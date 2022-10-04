Read full article on original website
Emily Nenni has been honing her singing and songwriting craft in Nashville clubs for years. Additionally, she has released a pair of EPs and one full-length album. She introduced herself with the aptly-titled full-length Hell of a Woman in 2017. Then, she teamed up with Teddy & The Rough Riders for I Owe You Nothin’ in 2019. The next year, Nenni came back with her Long Game EP. Now, two years later, she’s getting ready to release her label debut On the Ranch via New West/Normaltown Records. On the Ranch drops November 4th. Today, she released a new music video and will be kicking off her tour supporting Kelsey Waldon tonight.
Circuit des Yeux’s Haley Fohr has teamed up with Claire Rousay for a new EP titled Sunset Poem, which features new versions of three songs from the 2021 Circuit des Yeux album -io. They’ve previewed the project with an update of “Sculpting the Exodus,” with the full EP arriving on October 20 via Matador. Check out “Sculpting the Exodus” below. Also below, find Fohr and Rousay in conversation about the new music.
Strike Gold comes from upcoming Larkin Poe album Blood Harmony, released ahead of the sister's biggest US tour to date
If anyone can make an anti-capitalist call and response sound legitimately dangerous in 2022, it’s Special Interest. On their new song “Foul” — the third offering from their third studio LP, Endure — they once again manage to succeed where nearly any other band would fail.
An all-Puerto Rican doo-wop group, The Eternals, has a place in music history
Decades before Luis Fonsi, Jennifer Lopez and Ricky Martin made Puerto Rican music mainstream in American culture, there was an all-Puerto Rican doo-wop group that broke into the top music charts. And few people today know their names. “Sometimes when we would sing in theaters they would say, ‘The Eternals,...
Zach Bryan’s Dad Joins Him on Stage Sing to Belt ‘Revival’: VIDEO
Zach Bryan has always been close to his dad. At a recent show, he invited his old man on stage to join him for a song. Check out a fan shot clip of the duo performing “Revival” below. “old man popped up last night. thank you guys for...
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fivio Foreign Brings Brooklyn To The Stage
Fivio Foreign is one of New York’s hottest rappers out right now and he showed why on the Hip Hop Awards 2022 stage. The Brooklyn rapper came out to his hit B.I.B.L.E. single “City of Gods”, which features Alicia Keys and Kanye West, and then transitioned into his 2020 “Zoo York” collaboration with fellow New Yorkers Lil Tjay and Pop Smoke – with Tjay joining him on-stage.
Clara Mann releases new single “Go Steady”, announces new EP
Announces New EP ‘Stay Open’ Out November 1st via 7476. Photo credit: Meadow Florence Marks. hi-res available here. Clara Mann is today releasing her new single, ‘Go Steady,’ via 7476. Capturing the very essence of modern folk and flawlessly produced, the track builds up layers of warm, woody instruments, culminating in an all encompassing blanket of rich harmonies and intricate sounds, seamlessly woven together. Vocally, Clara encapsulates the magic of folk heroes such as Karen Dalton and Judee Sill, whilst having her own distinctive timbre which manages to be both delicate and tender, but still commanding and impassioned.
Watch new footage of The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs in ‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’ trailer
A new trailer has been released for Meet Me In The Bathroom, the documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s book of the same name. Watch the preview of the film below. Meet Me In The Bathroom, Goodman’s 600-page oral history detailing the 00’s New York music scene was released back in 2017. The film version of the book, directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace – who made LCD Soundsystem‘s Shut Up And Play The Hits documentary and concert movie – first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival back in January.
Jim Post, '60s Singer-Songwriter, Dead at 82
Jim Post, one half of the '60s pop duo Friend & Lover, has died. He was 82. Post and his then-wife, Cathy Conn Post, were best known for their only big hit, the 1968 single "Reach Out of the Darkness." The song has become an iconic example of the late '60s flower-power sound.
