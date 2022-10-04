ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

kttn.com

Spickard Special Road District Board, Spickard Board of Aldermen to meet

The Spickard Special Road District Board and Spickard Board of Aldermen will meet next week. The Special Road District Board will discuss bids for equipment at its meeting at the Spickard Fire Station on October 10th at 6:30 in the evening. Other items on the agenda include equipment, sign installation, rock, and roads.
SPICKARD, MO
kttn.com

Public meeting scheduled for two state historic sites in northern Missouri

Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. Team members from both Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Locust Creek Covered Bridge state historic sites will be present to answer questions and provide information at an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
LACLEDE, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Discover a local treasure, the Grundy County Museum, during the Missouri Day Festival

The Grundy County Museum will have a display in the fine arts area near the Rock Barn in Trenton during the Missouri Day Festival on October 14th and 15th. Spokesperson Barb Spencer says the display will be similar to the one at the festival last year. The museum plans to have yearbooks, genealogical records, and other items of interest. She notes someone can look up a family name, or seniors might want to relive a year by looking at a yearbook. There will also be a “Touch of the Past.”
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report Includes Unattended Death

Chillicothe Police officers responded to 113 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 7:38 am, Officer responded to the 700 block of Samuel Street for a resident finding an arrow on their property. The arrow was recovered by the Officer and the investigation as to its origin is to continue.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Milbank Mills on Brunswick Street

The report of smoke sent Chillicothe firefighters Monday morning to Milbank Mills at number one Brunswick Street in Chillicothe. The page was at 5 am. Upon arrival, an employee stated he had just got to work and the basement area was full of smoke. He stated that it was in the area of a hopper bin. Two fire extinguishers were initially used in the area.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Police Department responds to assault call

The Chillicothe Police Department reports a suspect was detained in reference to an assault in the 600 block of Saint Louis Street Wednesday afternoon, October 5th. A resident at the location had allegedly assaulted a worker. Emergency services treated the worker for injuries at the scene. The suspect was taken...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Man Booked Ahead of Court Hearing

A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Wednesday on Charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Thirty-seven-year-old Truitt Matthew Caudill is held with no bond allowed. He has a Plea and Trial Setting scheduled today in Livingston County Court on those charges and alleged stealing.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man arrested for probation violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on October 5th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. Thirty-one-year-old Steven Kyle Johnson was extradited from the Algoa Correctional Center on October 5th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 13th.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Linn County Health Department to hold flu shot clinics

The Linn County Health Department will hold community flu shot clinics this month. They will be at the Walsworth Community Center of Marceline October 14th from 10 to 1 o’clock, Bucklin Community Center October 14th from 2:30 to 4 o’clock, Meadville Community Center October 19th from 9 o’clock to 10:30, and Purdin Community Center October 19th from 11:30 to 1 o’clock.
LINN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two

Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigates firearm on school property and theft of a firearm

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Chula man as well as an investigation of a possible firearm on school property in Ludlow. Sunday evening, Sergeant Dustin Woelfle went to Chula where it had been alleged an individual dropped a bag containing a firearm and then created some type of disturbance for a neighbor. The investigation shows the bag contained a .357 handgun which had allegedly been taken without the owner’s consent from a home where the suspect had been staying.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Trenton firefighters respond to 601 West 5th Street

Moderate fire damage was reported late Saturday afternoon around the stove and cabinets at the Katelyn Hoppe residence at 601 West 5th Street in Trenton. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reported the fire was out when firefighters arrived. The cause was listed as unattended cooking. Firefighters ventilated the residence and were on the scene for approximately 33 minutes. No injuries were reported.
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Livingston County Authorities Investigate Report of Possible Firearm on School Property Friday

Livingston County authorities seized weapons and marijuana from a parked student vehicle at Southwest School Friday. Sheriff Steve Cox says the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received information of a possible firearm in a student vehicle and investigated the claim. During their investigation, authorities reported seizing potential evidence of a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Fulton man facing charges of burglary and auto theft in Livingston County

A Fulton man faces two felonies in Livingston County after he allegedly stole a minivan and other items owned by Grand Oaks on October 3rd. Thirty-four-year-old Andrew John Orton has been charged with second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only, with no surety. An initial appearance in court was scheduled for October 4th.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Princeton Woman Arrested on Drug, Tampering Charges

MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton woman is in custody on drug and tampering charges alleged to have taken place in Mercer County last week. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on September 26th that had been parked at the Mercer School. It was reported the catalytic converters had been cut off and stolen from two other vehicles at the time as well.
PRINCETON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Deral Wayne Martin

Deral Wayne Martin, 77, Garden Grove, IA passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 6, 1945, in Leon, Iowa the son of Clarence Raymond and Ermal Maleta (Corll) Martin. On June 26, 1971, he married Carolyn Louise Judd in Lineville, Iowa. She survives...
GARDEN GROVE, IA

