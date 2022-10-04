ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Pack On PDA In Royal Photograph After Palace Unveils New Family Portrait

By Nikki Schuster
 2 days ago
Source: mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed showing each other love during their trip to the U.K. right before Queen Elizabeth II's death. The snap of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding hands was released on the heels of the palace unveiling a royal family photo that did not include Harry nor his wife.

Source: mega

Stunning in vibrant red pants and a matching red blouse, the 41-year-old interlocked her hands with her husband, who dressed in a black suit and tie. Despite showing her soft, intimate side by holding Harry close to her, Meghan gave the camera a serious look while her spouse offered a soft smile.

Photographer Misan Harriman posted the photo of the royal-turned-Hollywood couple on Monday, October 3, captioning the snap: "The Duke & Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month."

Source: OK!

The photo was taken at the summit, which took place in Manchester, England, on Monday, September 5, days before Her Majesty died. Though Harry and Meghan jetted off to Germany to attend the Invictus Games "Dusseldorf 2023 – One Year to Go" event after their summit appearance, their trip was cut short upon news of the queen's rapidly declining health.

Source: mega

Harry was on his way over to his grandmother's Balmoral castle when she took her last breath. OK! reported the father-of-two didn't make it in time to say goodbye to the 96-year-old, but he and Meghan mourned the monarch alongside Harry's estranged family.

Tension between the Sussexes and the royal family has been at an all-time high ever since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their senior royal duties in March 2020 and moved to California. And while Harry and Prince William, along with their respective wives, put on a united front in public, it seems they have yet to mend old wounds.

Source: mega

Days after Harry and Meghan returned to their lives in California, the palace unveiled a new family portrait consisting of King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, William and his wife, Kate Middleton. The photo was taken on Sunday, September 18, the day before the queen's funeral and released on Saturday, October 1.

Astrollah
2d ago

You know, I’m not a big fan of the harkles, but I think holding hands is just their thing. There’s not a thing wrong with that. My husband and I hold hands all the time after years and years of being together.

