Pavement played “AT&T” for first time in 12 years at final Kings Theatre show (Night 4 setlist, video)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
brooklynvegan.com
War On Women, Cancer Bats & Spaced announce tour
Baltimore feminist punks War On Women, Canadian metallic hard rockers Cancer Bats, and Buffalo hardcore upstarts Spaced will hit the road together this November and December, stopping in Boston, Hamden, Brooklyn, Asbury Park, Philly, Baltimore, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, and Pittsburgh. The Brooklyn date is November 30 at Saint Vitus and...
brooklynvegan.com
Drake announces Apollo Theater show
Drake is headed to NYC for an intimate show next month. He'll play Harlem's Apollo Theater on November 11, presented by SiriusXM as part of their Small Stage Series. Like previous SiriusXM shows at The Apollo, tickets will be given away - listen to Sound 42 on the SXM app between now and October 26 at 11 PM to enter.
brooklynvegan.com
‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ documentary in theaters and streaming this fall
Meet Me in the Bathroom, Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace's documentary about the early-'00s NYC music scene that gave us The Strokes, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more (based on Lizzy Goodman's book of the same name), is getting its NYC premiere at a special Rooftop Films-presented screening at Webster Hall on October 30. that will be followed by a Q&A with "special guests." Tickets ($40) are on sale now.
brooklynvegan.com
Patti Smith plots “Songs & Stories” tour for new book, adds 2nd NYC birthday show
Patti Smith will release A Book of Days on November 15 via Penguin. It was inspired by her Instagram, and features 365 photos taken throughout a single year. Here are details:. In 2018, without any plan or agenda for what might happen next, Patti Smith posted her first Instagram photo: her hand with the simple message “Hello Everybody!” Known for shooting with her beloved Land Camera 250, Smith started posting images from her phone including portraits of her kids, her radiator, her boots, and her Abyssinian cat, Cairo. Followers felt an immediate affinity with these miniature windows into Smith’s world, photographs of her daily coffee, the books she’s reading, the graves of beloved heroes—William Blake, Dylan Thomas, Sylvia Plath, Simone Weil, Albert Camus. Over time, a coherent story of a life devoted to art took shape, and more than a million followers responded to Smith’s unique aesthetic in images that chart her passions, devotions, obsessions, and whims. Original to this book are vintage photographs: anniversary pearls, a mother’s keychain, and a husband’s Mosrite guitar. Here, too, are photos from Smith’s archives of life on and off the road, train stations, obscure cafés, a notebook always nearby. In wide-ranging yet intimate daily notations, Smith shares dispatches from her travels around the world.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brooklynvegan.com
The Starting Line announce December shows with Mae and Webbed Wing
Emo-pop vets The Starting Line's shows are few and far between these days, so it's good news that they've just announced some more, including their first NYC show in three years. The new dates go down in December, and they're with fellow emo-pop vets Mae, as well as Superheaven offshoot Webbed Wing. Those happen at Silver Spring's Fillmore on December 16 and NYC's Palladium Times Square on December 17. Tickets are on presale now and the general public on-sale begins Friday (10/7) at 10 AM.
brooklynvegan.com
Halloween Dog Parade returning to Tompkins Square Park for 2022
One of NYC's most beloved Halloween traditions, the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, will again host tons of costume canines this month. With the East River amphitheater demolished as work on the East Side Coastal Resiliency Project continues, it's changing locations again for 2022, returning to its former home in Tompkins Square Park on Saturday, October 22. This year's edition is happening with a slightly changed name, too: it's now the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival. Puppybowl and NFL referee Dan Schachner hosts, and the costume competition begins at 1 PM. Contestants need to pre-register to participate this year, as space is limited; do that here.
brooklynvegan.com
Elsewhere issue statement after Pink Siifu alleged he was assaulted by venue security
On Tuesday (10/4), Brooklyn venue Elsewhere hosted a Lex Records showcase, and one of the performers, rapper Pink Siifu, alleged that one of the venue's security guards assaulted him. He posted photos of marks on his neck and back from the alleged incident, and wrote:. security at @elsewherespace tried to...
Comments / 0