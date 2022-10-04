ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, LA

Louisiana man arrested after exposing himself in Calcasieu Parish

By Bjorn Morfin
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xl7Nz_0iLV4xsB00

WESTLAKE, La. (KLFY) — According to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), a Westlake man has been arrested for obscenity.

Issac W. Mullins, 21, of Westlake, faces an obscenity charge after exposing himself on Sampson St., according to CPSO.

Terrebonne High School football coach admits to sexual relationship with juvenile, deputies say

CPSO said that Mullins was driving next to the victim, honked at her, and then exposed himself.

He was arrested on Sept. 30 and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Mullins has since been released on a $15,000 bond.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year. Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2022. Christopher Damone Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (2 charges). Parris Lee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in UTV Theft Investigation in Sulphur

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in UTV Theft Investigation in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On October 4, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating the theft of a 2015 orange Polaris Rzr side by side that occurred in the 4800 block of Choupique Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, between September 28 at 8 AM and September 30 at 8 AM.
SULPHUR, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westlake, LA
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Westlake, LA
Crime & Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation

Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects in burglary

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two unknown suspects accused of burglary in the Hackberry area. At approximately midnight on September 23, two individuals broke into a camp and stole several items, the sheriff’s office said. Readers with any information about the...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Cpso#Terrebonne High School#Klfy Daily Digest#Nexstar Media Inc
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

Life in prison for man convicted of killing, burning body

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A 43-year-old Louisiana man faces life in prison after being convicted of killing another man whose body was so burned it took DNA to identify him. That’s the mandatory sentence, since Nathaniel Mitchell III was convicted of second-degree murder of Zacchaeus H. Burton of Baton Rouge. Burton’s body was found July 17, 2019, at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy, about 130 miles (210 kilometers) west of his home town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Orange Leader

3 arrested, variety of illegal narcotics seized in targeted Vidor operation

VIDOR — Three men were arrested and a variety of illegal narcotics seized during a joint drug raid Wednesday night in Orange County, authorities said. At approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the county SWAT team, criminal investigation division and Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 800 block of Ferndale Street in Vidor.
VIDOR, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury

Groundbreaking for Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project in Lake Charles Held by Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Tuesday, October 4, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, together with other parish and local authorities, celebrated the groundbreaking of the Louisiana Avenue Detention Basin Project. The basin will...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Issues Arrest Warrants in Connection With Runaway Juvenile

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is still searching for 14 year old runaway Kaylee Brittain of Evans. At approximately 3 pm yesterday afternoon the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office advised they had issued warrants in connection with her disappearance. The VPSO is now searching for 26...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

3 people shot at Rogers Park in Beaumont Wednesday evening

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after three people were shot Wednesday evening. On October 5 at around 7:27 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Rogers Park, located at 1455 Dowlen Road, in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in...
BEAUMONT, TX
WGNO

WGNO

33K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy