Tribune-Review

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin previews matchup with Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers fans will likely be hanging on coach Mike Tomlin’s every word during his weekly press conference Tuesday, anticipating his decision on the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett replaced veteran Mitch Trubisky at the start...
ESPN

NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses

Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
NESN

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
The Spun

Steelers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report Thursday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett may not have one of his top targets this Sunday when he makes his first career start. On Thursday, the Steelers added wide receiver Diontae Johnson to their injury report. He's dealing with a hip injury. Johnson was listed as a limited participant for Thursday's...
