Carmel, IN

Hyperion Players to present ‘Barefoot in the Park’

The Hyperion Players Executive Artistic Director Ian Hauer wanted to choose fall play that would appeal to a broad audience. So, Hauer will direct Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park,” a romantic comedy, which will run Oct. 6-8 at The Switch Theatre, 10029 E. 126th St., Fishers.
Night & Day diversions – October 4, 2022

“The Addams Family” is set for Oct. 6 to Nov. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Main Street Productions of “The Curious Savage” runs through Oct. 9 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org. ‘Rent’. Civic Theatre’s production...
Art spills into Noblesville streets

On Tuesday afternoon, the crosswalks at 8th and Maple streets and 9th and Maple streets in downtown Noblesville got an interesting upgrade. The crosswalks at 9th and Maple are now decorated in maple leaves. An artistic pattern adorns the crosswalks at 8th and Maple. These are not painted crosswalks. They...
Celebrity chef hosts Light for Levi fundraiser in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first of two Light for Levi Foundation fundraisers kicks off Thursday evening at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel. Levi Chisholm sustained severe brain damage after a drowning accident with his twin sister, Lainey, when they were 22 months old. The Chisholm family started the...
Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg hosting event in Carmel for local family

CARMEL, Ind. — People will have a chance to meet celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg this week as he helps raise money for the Light for Levi Foundation. Levi Chisolm survived a near-drowning incident two years ago, when he was just 22 months old. His parents, Meagan and Scott, are hopeful someday he will fully recover.
Prewitt Theatre’s Coming Attraction

THE DAYS of “talkies” and popcorn have come and gone for Plainfield’s historic Prewitt Theatre, but the site’s new owners, Keller Huff Restaurant Group, plan to draw new crowds to an upscale dining experience. The local restauranteurs’ reimagination of the space will include a rooftop dining area as well as a swanky dining room and a modern bar inside the building’s former law office. Design renderings feature framed glamor shots of stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, cozy chairs and couches in the Art Deco style, and a large stage for live entertainment. The restaurant group has also brought in head chef Ricky Hatfield, whose resume includes positions at Char Blue, Peterson’s, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, and Skyline Club, to design the menu in anticipation of The Prewitt’s proposed mid-October debut. 121 W. Main St., Plainfield, prewittdining.com.
State’s first Cinnaholic vegan bakery now open in Carmel

Sanya Strawser was seeking an investment of some sort, but not necessarily a franchise. Then while in Westfield, N.J., she and her husband, David Strawser, parked across the street from a Cinnaholic bakery. They were instantly sold on the concept of the plant-based, allergen-friendly cinnamon rolls and other desserts. “The...
Carmel Clay Public Library’s renovated main campus reopens

Hundreds of guests celebrated the Oct. 1 reopening of the Carmel Clay Public Library’s main campus at 425 E. Main St., which began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. followed by special events throughout the day. CCPL Director Bob Swanay gave opening remarks at the ribbon-cutting, acknowledging and...
The Salvation Army Logansport announces events for October-December 2022

Last Updated on October 3, 2022 by The Salvation Army Logansport. The Salvation Army Logansport Corps Community Center has shared the following Calendar of Events for October to December 2022. Christmas Assistance Sign-Ups: October 3rd-7th from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, and October 10th –13th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30...
All Pro Dad chapter growing at Hoosier Road Elementary

Jason Arnold learned there were several Noblesville chapters of All Pro Dad. “I went up there and visited and it seemed like a great program, so I thought, ‘Why don’t I launch one in Fishers?’”” Arnold said. So, in 2021, he launched a chapter of...
Valor Classical Academy’s charter authorized, location still uncertain

Valor Classical Academy still doesn’t have a building, but as of Oct. 3, it has a charter. Grace Schools Charter Authority on Oct. 3 voted unanimously to authorize Valor’s charter. As its authorizer, GSCA will be responsible for ensuring Valor follows the standards and commitments set forth in its charter.
Llama’s walk at Culvers

The Hamilton County Llama’s Group held its annual fundraising event Sept. 21 at Culvers in Fishers, just off Olio Road. The group is a nonprofit that gives kids the opportunity to show llamas in the county 4-H and other competitions in the area. Organization founder and leader of the...
Taking the ice: Fishers women take the rink to play hockey

When Nancy Little’s daughter, Jessica, was 10, she started playing hockey. Little regularly attended Jessica’s games and one day she thought, “It just looked like way too much fun to pass up.”. Although Little had limited ice skating experience, she laced up her skates and learned how...
Meet the at-large Westfield Washington School Board candidates

The incumbent who holds the at-large seat on the Westfield Washington School Board is seeking to retain her position against three challengers in the Nov. 8 general election. Candidates Patrick Fassnacht, Alan Ford and Curt Wyatt are seeking to oust incumbent Amber Willis, who has held her seat on the board since 2015. All four individuals bring different viewpoints about issues facing the district, what could be improved and why they believe they are the right person to represent constituents.
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8

Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
