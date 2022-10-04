Read full article on original website
Hyperion Players to present ‘Barefoot in the Park’
The Hyperion Players Executive Artistic Director Ian Hauer wanted to choose fall play that would appeal to a broad audience. So, Hauer will direct Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park,” a romantic comedy, which will run Oct. 6-8 at The Switch Theatre, 10029 E. 126th St., Fishers.
Night & Day diversions – October 4, 2022
“The Addams Family” is set for Oct. 6 to Nov. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Main Street Productions of “The Curious Savage” runs through Oct. 9 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org. ‘Rent’. Civic Theatre’s production...
Art spills into Noblesville streets
On Tuesday afternoon, the crosswalks at 8th and Maple streets and 9th and Maple streets in downtown Noblesville got an interesting upgrade. The crosswalks at 9th and Maple are now decorated in maple leaves. An artistic pattern adorns the crosswalks at 8th and Maple. These are not painted crosswalks. They...
Celebrity chef hosts Light for Levi fundraiser in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first of two Light for Levi Foundation fundraisers kicks off Thursday evening at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel. Levi Chisholm sustained severe brain damage after a drowning accident with his twin sister, Lainey, when they were 22 months old. The Chisholm family started the...
Carmel High School graduate shakes off nerves to earn spot on ‘The Voice’
Morgan Taylor Koontz began performing in musicals when she was 9. The 2019 Carmel High School graduate has sung solo in public numerous times — such as at CarmelFest Has Talent and at Urban Vines — through the years and was selected as a Songbook Academy finalists in 2019.
Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg hosting event in Carmel for local family
CARMEL, Ind. — People will have a chance to meet celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg this week as he helps raise money for the Light for Levi Foundation. Levi Chisolm survived a near-drowning incident two years ago, when he was just 22 months old. His parents, Meagan and Scott, are hopeful someday he will fully recover.
Prewitt Theatre’s Coming Attraction
THE DAYS of “talkies” and popcorn have come and gone for Plainfield’s historic Prewitt Theatre, but the site’s new owners, Keller Huff Restaurant Group, plan to draw new crowds to an upscale dining experience. The local restauranteurs’ reimagination of the space will include a rooftop dining area as well as a swanky dining room and a modern bar inside the building’s former law office. Design renderings feature framed glamor shots of stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, cozy chairs and couches in the Art Deco style, and a large stage for live entertainment. The restaurant group has also brought in head chef Ricky Hatfield, whose resume includes positions at Char Blue, Peterson’s, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, and Skyline Club, to design the menu in anticipation of The Prewitt’s proposed mid-October debut. 121 W. Main St., Plainfield, prewittdining.com.
Carmel dad raffling off more of prized bourbon collection to find a cure for his son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A father in Carmel is continuing his mission to prolong his 3-year-old son's life by raffling off more of his rare whiskey collection to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Wyatt Perdue's life includes a devastating genetic disorder. Doctors diagnosed him with cystic fibrosis through...
State’s first Cinnaholic vegan bakery now open in Carmel
Sanya Strawser was seeking an investment of some sort, but not necessarily a franchise. Then while in Westfield, N.J., she and her husband, David Strawser, parked across the street from a Cinnaholic bakery. They were instantly sold on the concept of the plant-based, allergen-friendly cinnamon rolls and other desserts. “The...
Muncie’s Thomas Peek and Kyle Putra Will Premiere Their New Horror/Thriller Movies at Cornerstone
MUNCIE, IN – Amateur filmmakers and Muncie native Thomas Peek and Kyle Putra are back again this Oct. 29 with films appropriate for the Halloween season. The films will be previewed at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 East Main. The program begins at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.
Carmel Clay Public Library’s renovated main campus reopens
Hundreds of guests celebrated the Oct. 1 reopening of the Carmel Clay Public Library’s main campus at 425 E. Main St., which began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. followed by special events throughout the day. CCPL Director Bob Swanay gave opening remarks at the ribbon-cutting, acknowledging and...
The Salvation Army Logansport announces events for October-December 2022
Last Updated on October 3, 2022 by The Salvation Army Logansport. The Salvation Army Logansport Corps Community Center has shared the following Calendar of Events for October to December 2022. Christmas Assistance Sign-Ups: October 3rd-7th from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, and October 10th –13th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30...
All Pro Dad chapter growing at Hoosier Road Elementary
Jason Arnold learned there were several Noblesville chapters of All Pro Dad. “I went up there and visited and it seemed like a great program, so I thought, ‘Why don’t I launch one in Fishers?’”” Arnold said. So, in 2021, he launched a chapter of...
Valor Classical Academy’s charter authorized, location still uncertain
Valor Classical Academy still doesn’t have a building, but as of Oct. 3, it has a charter. Grace Schools Charter Authority on Oct. 3 voted unanimously to authorize Valor’s charter. As its authorizer, GSCA will be responsible for ensuring Valor follows the standards and commitments set forth in its charter.
Llama’s walk at Culvers
The Hamilton County Llama’s Group held its annual fundraising event Sept. 21 at Culvers in Fishers, just off Olio Road. The group is a nonprofit that gives kids the opportunity to show llamas in the county 4-H and other competitions in the area. Organization founder and leader of the...
Taking the ice: Fishers women take the rink to play hockey
When Nancy Little’s daughter, Jessica, was 10, she started playing hockey. Little regularly attended Jessica’s games and one day she thought, “It just looked like way too much fun to pass up.”. Although Little had limited ice skating experience, she laced up her skates and learned how...
Meet the at-large Westfield Washington School Board candidates
The incumbent who holds the at-large seat on the Westfield Washington School Board is seeking to retain her position against three challengers in the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates Patrick Fassnacht, Alan Ford and Curt Wyatt are seeking to oust incumbent Amber Willis, who has held her seat on the board since 2015. All four individuals bring different viewpoints about issues facing the district, what could be improved and why they believe they are the right person to represent constituents.
Black artists respond to legacy of slavery in 'Past is Present'
In exploring present-day issues surrounding race, power, and inequality, a key underlying principle of Past is Present is to "resist easy narratives about African American history."
ZooBoo Returns to the Indianapolis Zoo With 21 Fun-Filled Days & New Attractions
Last year the Indianapolis Zoo hit a super amazing milestone with a 40-year celebration of ZooBoo. This year it's back and even better with 21 days of fun and new attractions. ZooBoo is a staple of Halloween for those in the Indianapolis area and anyone who has made this part of the holiday tradition.
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
