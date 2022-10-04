ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind

BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Rubiales
The Independent

Europe's leaders gather in Prague but Russia isn't invited

Leaders from around 44 countries are gathering Thursday to launch a “European Political Community” aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across the continent, with Russia the one major European power not invited. The meeting in the Czech capital Prague is the brainchild of French President Emmanuel Macron...
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year. The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Cup#Uefa Champions League#The Associated Press#European#British#The Times Of London#South American
Reuters

Soccer-Brazil extend lead in world rankings, Spain drop below Italy

Oct 6 (Reuters) - In the last change to the FIFA World Rankings before the World Cup starts next month, Brazil increased their lead at the top and Spain dropped below Italy. Brazil, the only team to have competed in every World Cup finals, will go into next month's tournament in Qatar seeking a record-extending sixth crown.
WORLD
WDIO-TV

Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Argentina
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
UEFA
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Greece
Country
Switzerland
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
FIFA
WDIO-TV

Putin signs laws annexing 4 Ukrainian regions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalizes the annexation carried out in defiance of international law. The documents were published on a Russian government website on Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, both houses of the...
POLITICS
rigzone.com

Gazprom Resumes Flows to Italy

Russian gas supplies to Italy via Austria resumed, bringing some temporary relief to gas prices in Europe. Gazprom PJSC said it has found a solution with Italian buyers to overcome the regulatory changes in Austria at the end of September that were preventing transit flows, according to a company statement on Telegram. Benchmark gas futures fell as much as 4.7% after the news.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Qatar ruler in Czech Republic to talk business, gas exports

Qatar’s emir paid his first visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday for business talks expected to include a potential deal for deliveries of Qatari liquefied natural gas.Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who is accompanied by a large delegation, was formally greeted by Czech President Milos Zeman at the Prague Castle.The emir and his entourage will meet Czech officials including Finance Minister Zbynek Stanura, Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela and Transport Minister Martin Kupka.Among other issues, talks are expected to focus on deliveries of liquified natural gas from Qatar, the world's biggest LNG exporter. Following the Kremlin's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Europe's New Club Meets Without Russia

PRAGUE (Reuters) -The European Union and its neighbours from Britain to Turkey met on Thursday to discuss shared security and energy problems stemming from Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in a rare and symbolic summit of 44 European countries - but not Russia. The Prague gathering is the inaugural summit of...
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

Europe holds 44-leader summit, leaves Russia in the cold

PRAGUE — (AP) — The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland all the way to Turkey met Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia's war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fueled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ukraine links World Cup host bid to beating horrors of war

Hosting World Cup matches in 2030 would be “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war,” Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko said Wednesday after his country launched a joint bid with Spain and Portugal.The leaders of the three soccer federations joined together at UEFA headquarters to present a campaign they hope will connect people beyond the world of sports.“This is the dream of millions of Ukrainian fans,” Pavelko said at a news conference, “the dream of people who survived the horrors of war or are still in the occupied territories and over whom the Ukrainian flag...
UEFA
WDIO-TV

N. Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the weapon that is capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam. The...
POLITICS
pgjonline.com

Gazprom Resumes Gas Exports to Italy Via Austria

(Reuters) — Russian energy giant Gazprom resumed gas exports to Italy via Austria on Wednesday after resolving an issue over guarantees that had led to the suspension of flows over the weekend. Gazprom said the company and its Italian customers had found a solution following regulatory changes in Austria...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy