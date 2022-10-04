ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 1

Related
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee Police investigating after drive-by shooting involving BB gun

WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating after a person was struck by a bb fired from a moving vehicle Monday night. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says a person who was walking in the 1000 block of Walla Walla Avenue near Lowe’s told police they were shot as the vehicle passed by. The bb was found nearby. Fortunately, the bb did not break the skin.
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Series of crashes blocks traffic on I-82 for several hours

BENTON CITY, Wash. - UPDATE: 8:24 p.m. Traffic is back to normal on I-82, according to Trooper Clasen. Several crashes occurred on I-82 the evening of October 5. No serious injuries were reported, according to Trooper Chris Thorson with WSP. The worst of it, an injured hand. An original crash...
BENTON CITY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Two men evade canines after possible Yakima burglary

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is reporting a possible burglary occurred around 9 a.m. in the 300 block of E Selah Road. Two men reportedly rammed the homeowner's car and ran away. No injuries have been reported, according to YCSO. It is not immediately clear if anything...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman injured after colliding with tractor near Quincy

QUINCY - A woman's morning commute was literally turned upside down early Tuesday near Quincy. It happened just before 7 a.m. Grant County sheriff's deputies say 44-year-old Rosa Ramirez of Quincy was going northbound on Road P near Martin Road when she rode up on to the back of a trailer towed by a tractor hauling bins.
QUINCY, WA
KIMA TV

2 killed in ATV crash in Yakima while running from police

YAKIMA – Two are dead after an ATV crash in Yakima on Saturday, Oct. 1. Police say they spotted the ATV on River Rd. from 40th Ave. going very fast. They say the ATV got away from police and continued to drive off-road through the warehouse area leading to River Rd.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Harris
ncwlife.com

Man accused of long-haul theft of Wenatchee trailer

WENATCHEE — A suspect from Federal Way is accused of driving 150 miles to steal a trailer from Wenatchee, loaded with valuable goods. Fedir Anisiyevick Kvashuk, 45, is charged with first-degree theft for allegedly removing a loaded trailer from a Wenatchee heating and cooling company, and driving it back to Federal Way. The multi-agency Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force put Kvashuk under surveillance in March, suspecting him of storing vehicles taken in a string of thefts.
WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Central Washington#Utv#Traffic Accident#Bnsf Railway
nbcrightnow.com

Second suspect in Zillah home invasion robbery arrested

ZILLAH, Wash.- The second suspect wanted in connection to a home invasion robbery in Zillah on September, 7, has been arrested. According to a press release from the Zillah Police Department, Jason S. Moss was arrested in Buena, Washington on October, 3. A task force of the U.S. Marshals Service, Yakima Police, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies, and the Violent Crimes Task Force, made the arrest.
ZILLAH, WA
92.9 The Bull

Family of Missing Yakima Boy Mark His 5th Birthday Wednesday

The family of a missing Yakima boy are celebrating his 5th birthday Wednesday at Sarge Hubbard Park where he was reported missing on September 10. Lucian Mungia remains missing as family and friends continue the search around the region. Posters of the missing boy can be found throughout the valley and in other parts of the state.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima jail guard stabbed in neck with a pencil

YAKIMA – A terrifying situation for a Yakima jail guard who was stabbed in the neck this weekend. Police say the guard was doing their usual rounds when an inmate asked him about using the phone. When he responded, he’d have to ask his sergeant, he says the inmate...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Helmets
KIMA TV

Zillah home invasion suspect in custody

ZILLAH -- Police have arrested Jason S Moss who was wanted for a Zillah home invasion robbery on Sept. 7, 2022. The Zillah Police Department say he was arrested in Buena, Washington. The US Marshal's service, Yakima Police Department, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and Violent Crimes Task force all assisted...
ZILLAH, WA
kidnewsradio.com

Avoid area of Sunnyside and Potomac

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision in the area of Sunnyside and Potomac. All Westbound lanes from Washington Parkway to Nina Drive are closed. Officials say to avoid the area to allow first responders...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
94.5 KATS

Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level

In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
YAKIMA, WA
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy