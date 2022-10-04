Texas (KSLA) - Beto O’Rourke, who is hoping to become the next governor of Texas, made campaign stops at Wiley College and Stephen F. Austin University on Tuesday, Oct. 4. These stops were part of O’Rourke’s College Tour, which focuses on young voters. During the tour, O’Rourke will hold more than a dozen public events with young voters at colleges and universities throughout Texas. Some of his priorities include restoring reproductive freedom, reducing gun violence, raising the minimum wage, expanding healthcare access, making higher education more affordable, legalizing marijuana, and ensuring the planet is protected for future generations.

