2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday in Yakima. The officials stated that two people were traveling in an ATV on River Road when they struck a raised railway embankment at a high rate of speed. The officials stated that the vehicle flipped and landed...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee Police investigating after drive-by shooting involving BB gun
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating after a person was struck by a bb fired from a moving vehicle Monday night. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says a person who was walking in the 1000 block of Walla Walla Avenue near Lowe’s told police they were shot as the vehicle passed by. The bb was found nearby. Fortunately, the bb did not break the skin.
46-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Benton County (Benton County, WA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Benton County on Sunday morning. The officials stated that a 46-year-old woman was traveling on Interstate 82 at milepost 79 near Prosser when her car struck the guardrail and spun out into the eastbound lanes. The crash was reported...
nbcrightnow.com
Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours
BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
Yakima Police: Busy weekend included fatal ATV crash & two arrests
YAKIMA, Wash. — It was a busy weekend for police officers in Yakima; particularly on the traffic front. There were several vehicle pursuits, collisions and arrests made on October 1st and 2nd across the city. 1:00 a.m. on October 1: Yakima police officers observed a 2022 Polaris RZR Wheeled...
nbcrightnow.com
Two men evade canines after possible Yakima burglary
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is reporting a possible burglary occurred around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of E Selah Road. Two men reportedly rammed the homeowner's car and ran away. No injuries have been reported, according to YCSO. It is not immediately clear if anything...
ifiberone.com
Woman injured after colliding with tractor near Quincy
QUINCY - A woman's morning commute was literally turned upside down early Tuesday near Quincy. It happened just before 7 a.m. Grant County sheriff's deputies say 44-year-old Rosa Ramirez of Quincy was going northbound on Road P near Martin Road when she rode up on to the back of a trailer towed by a tractor hauling bins.
KIMA TV
2 killed in ATV crash in Yakima while running from police
YAKIMA – Two are dead after an ATV crash in Yakima on Saturday, Oct. 1. Police say they spotted the ATV on River Rd. from 40th Ave. going very fast. They say the ATV got away from police and continued to drive off-road through the warehouse area leading to River Rd.
One dead in single-vehicle crash near Prosser
PROSSER, Wash. — A Grandview woman has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash Sunday morning, Oct. 2. According to Washington State Patrol, 46-year-old Nora Orosco was heading east on I-82, one mile west of Prosser, when her vehicle left the roadway, entered the median and struck a guardrail.
ncwlife.com
Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer
WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $500,000 for Man Accused of Shooting at Two Hunters in East Lewis County
Bail has been set at $500,000 for a man accused of shooting at two people after trying to steal from their vehicle near Packwood on Tuesday. The defendant, Jesse G. Bailey, 40, of Randle, was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree assault, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Yakima Juvenile Shooting and Crash Suspect Makes Bail For Release
A 17-year-old suspect arrested September 16 following a shooting and crash in Yakima in which three women were killed has been released from juvenile jail. Attorney's for the teen who is facing a charge of vehicular homicide were able to convince a judge last week to lower his bail from $250,000 to $150,000.
nbcrightnow.com
Second suspect in Zillah home invasion robbery arrested
ZILLAH, Wash.- The second suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion robbery in Zillah on September, 7, has been arrested. According to a press release from the Zillah Police Department, Jason S. Moss was arrested in Buena, Washington on October, 3. A task force of the U.S. Marshals Service, Yakima Police, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, and the Violent Crimes Task Force, made the arrest.
Benton County correctional officer smuggled drugs, phones into jail
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tri-Cities resident Eric Christian, 34, was sentenced to roughly four years in federal prison for smuggling illegal contraband into the Benton County Jail while serving as a Correctional Officer in 2020. According to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, Vanessa Waldref, Christian was...
Family of Missing Yakima Boy Mark His 5th Birthday Wednesday
The family of a missing Yakima boy are celebrating his 5th birthday Wednesday at Sarge Hubbard Park where he was reported missing on September 10. Lucian Mungia remains missing as family and friends continue the search around the region. Posters of the missing boy can be found throughout the valley and in other parts of the state.
KIMA TV
Yakima jail guard stabbed in neck with a pencil
YAKIMA – A terrifying situation for a Yakima jail guard who was stabbed in the neck this weekend. Police say the guard was doing their usual rounds when an inmate asked him about using the phone. When he responded, he’d have to ask his sergeant, he says the inmate...
KIMA TV
Zillah home invasion suspect in custody
ZILLAH -- Police have arrested Jason S Moss who was wanted for a Zillah home invasion robbery on Sept. 7, 2022. The Zillah Police Department say he was arrested in Buena, Washington. The US Marshal's service, Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Violent Crimes Task force all assisted...
kidnewsradio.com
Avoid area of Sunnyside and Potomac
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac. All Westbound lanes from Washington Parkway to Nina Drive are closed. Officials say to avoid the area to allow first responders...
Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level
In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
WSP: Most of the 49 missing kids in Yakima Co. are runaways, but still missing
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol has a list of at least 49 juveniles missing out of Yakima County and while most of them fall under the “runaway” category, they are still considered missing children. “We’re very careful about minimizing that,” WSP missing person alert coordinator...
