rezoning Lexington schools property into village
MANSFIELD — The village of Lexington and Lexington Local Schools have filed a petition to annex 37.723 acres of school district-owned land into the village. The petition deals with two parcels located just south of the new junior high and high school building. The plots encompass the new ball fields, a retention pond, practice fields and the beginning of the driveway to the junior high school wing. The land is currently part of Troy Township.
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging to provide free smoke/carbon monoxide detectors
ONTARIO -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will distribute free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to residents of Richland County that are age 60 and older at a Fire Prevention Month Awareness event on Friday, Oct. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Hawkins Corner, located at 2131 Park Avenue West, Door 300, in Ontario.
cleveland19.com
Huron County officials share ‘urgent message’ following spike in overdoses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Huron County Board of Mental Health and Addiction Services issued an “urgent message” after noticing a spike in drug overdoses. The overdose spike alert came on Tuesday after at least three incidents in a 24-hour span were reported in Huron County. “Resources are...
Galion Inquirer
GALION POLICE REPORTS
A male was arrested on a felony warrant on South Street. A female was cited for speeding on North Market Street. There was a male arrested on a warrant on Cherry Street. A female reported a purse was stolen from her vehicle at Cobey Park. A report of fraud was...
richlandsource.com
City of Mansfield plans annual Halloween Trick or Treat on Oct. 29
MANSFIELD -- Attention all ghosts, goblins and witches: the City of Mansfield has Halloween plans for you. Mayor Tim Theaker on Tuesday announced the annual city-wide Trick or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for youngsters who wish to participate. GALLERY: Mansfield Trick-or-Treat.
Ohio Man Eludes Police For Hours After Fatal Hit and Run
Chad C. Holbrook, 49, is accused of killing a motorcyclist in Ohio early yesterday morning. The crash happened on Route 61 in Norwalk Township of Huron County.
Head-on crash in Lorain County kills 24-year-old Amherst resident
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 24-year-old driver was killed Tuesday evening when a car trying to pass a stopped vehicle ended up striking an oncoming pickup truck head-on, authorities say. The State Highway Patrol says Avery Susak of Amherst died in the crash on U.S. 20, which occurred just...
2 arrested for public indecency at Cedar Point during HalloWeekends: What police are saying
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Two people were arrested Friday night at Cedar Point amid allegations of public indecency. The situation happened shortly before 9 p.m. Friday near the Fearground Freakshow haunted attraction, according to a report from the Sandusky Police Department. Police say the suspects, both 38 years old, include...
wktn.com
Scam Reported in Wyandot County
A telephone scam continues to target Wyandot County citizens. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office stated that the caller will sometimes identify themselves as a deputy and tell the person they called that they did not show for a court hearing. The caller may say they have a warrant for...
richlandsource.com
Open Source: 179th Airlift Wing firefighters still on duty at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport
This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. GALLERY: Ohio Air National Guard firefighters still on duty at Mansfield Lahm Regional Aiport. Photos of the new...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland City Council ends meeting by re-opening Claremont Ave. bridge
ASHLAND — Ashland City Council concluded its 14-minute meeting Tuesday out on the street, donning Highlighter-yellow hardhats. Council members, along with Ashland Mayor Matt Miller, city staff and residents who happened to attend Tuesday’s meeting, met at the newly-built Claremont Avenue bridge to re-open the street.
Firefighter dies in Ashland County motorcycle crash
Ethan Stadler, 23, died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday just before 1 p.m. on County Road 1302, west of State Route 89 in Ashland County, according to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
wktn.com
Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon
Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
24-year-old dies in Lorain County crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that left a 24-year-old man from Amherst dead.
wqkt.com
Wayne County settles with family of slain Apple Creek man
Wayne County has reached a financial settlement with the family of an Apple Creek man who was fatally shot by a deputy back in 2018. 60-year-old Rodney Geiser was killed in December of 2018, after his son called authorities to say his dad had been threatening to harm himself. Geiser was seen walking around the village with a gun to his head, and was shot when he failed to respond to officers’ requests to put the weapon down. The deputy who shot Geiser was cleared of any wrong doing in 2019. Terms of the settlement are still being finalized.
wsgw.com
Crash Victim from Ohio Identified
The driver of a pickup truck involved in a fatal crash last week has been identified. 54-year-old Damon Allen Frantz from Wooster Ohio was driving north on Gera road Thursday morning when his pickup collided with a Cadillac SUV that was stopped behind a dump truck at a stop sign. The pickup flipped end-over-end and hit the back of the dump truck. Frantz was the only fatality in the crash, and the drivers of the SUV and Dump Truck, both from Saginaw, were not seriously injured.
crawfordcountynow.com
September 2022 Crawford County Mugshots brought to you by AA American Bail Bonds
CRAWFORD COUNTY—Information is published as it is provided by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The publication of an individual’s mugshot is a factor of charges brought against the individual and is not an indicator of innocence or guilt.
Comments / 0