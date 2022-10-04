Read full article on original website
mitchellnow.com
Dolores Kelsey, 94, Mitchell
Dolores passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell; visitation will begin one hour prior. Burial will be at 1:30 PM in Servicemen’s Cemetery. Arrangements by Will Funeral Chapel. Lori...
mitchellnow.com
Kernels fall to Watertown 24-14
MITCHELL — The Mitchell Kernels pulled to within 17-14 in the fourth quarter on Friday night against Watertown, but ultimately couldn’t get a stop when needed to have a chance to win — as Juven Hudson rushed for touchdowns of 30, 47 and 35 yards to lead the Arrows (2-5) to a win over Mitchell (1-6). Parker Denne scored twice from 8 yards out by Mitchell. Jagger Tyler caught a two point conversion from Treyson Schulz.
