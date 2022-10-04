Read full article on original website
Cheryl Goodwin
5d ago
Scott vei Zion cousin to Starz capitol records Chicago Illinois married with children his wife he said works for the Hoover dam he is retired he stays with his grandmother father's side MGM warner brothers Hollywood leader singer Steve vei deceased Isaac Hayes penthouse year 1973
Reply(1)
2
Related
AZFamily
Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.
Candlelight Vigil: Remembering Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni'
Maris Jordan 'DiGiovanni' was a victim of the Las Vegas Strip stabbing. The stabbing resulted in eight victims injured, and two dead.
Neighbors of UA murder suspect said they've had issues with him for a year
Neighbors of the man whose accused of killing the University of Arizona professor said they’ve felt threatened by Murad Dervish for more than a year.
Fox5 KVVU
Showgirl model killed, sisters from Maryland among injured in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing
Showgirls and models: The show must go on, with safety in mind. The show must go on for hundreds of performers and models in the Entertainment Capital of the World, who proudly donned the iconic Las Vegas Showgirl costume the day after the attack on the Strip. Updated: 6 hours...
Hells Angels from other chapters planned to ‘take care of witnesses’ in Las Vegas highway shooting case, prosecutors say
The FBI received information indicating Hells Angels members from other chapters could be coming to Las Vegas to “take care of witnesses,” prosecutors said Thursday.
Maricopa County prosecutor facing allegations of inappropriate relationship with officer
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A Maricopa County prosecutor is under an internal investigation following allegations that she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a law enforcement investigator. County Attorney Rachel Mitchell on Wednesday said she is aware of the allegations. “I have placed a prosecutor on administrative leave to...
Woman shot and killed near 16th Street and Broadway in Phoenix
A woman is dead after she was shot multiple times at a home near 16th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Stalking, public indecency suspect arrested by Chandler police
PHOENIX – Police in Chandler said Thursday they arrested a man suspected of public indecency and felony stalking. Bryant James Walker, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail, the Chandler Police Department said. Walker, from Mesa, is accused of one count of stalking and...
ID of man found in Arizona wash still unknown a month later
A body found in a wash outside Bullhead City is unidentified more than a month later, and the Mohave County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the man
AZFamily
Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at...
theprescotttimes.com
SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES
SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES. BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA – (October 8, 2022) – At approximately 10:30 p.m. last evening, YCSO deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman on School House Road in Black Canyon City, who stated her husband Thomas Henzler was intoxicated and had fired a bullet into the ceiling to get her attention.
This Is Arizona's Most Notorious Serial Killer
True crime documentaries are all the rage right now.
news3lv.com
Motorcyclist killed in hit and run, DUI crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist hit by a suspected drunk driver Friday night has died from his injuries. The driver of the car who hit him is also facing hit-and-run charges. Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say the crash happened a little before 10:00 p.m....
Sedona Red Rock News
Sedona police on lookout for suspects and information after possible luring incidents
The Sedona Police Department would like to make the community aware of three incidents over the last week involving suspicious activity of adult males approaching minors. The Police Department is investigating each incident thoroughly and is unsure at this time if they are connected or random. Statements about these incidents...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ABC 15 News
What to know if you come across fentanyl
PHOENIX — With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared. It's been reported that fentanyl can be extremely deadly if you ingest it; according to the DEA. It...
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:18...
Man dead after exchanging gunfire with YCSO deputies Friday night
A man is dead after he reportedly was shot in an exchange of gunfire with Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies late Friday night.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Tempe Mayor Criticizes City of Phoenix For Flyers Mailed To Residents Over Potential New Entertainment District
Emotions are rising after home owners in certain areas of Tempe received a flyer in the mail from the City of Phoenix,. warning about the potential of a new flight path for airplanes coming and going from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport. The potential threat of a steady stream of airplanes...
fox10phoenix.com
Melanie Bernas' mother takes the stand in day 3 of the 'canal killings' trial
A 17-year-old junior at Arcadia High school in Phoenix who loved sports and riding her bike. Melanie Bernas' mother testified virtually in court on Oct. 5. She says her daughter was not allowed to ride her bike at night.
