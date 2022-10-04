ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

KSLA

Beto O'Rourke makes campaign stops in Marshall, Nacogdoches

Texas (KSLA) - Beto O’Rourke, who is hoping to become the next governor of Texas, made campaign stops at Wiley College and Stephen F. Austin University on Tuesday, Oct. 4. These stops were part of O’Rourke’s College Tour, which focuses on young voters. During the tour, O’Rourke will hold more than a dozen public events with young voters at colleges and universities throughout Texas. Some of his priorities include restoring reproductive freedom, reducing gun violence, raising the minimum wage, expanding healthcare access, making higher education more affordable, legalizing marijuana, and ensuring the planet is protected for future generations.
Tour Tyler Texas

The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGIC

I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
KSLA

ArkLaTex communities host National Night Out events

(KSLA) — Tuesday, Oct. 4 was National Night Out in the ArkLaTex!. The evening creates an opportunity for law enforcement officers and members of the community to build strong relationships. “That is one thing this is really great because you can talk to different policemen, the firemen,” said Brenda...
HAUGHTON, LA
inforney.com

Film by East Texas native premieres at Studio Movie Grill in Tyler

A Studio Movie Grill theater was packed to a sold-out crowd on Sunday for the red carpet premiere of Parole Money 2, a film written, produced, directed, and starring East Texas native Michael Baker Sr. The movie revolves around a single hard working father trying to purchase a home for...
TYLER, TX
KSLA

DiamondJacks will likely not reopen until as early as 2024

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana gaming revenue has dipped, working to recover from the pandemic’s hit to the gaming industry. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says the closing of DiamondJacks, the smoking ban, competition from Oklahoma casinos, and the current economy are all playing a role in the dip in revenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport City Council hosting forum for District E candidates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council is set to host a forum on Thursday, Oct. 6 for District E candidates. Candidates running for City Council Representative of the district will have the opportunity to share their visions for the future. They will also answer questions that will allow voters to get to know them better.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Halloween costume drive being held by Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club needs donations of new or gently used Halloween costumes for children in need. The Salvation Army has been collecting costumes since Sept. 28. The costume drive is for children whose families cannot afford costumes or even accessories to join in on the holiday. Every child deserves a chance to just be a regular kid.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Longview police release name of pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police have released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Cotton Street. Longview Police Department reported that a pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, identified as Karen Longoria, was killed Tuesday when she was struck by a vehicle in the 2400 block of East Cotton Street. The incident occurred at 4:49 a.m. The police report states that Longoria apparently failed to yield the right of way to the driver.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man accidentally shoots himself on Dean Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport. It happened on Oct. 5 around 3:15 p.m. on Dean Road near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Armstead Drive. It happened at the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road. At least...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shots fired at gas station allegedly after high school's homecoming

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Multiple shots were fired on a busy Shreveport roadway reportedly following a homecoming celebration for a local high school during the first weekend of October. The incident was caught on-camera, and that video has been circulating on social media. KSLA was not able to obtain permission...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Fall weather continues; some rain chances on the horizon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Another very nice day is ahead of us, this will likely be the warmest day we have seen in the last week or so. Sunny skies are expected, this time with some passing clouds that will be moving through. Highs will likely reach the low-90s across the ArkLaTex, it won’t be humid so despite it being warmer than usual it won’t be uncomfortable. The passing clouds are part of the cold front that will be moving in tomorrow. Lows tonight will stay warmer, low-60s.
SHREVEPORT, LA

