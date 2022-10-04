Read full article on original website
KSLA
Society for Photographic Education Conference to be held at Bossier Parish Community College
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Society for Photographic Education South Central Chapter (SPE-SC) is holding its annual conference at Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) and will include a keynote speaker and a juried student art exhibition. On Oct 14 and 15, artists, educators, and students will present on a...
KSLA
Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stops in Marshall, Nacogdoches
Texas (KSLA) - Beto O’Rourke, who is hoping to become the next governor of Texas, made campaign stops at Wiley College and Stephen F. Austin University on Tuesday, Oct. 4. These stops were part of O’Rourke’s College Tour, which focuses on young voters. During the tour, O’Rourke will hold more than a dozen public events with young voters at colleges and universities throughout Texas. Some of his priorities include restoring reproductive freedom, reducing gun violence, raising the minimum wage, expanding healthcare access, making higher education more affordable, legalizing marijuana, and ensuring the planet is protected for future generations.
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGIC
KSLA
Grammy-nominated artist MAJOR. reflects on National Night Out party, new song
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - National recording artist MAJOR. visited Shreveport this week to participate in National Night Out. The Shreveport Funeral Home hosted a party on Tuesday, Oct. 5. At the party, members of the community had the opportunity to meet MAJOR. Originally from Houston, the musician said he’d never...
KSLA
ArkLaTex communities host National Night Out events
(KSLA) — Tuesday, Oct. 4 was National Night Out in the ArkLaTex!. The evening creates an opportunity for law enforcement officers and members of the community to build strong relationships. “That is one thing this is really great because you can talk to different policemen, the firemen,” said Brenda...
inforney.com
Film by East Texas native premieres at Studio Movie Grill in Tyler
A Studio Movie Grill theater was packed to a sold-out crowd on Sunday for the red carpet premiere of Parole Money 2, a film written, produced, directed, and starring East Texas native Michael Baker Sr. The movie revolves around a single hard working father trying to purchase a home for...
KSLA
2nd grader in Bossier comes home from school battered, bruised; mother says she’s suing school district
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A second grader in Bossier Parish came home from school limping and bruised, according to his mom. He says a classmate hurt him. The incident has gotten quite a bit of attention on social media. This is a story KSLA has been following for weeks...
Former Shreveport Democratic Mayor Endorses Republican Candidate
Let the games begin. Endorsements are starting to fly in the local political races. Former Democratic Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler has endorsed Republican Tom Arceneaux in the race for the city's top job. What Does Tyler Say About Arceneaux?. "Tom has spent his life serving others, and I have no...
KSLA
DiamondJacks will likely not reopen until as early as 2024
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana gaming revenue has dipped, working to recover from the pandemic’s hit to the gaming industry. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says the closing of DiamondJacks, the smoking ban, competition from Oklahoma casinos, and the current economy are all playing a role in the dip in revenue.
KSLA
Men of Courage builds wheelchair ramp for victim of Cotton Valley gas explosion
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A nonprofit group spent the day Wednesday working to build a wheelchair ramp for one of the victims of the gas explosion in Cotton Valley that happened back in May. Reagan Hardaway was one of the three men badly burned in that explosion. The other...
Shreveport Police Chief Sings ‘Old Town Road’ and Wows Crowd
We know about National Night Out and the purpose of the program, to help fight crime. But Shreveport has cranked it up a notch this year and pushed to get more than 300 neighborhoods to participate. From the looks of things around town last night, we will probably hit that number.
KSLA
Shreveport City Council hosting forum for District E candidates
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council is set to host a forum on Thursday, Oct. 6 for District E candidates. Candidates running for City Council Representative of the district will have the opportunity to share their visions for the future. They will also answer questions that will allow voters to get to know them better.
KSLA
Halloween costume drive being held by Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club needs donations of new or gently used Halloween costumes for children in need. The Salvation Army has been collecting costumes since Sept. 28. The costume drive is for children whose families cannot afford costumes or even accessories to join in on the holiday. Every child deserves a chance to just be a regular kid.
KLTV
Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Cotton Street. Longview Police Department reported that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, identified as Karen Longoria, was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. The incident occurred at 4:49 a.m. The police report states that Longoria apparently failed to yield the right of way to the driver.
Tyler man turns himself in after being wanted for soliciting photos of 11-year-old girl
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man who the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said was wanted last week turned himself in to Longview Police on Monday, officials said. Cedric Taylor, 38, was wanted for online solicitation of “inappropriate pictures” of an 11-year-old girl, and was believed to have possibly moved to Longview with his girlfriend. […]
KTBS
Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
KSLA
Man accidentally shoots himself on Dean Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport. It happened on Oct. 5 around 3:15 p.m. on Dean Road near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Armstead Drive. It happened at the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road. At least...
KTBS
Police: Fight over woman leads to homicide in Shreveport; victim identified
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight over a woman led to a fatal shooting Monday night in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue, Shreveport police said. Police say after the fight, the suspect shot the victim in fear he would be shot, leaving...
KSLA
Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school’s homecoming
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple shots were fired on a busy Shreveport roadway reportedly following a homecoming celebration for a local high school during the first weekend of October. The incident was caught on-camera, and that video has been circulating on social media. KSLA was not able to obtain permission...
KSLA
Fall weather continues; some rain chances on the horizon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Another very nice day is ahead of us, this will likely be the warmest day we have seen in the last week or so. Sunny skies are expected, this time with some passing clouds that will be moving through. Highs will likely reach the low-90s across the ArkLaTex, it won’t be humid so despite it being warmer than usual it won’t be uncomfortable. The passing clouds are part of the cold front that will be moving in tomorrow. Lows tonight will stay warmer, low-60s.
