ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Quavo And Takeoff Say They 'Want To See Their Career As A Duo'

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bkBb_0iLV2o6S00
Photo: Getty Images

Quavo and Takeoff seem to be doing just fine as a duo, and it seems like they plan to keep it that way for the time being.

On Monday, October 3, The Shade Room released exclusive footage from Unc & Phew's upcoming interview on DJ Scream and Big Bank's Big Facts podcast ahead of the release of their first album as a duo, Only Built For Infinity Links . In the clip, Scream asked the Georgia natives about Migos and where they stand as a trio. He also asked about their plans for Culture VI amid their reported separation from Offset . Quavo offered the first response.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying?" Quavo replied. "Because, you know, we just came from a loyal family … supposed to stick together. And sometimes, when s**t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.”

“We don’t know all the answers, you feel me?" Takeoff added. "So … God know. We pray a lot, you know? And we tell Him whatever… whatever ain’t right, and however you supposed to see us fit, like you put it back together or however you do it, like… we pray so only time will tell. But you know we always family now, ain’t nothing gon’ change.”

Quavo, Takeoff and Offset first fueled rumors about the end of Migos earlier this year. After 'Set and his wife Cardi B unfollowed them on social media , Unc & Phew dodged questions about the trio before they released their first single together "Hotel Lobby." The group cancelled their scheduled gigs together and started to reveal plans for their respective albums . Quavo and Takeoff's first project together drops next week while Offset's second solo album drops on November 11. The album feature his two new solo tracks "54321" and "Code" featuring Moneybagg Yo .

Quavo and Takeoff's Big Facts interview drops on October 5.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up

Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie On Past Relationship With Quavo: "I Knew It Was The One"

Saweetie has been linked to some of the hottest men in the game. From Keith Powers, to Justin Combs and allegedly Lil Baby, the Icy Girl's dating life has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she hit the scene. However, fans can't seem to shake her two and half year relationship with Quavo. The Migo and the "Tap In" rapper parted ways last year over what she she considered to be a "betrayal." No further details about the split were disclosed, but Saweetie did open up about the beloved partnership on the latest episode of Caresha Please.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’

Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Taps D-ROK For “Military” Single & Music Video

Just days after announcing that he’s officially a father of 10 at just 22 years old, Louisana-born rapper NBA YoungBoy has returned with more new music, this time around teaming up with D-ROK to collaborate on his “Military” single and music video. “Look, come from the hood,...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
HollywoodLife

Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination

Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

The Isley Brothers Drop Their New Album With Beyonce, Snoop Dogg & More

After spending the past year teasing the project, The Isley Brothers return with their new album. On Friday, September 30, Ronald Isley and the gang released their latest studio album Make Me Say It Again, Girl. The 14-track LP contains new songs like "Last Time" and "Right Way." It also holds rare collaborations like the title track featuring Beyoncé, "They’ll Never Be" featuring El DeBarge and Earth, Wind & Fire, "The Great Escape" featuring Trey Songz and other joint efforts with 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Quavo and Takeoff.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Fan Attempts To Snatch Rapper's Wig During Rolling Loud NY: Video

Nicki Minaj's fans go undeniably hard for her, but even their love for the Queen of Rap won't prevent them from attempting to snatch her wig from time to time. During her star-studded set at Rolling Loud New York this weekend, the 39-year-old made quite an impression on fans, bringing out guests like Lil Uzi Vert to perform their 2017 collab track, "The Way Life Goes," as well as names like BIA, G Herbo, and Fivio Foreign, but those weren't even the most talk-about moments from her headlining set.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Quavo
Vibe

Yung Miami Assures Fans She’s Still Single While Dating Diddy

If you were wondering if Yung Miami and Diddy still go together “real bad’,” the answer is yes… sort of. The “Good Love” rapper explained to XXL, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”More from VIBE.comDiddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter's Niece50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating DiddyDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy

Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

August Alsina Shows Injuries From Alleged Fight With Tory Lanez

August Alsina is showing off the wounds he suffered from his alleged fight with Tory Lanez at the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam in Chicago. The internet has been buzzing over reports of a physical clash between the two rap-crooners. On Sunday night (Sept. 18), August Alsina shared a series of pictures of the injuries he said he received after Tory Lanez allegedly sucker punched him on Sept. 17 in Chicago at comedian Rip Michaels' Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam event.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Unc Phew#Big Bank
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Flexes Dance Skills In New TikTok Video

Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the viral clip. NBA YoungBoy’s music has always translated well on TikTok. Earlier this year, his “Whap” challenge took over the social networking site, with fans showing off their best dance skill’s to the 22-year old rapper’s hit song. Nipsey Hussel’s 13-year old daughter, Emani, took to TikTok to share her own routine to YoungBoy’s viral trend.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Mase Responds To Diddy’s Claim About Owing Him $3 Million

Mase brought up Diddy’s mother while responding to his claim about owing $3 million. Mase responded to Diddy’s recent claim that the former Bad Boy rapper owes him $3 million with a video on Instagram, Wednesday. In the clip, Mase suggests that Diddy’s mother is the one with “the receipts.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Irv Gotti Reviews Lil Baby Documentary: "Free Young Thug"

The success of Lil Baby's documentaryUntrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby is still growing by the day. The Amazon Prime film has earned Lil Baby several new fans, while still catering to the yearning of his loyal fan base. Irv Gotti recently spoke about his love for the Atlanta rapper after watching his critically acclaimed life story.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
iHeartRadio

Post Malone Inks Massive New Tattoo On His Face

Post Malone got another massive new tattoo inked directly on his forehead, and it is has a surprisingly sweet connection to his daughter. The Twelve Carat Toothache musician, real name Austin Post, got the letters "DDP" styled in a gothic font inked onto his forehead by tattoo artist Chad Rowe backstage after his show in Indianapolis on Sunday (October 2), per TMZ. Rowe, who also inked Post's "Always Tired" tattoos in 2018, shared the new ink in a post on his Instagram.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

179K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy