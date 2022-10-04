ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, AZ

Cheryl Goodwin
5d ago

Scott vei Zion cousin to Starz capitol records Chicago Illinois married with children his wife he said works for the Hoover dam he is retired he stays with his grandmother father's side MGM warner brothers Hollywood leader singer Steve vei deceased Isaac Hayes penthouse year 1973

AZFamily

Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Stalking, public indecency suspect arrested by Chandler police

PHOENIX – Police in Chandler said Thursday they arrested a man suspected of public indecency and felony stalking. Bryant James Walker, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail, the Chandler Police Department said. Walker, from Mesa, is accused of one count of stalking and...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time

Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at...
PEORIA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES

SUSPECT DEAD AFTER OPEN FIRING ON YAVAPAI COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES. BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA – (October 8, 2022) – At approximately 10:30 p.m. last evening, YCSO deputies responded to a 911 call from a woman on School House Road in Black Canyon City, who stated her husband Thomas Henzler was intoxicated and had fired a bullet into the ceiling to get her attention.
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ
news3lv.com

Motorcyclist killed in hit and run, DUI crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist hit by a suspected drunk driver Friday night has died from his injuries. The driver of the car who hit him is also facing hit-and-run charges. Investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say the crash happened a little before 10:00 p.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you happen to live in the beautiful state of Arizona or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are four of them that you should add to your list.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

What to know if you come across fentanyl

PHOENIX — With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared. It's been reported that fentanyl can be extremely deadly if you ingest it; according to the DEA. It...
PHOENIX, AZ

