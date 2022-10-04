ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Pavement played “AT&T” for first time in 12 years at final Kings Theatre show (Night 4 setlist, video)

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brooklynvegan.com

War On Women, Cancer Bats & Spaced announce tour

Baltimore feminist punks War On Women, Canadian metallic hard rockers Cancer Bats, and Buffalo hardcore upstarts Spaced will hit the road together this November and December, stopping in Boston, Hamden, Brooklyn, Asbury Park, Philly, Baltimore, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, and Pittsburgh. The Brooklyn date is November 30 at Saint Vitus and...
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Drake announces Apollo Theater show

Drake is headed to NYC for an intimate show next month. He'll play Harlem's Apollo Theater on November 11, presented by SiriusXM as part of their Small Stage Series. Like previous SiriusXM shows at The Apollo, tickets will be given away - listen to Sound 42 on the SXM app between now and October 26 at 11 PM to enter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ documentary in theaters and streaming this fall

Meet Me in the Bathroom, Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace's documentary about the early-'00s NYC music scene that gave us The Strokes, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more (based on Lizzy Goodman's book of the same name), is getting its NYC premiere at a special Rooftop Films-presented screening at Webster Hall on October 30. that will be followed by a Q&A with "special guests." Tickets ($40) are on sale now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Patti Smith plots “Songs & Stories” tour for new book, adds 2nd NYC birthday show

Patti Smith will release A Book of Days on November 15 via Penguin. It was inspired by her Instagram, and features 365 photos taken throughout a single year. Here are details:. In 2018, without any plan or agenda for what might happen next, Patti Smith posted her first Instagram photo: her hand with the simple message “Hello Everybody!” Known for shooting with her beloved Land Camera 250, Smith started posting images from her phone including portraits of her kids, her radiator, her boots, and her Abyssinian cat, Cairo. Followers felt an immediate affinity with these miniature windows into Smith’s world, photographs of her daily coffee, the books she’s reading, the graves of beloved heroes—William Blake, Dylan Thomas, Sylvia Plath, Simone Weil, Albert Camus. Over time, a coherent story of a life devoted to art took shape, and more than a million followers responded to Smith’s unique aesthetic in images that chart her passions, devotions, obsessions, and whims. Original to this book are vintage photographs: anniversary pearls, a mother’s keychain, and a husband’s Mosrite guitar. Here, too, are photos from Smith’s archives of life on and off the road, train stations, obscure cafés, a notebook always nearby. In wide-ranging yet intimate daily notations, Smith shares dispatches from her travels around the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
brooklynvegan.com

The Starting Line announce December shows with Mae and Webbed Wing

Emo-pop vets The Starting Line's shows are few and far between these days, so it's good news that they've just announced some more, including their first NYC show in three years. The new dates go down in December, and they're with fellow emo-pop vets Mae, as well as Superheaven offshoot Webbed Wing. Those happen at Silver Spring's Fillmore on December 16 and NYC's Palladium Times Square on December 17. Tickets are on presale now and the general public on-sale begins Friday (10/7) at 10 AM.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Halloween Dog Parade returning to Tompkins Square Park for 2022

One of NYC's most beloved Halloween traditions, the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, will again host tons of costume canines this month. With the East River amphitheater demolished as work on the East Side Coastal Resiliency Project continues, it's changing locations again for 2022, returning to its former home in Tompkins Square Park on Saturday, October 22. This year's edition is happening with a slightly changed name, too: it's now the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival. Puppybowl and NFL referee Dan Schachner hosts, and the costume competition begins at 1 PM. Contestants need to pre-register to participate this year, as space is limited; do that here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy