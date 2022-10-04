ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loretta Lynn Dead At 90 From Natural Causes

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
Source: mega

Trailblazing country icon Loretta Lynn has died. She was 90 years old.

Lynn passed away at her Tennessee ranch in the early hours of Tuesday, October 4, her rep confirmed to a news publication. The famed singer died from natural causes and was surrounded by family when she took her final breaths.

Source: mega

OK! reported only days prior to news of her passing that she planned her own funeral following a series of health woes that included a stroke in 2017 and a broken hip one year later.

"Loretta wants to turn most of her physical holdings into cash so she doesn't burden her kids and grandkids with having to sell off stuff when she's gone," a family friend dished, spilling that she was supposedly listing her Nashville mansion for just under $800,000. "But even more, she wants to plan her own memorial service so the day will go EXACTLY as she wants!"

Although her funeral details have not yet been revealed, the insider told OK! she wanted to be laid to rest next to her late husband, Oliver Lynn, in addition to her children, Jack Benny and Betty Sue, at the family cemetery, which is on her Hurricane Mills, Tenn., ranch.

REALLY? KID ROCK CALLS LORETTA LYNN HIS ‘WIFE’ — INSIDE DETAILS OF THEIR SECRET ‘WEDDING’

"And that's where Loretta wants her memorial service to be," the insider added. "She wants all of her fans to be able to attend, and there's plenty of room at the ranch. Loretta has already asked her performing children and grandchildren to take the stage at her farewell event. She also wants lifelong friends such as Dolly Parton to help send her off in style."

Source: mega

Lynn had been taking it easy ever since her 2017 stroke that left her quite "foggy." After the health scare, Lynn stopped touring following her decades-long run in the industry.

"Her beautiful singing voice is still intact. She's trying to record some final songs she hopes will live forever," the source said before her passing. "She is a very brave soul. Loretta doesn't fear the eventual end. In fact, she's actively planning for it."

Nominated 18 times for a Grammy, having won 3, Lynn has been deemed a true icon, with her amassing 21 number 1 singles and 11 number one albums. Some of the late musician's greatest hits include "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)", "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'", "One's on the Way" and "Fist City."

Lynn is survived by four of her children she shares with her late husband, whom she wed in 1948 at age 15. Oliver died in 1996, and their son, Jack, passed away in 1984 at age 34 in a tragic drowning accident. Lynn lost her daughter, who died at age 64, in 2013 to emphysema.

TMZ reported on Lynn's death.

Comments / 5

