Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Changes to city ordinances regarding dogs dominate Trenton Administrative Committee meeting
Members of the City Council’s Administrative Committee on Tuesday night discussed potential changes to City of Trenton ordinances governing dangerous dogs and a separate section on confinement of dogs. Present were committee members Danny Brewer, Marvin Humphreys, and Glen Briggs plus City Administrator Ron Urton, City Clerk Cindy Simpson,...
kttn.com
Spickard Special Road District Board, Spickard Board of Aldermen to meet
The Spickard Special Road District Board and Spickard Board of Aldermen will meet next week. The Special Road District Board will discuss bids for equipment at its meeting at the Spickard Fire Station on October 10th at 6:30 in the evening. Other items on the agenda include equipment, sign installation, rock, and roads.
kttn.com
Public meeting scheduled for two state historic sites in northern Missouri
Team members from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend informational meetings throughout the state to provide their input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations. Team members from both Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Locust Creek Covered Bridge state historic sites will be present to answer questions and provide information at an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
kttn.com
Audio: Discover a local treasure, the Grundy County Museum, during the Missouri Day Festival
The Grundy County Museum will have a display in the fine arts area near the Rock Barn in Trenton during the Missouri Day Festival on October 14th and 15th. Spokesperson Barb Spencer says the display will be similar to the one at the festival last year. The museum plans to have yearbooks, genealogical records, and other items of interest. She notes someone can look up a family name, or seniors might want to relive a year by looking at a yearbook. There will also be a “Touch of the Past.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report Includes Unattended Death
Chillicothe Police officers responded to 113 calls for service Tuesday. Some of the calls include:. 7:38 am, Officer responded to the 700 block of Samuel Street for a resident finding an arrow on their property. The arrow was recovered by the Officer and the investigation as to its origin is to continue.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Milbank Mills on Brunswick Street
The report of smoke sent Chillicothe firefighters Monday morning to Milbank Mills at number one Brunswick Street in Chillicothe. The page was at 5 am. Upon arrival, an employee stated he had just got to work and the basement area was full of smoke. He stated that it was in the area of a hopper bin. Two fire extinguishers were initially used in the area.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department responds to assault call
The Chillicothe Police Department reports a suspect was detained in reference to an assault in the 600 block of Saint Louis Street Wednesday afternoon, October 5th. A resident at the location had allegedly assaulted a worker. Emergency services treated the worker for injuries at the scene. The suspect was taken...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Man Booked Ahead of Court Hearing
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Wednesday on Charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Thirty-seven-year-old Truitt Matthew Caudill is held with no bond allowed. He has a Plea and Trial Setting scheduled today in Livingston County Court on those charges and alleged stealing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Audio: Plaque honoring Rock Island Railroad employee placed at Cameron depot almost 100 years ago
A plaque honoring a Rock Island Railroad employee was placed by the former train depot in Cameron nearly 100 years ago, and a sycamore tree was planted. Photographer Ron Tolen will be at the depot on October 10th at 3 pm to explain the significance of the plaque. Tolen says...
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested for probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on October 5th on a capias warrant on a probation violation. Thirty-one-year-old Steven Kyle Johnson was extradited from the Algoa Correctional Center on October 5th. His bond was set at $5,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 13th.
kttn.com
Linn County Health Department to hold flu shot clinics
The Linn County Health Department will hold community flu shot clinics this month. They will be at the Walsworth Community Center of Marceline October 14th from 10 to 1 o’clock, Bucklin Community Center October 14th from 2:30 to 4 o’clock, Meadville Community Center October 19th from 9 o’clock to 10:30, and Purdin Community Center October 19th from 11:30 to 1 o’clock.
kttn.com
Audio: Grand Marshal announced for Missouri Day Parade on Saturday, October 15th
The announcement of the Missouri Day Parade Grand Marshal occurred when members of the Trenton Rotary Club were guests on KTTN’s Open Line. Scott Sharp is a member of the parade steering committee:. It was recently announced that Trenton R-9 custodian Graham McVay will be retiring at the end...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two
Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
kttn.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department investigates firearm on school property and theft of a firearm
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Chula man as well as an investigation of a possible firearm on school property in Ludlow. Sunday evening, Sergeant Dustin Woelfle went to Chula where it had been alleged an individual dropped a bag containing a firearm and then created some type of disturbance for a neighbor. The investigation shows the bag contained a .357 handgun which had allegedly been taken without the owner’s consent from a home where the suspect had been staying.
kttn.com
Trenton firefighters respond to 601 West 5th Street
Moderate fire damage was reported late Saturday afternoon around the stove and cabinets at the Katelyn Hoppe residence at 601 West 5th Street in Trenton. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reported the fire was out when firefighters arrived. The cause was listed as unattended cooking. Firefighters ventilated the residence and were on the scene for approximately 33 minutes. No injuries were reported.
Missouri man, woman injured after semi rear-ends semi's towed unit
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 10:30p.m. Wednesday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Kenworth semi driven by Jeffrey A. Taylor, 56, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was westbound on U.S. 36 three miles east of Chillicothe. The vehicle struck the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Authorities Investigate Report of Possible Firearm on School Property Friday
Livingston County authorities seized weapons and marijuana from a parked student vehicle at Southwest School Friday. Sheriff Steve Cox says the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received information of a possible firearm in a student vehicle and investigated the claim. During their investigation, authorities reported seizing potential evidence of a...
kttn.com
Fulton man facing charges of burglary and auto theft in Livingston County
A Fulton man faces two felonies in Livingston County after he allegedly stole a minivan and other items owned by Grand Oaks on October 3rd. Thirty-four-year-old Andrew John Orton has been charged with second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only, with no surety. An initial appearance in court was scheduled for October 4th.
northwestmoinfo.com
Princeton Woman Arrested on Drug, Tampering Charges
MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton woman is in custody on drug and tampering charges alleged to have taken place in Mercer County last week. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on September 26th that had been parked at the Mercer School. It was reported the catalytic converters had been cut off and stolen from two other vehicles at the time as well.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Deral Wayne Martin
Deral Wayne Martin, 77, Garden Grove, IA passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 6, 1945, in Leon, Iowa the son of Clarence Raymond and Ermal Maleta (Corll) Martin. On June 26, 1971, he married Carolyn Louise Judd in Lineville, Iowa. She survives...
Comments / 0