Right-Wing Protesters Try but Fail to Derail Women’s March in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C.— As the Women's March held their Saturday gathering at a park two blocks from the Capitol building, occasional counter-demonstrations caused tempers to flare. A man wearing a red MAGA hat, a right-wing activist wearing a t-shirt featuring a swastika, and members of the youth anti-abortion group “Students for Life” all at some point infuriated many of the thousands of pro-abortion rights activists that had gathered. Abortion-rights advocates quickly tried to drown out hecklers with whistles and bullhorns. Julia Dawson, 81, from Virginia, told The Daily Beast it was “these fuckers,” referring to the “Student for Life” group, who she said were “intentionally ignorant” when it came to women's rights. Elsewhere at the event, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department detained a private security guard carrying a firearm, pepper spray and multiple knives serving as personal security for right-wing YouTuber Ella Maulding. Read more at The Daily Beast.
Democrats were already struggling in Florida. Then came Hurricane Ian.
Charlie Crist, whose career as a Republican ended with a hug from a Democratic president, may have seen his political fate sealed by another Democratic president complimenting his Republican rival. That’s the sentiment rolling through Democratic circles in Florida after President Joe Biden’s tour of the state’s storm-ravaged Gulf Coast,...
Herschel Walker’s campaign fires its political director in key Georgia Senate race
Herschel Walker‘s Senate campaign cut ties with its political director on Wednesday, CNN has learned, the move coming just days after The Daily Beast reported that the Georgia Republican paid for a woman’s abortion more than a decade ago. The departure of Taylor Crowe, who previously held the...
Uvalde school district suspends its police force, 2 school officials placed on administrative leave after CNN report
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said Friday it had suspended its school police force, less than five months after the attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead. “The District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of...
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week. Michael and Mark Sheppard, both 60, remain in custody as of Friday afternoon and bond has been set at $250,000...
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
A 4-year-old girl wipes her mother’s tears inside a migrant respite center in El Paso, Texas. An act of love this mom says her daughter has made more times than she can remember since they left their native Nicaragua. “She would tell me, ‘Mom, don’t cry.'” Yensel Castro says....
3 new misconduct cases in women’s soccer emerge after release of abuse report, US Soccer president says
At least three new cases of misconduct have emerged since the release of a report alleging systemic abuse within women’s professional soccer, US Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone said Friday. “One of the great things to come out of this report is that it is encouraging more people...
Testimony sought from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in Georgia 2020 election probe
The prosecutor leading an investigation into efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking testimony from an additional batch of his allies, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading...
