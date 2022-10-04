ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Ranking the NHL's top 10 goalies for the 2022-23 season from Andrei Vasilevskiy to Marc-Andre Fleury

Goaltending is arguably the most important position in hockey. Who a team has in net can make or break a game, or even a whole season. It seems year after year, no positional ranking changes more often than goaltenders. Guys in the top five a year ago have found their way outside the top 10, and others that entered the season with average expectations greatly surpassed them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Ranking Victor Wembanyama's most absurd highlights from Metropolitans 92 vs. G League Ignite showdown

Well, it's safe to say that Victor Wembanyama is the real deal. This week, the French prospect traveled to the United States with Metropolitans 92 to play a couple of games against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite. He wasn't able to come away with the win in the first matchup between the likely top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he exploded for 37 points and five blocks while knocking down seven 3-pointers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Grzelcyk
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
Ville Husso
Person
Ilya Samsonov

Comments / 0

Community Policy