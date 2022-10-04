New Hope Industries announces its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Read full article on original website
MOUNT VERNON - Knox County Career Center’s (KCCC) Building Trades program held their annual Dog Days of Summer event at KCCC on Friday, September 30th. Juniors and seniors in Building Trades had the opportunity to meet and talk with contractors throughout the three-hour event. There were 27 business representatives from various construction companies who attended the event.
MOUNT VERNON – The Johnny Appleseed Apple Fest returns to Downtown Mount Vernon on Friday, Oct. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. Sponsored by The Peoples Bank of Gambier, the event takes place on East Ohio Avenue between South Main and South Gay Street. It will be packed with vendors, food trucks, performances and more.
MOUNT VERNON – The City of Mount Vernon filed a Notice of Appeal with the Environmental Review Appeals Commission earlier this week concerning the Ohio EPA’s Unilateral Order to the City related to lime residuals removal. In a press release, The City stated it has identified multiple legal...
Ohio voters will decide in November whether non-citizens should have a say in local elections. Issue 2 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if approved, would prohibit local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote in municipal elections.
MOUNT VERNON — Dancing Bee Market & Studio, 3 N. Main St. in Mount Vernon, is open under a new brand and with a freshly renovated classroom space. Jami Ingledue, owner of natural soap and body products company Dancing Bee Farms, took over ownership of the Makers’ Market in November 2021. He set out to make it into a community space where local artists could not only sell their creations, but also share their talents with the community.
MOUNT VERNON — New Directions kicked off October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month last week with a dinner featuring Boxing Hall of Famer Christy Martin. A coal miner's daughter hailing from a small town in southern West Virginia, Martin said she grew up never seeing or knowing about domestic violence. She played sports and went to college. She entered the world of boxing, eventually meeting coach Jim Martin.
Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County presents a panel discussion with the Knox County Board of Elections staff on "How Elections Work in Knox County." This event will be held at Knox Memorial Building, Veterans Hall (2nd floor) located at 112 E. High Street, Mount Vernon. As with all Library events, this program is free and open to the public, however, advance registration is required. Registration is open at https://bit.ly/3cGdikA through 5pm on Thursday. October 6th..
Noah James Thomas, age 72, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born on February 15, 1950, in Richwood, West Virginia, to the late Paul and Ivy (Reed) Thomas. Noah owned and operated Affordable Auto’s in Mount Vernon, Ohio, and loved...
Jo Ann Warren, age 75, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Knox Community Hospital. She was born on December 4, 1946, in Rand, West Virginia and was the daughter to the late Calvin and Jacqueline (Morton) Oakes. To plant a tree in memory of Jo...
MOUNT VERNON -- Wooster sophomore Ava Mathur called herself every name in the book during the first set of Friday's Ohio Cardinal Conference No. 1 singles championship match. Useless. Awful. Horrible.
Jacqueline A. Shinabery, 75, of Mount Vernon passed away at The Ohio State University Medical Center on October 2, 2022. She was born April 15, 1947, to Ralph and Mary (Stetler) Longenberger in Decatur, Indiana. Jackie retired from Kenyon College where she worked in the custodial department. To plant a...
Howard W. Hagner, age 82, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at The Laurels of Mount Vernon. He was born on December 5, 1939, in Ankenytown and was the son to the late Clyde Schroeder and Rhama Swank. To plant a tree in memory of Howard...
