Quavo And Takeoff Say They 'Want To See Their Career As A Duo'

Quavo and Takeoff seem to be doing just fine as a duo, and it seems like they plan to keep it that way for the time being.



On Monday, October 3, The Shade Room released exclusive footage from Unc & Phew's upcoming interview on DJ Scream and Big Bank's Big Facts podcast ahead of the release of their first album as a duo, Only Built For Infinity Links . In the clip, Scream asked the Georgia natives about Migos and where they stand as a trio. He also asked about their plans for Culture VI amid their reported separation from Offset . Quavo offered the first response.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you know what I’m saying?" Quavo replied. "Because, you know, we just came from a loyal family … supposed to stick together. And sometimes, when s**t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be.”



“We don’t know all the answers, you feel me?" Takeoff added. "So … God know. We pray a lot, you know? And we tell Him whatever… whatever ain’t right, and however you supposed to see us fit, like you put it back together or however you do it, like… we pray so only time will tell. But you know we always family now, ain’t nothing gon’ change.”



Quavo, Takeoff and Offset first fueled rumors about the end of Migos earlier this year. After 'Set and his wife Cardi B unfollowed them on social media , Unc & Phew dodged questions about the trio before they released their first single together "Hotel Lobby." The group cancelled their scheduled gigs together and started to reveal plans for their respective albums . Quavo and Takeoff's first project together drops next week while Offset's second solo album drops on November 11. The album feature his two new solo tracks "54321" and "Code" featuring Moneybagg Yo .



Quavo and Takeoff's Big Facts interview drops on October 5.