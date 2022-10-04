ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

TheDailyBeast

Right-Wing Protesters Try but Fail to Derail Women’s March in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C.— As the Women's March held their Saturday gathering at a park two blocks from the Capitol building, occasional counter-demonstrations caused tempers to flare. A man wearing a red MAGA hat, a right-wing activist wearing a t-shirt featuring a swastika, and members of the youth anti-abortion group “Students for Life” all at some point infuriated many of the thousands of pro-abortion rights activists that had gathered. Abortion-rights advocates quickly tried to drown out hecklers with whistles and bullhorns. Julia Dawson, 81, from Virginia, told The Daily Beast it was “these fuckers,” referring to the “Student for Life” group, who she said were “intentionally ignorant” when it came to women's rights. Elsewhere at the event, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department detained a private security guard carrying a firearm, pepper spray and multiple knives serving as personal security for right-wing YouTuber Ella Maulding. Read more at The Daily Beast.
Idaho8.com

Democrats were already struggling in Florida. Then came Hurricane Ian.

Charlie Crist, whose career as a Republican ended with a hug from a Democratic president, may have seen his political fate sealed by another Democratic president complimenting his Republican rival. That’s the sentiment rolling through Democratic circles in Florida after President Joe Biden’s tour of the state’s storm-ravaged Gulf Coast,...
