Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
Mavs Ex Jalen Brunson Debuts with Knicks; How'd He Look?
As the 2022-23 NBA calendar year progresses, stay up to date with the latest news happening around the league with our DallasBasketball.com tracker.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA・
Sixers vs. Nets: Who Raised Their Stock in Preseason Opener?
After their first preseason outing against the Brooklyn Nets, which Sixers players raised their stock?
Nets head coach Steve Nash announces Kyrie Irving welcomed a newborn
This week has been a big week for the Brooklyn Nets. Earlier this week the preseason began ahead of a highly anticipated campaign, and news has broken that star guard Kyrie Irving has welcomed a newborn child. According to basketball insider, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, head coach Steve Nash...
Tyrese Maxey Shoots Down All-Star Talk After Sixers Beat Cavs
Tyrese Maxey isn't worried about personal accolades going into year three.
Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Heat Game
Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?
Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
NBA・
