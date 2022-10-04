Loretta Lynn Dies At 90

Photo: Getty Images

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died at her ranch in Tennessee on Tuesday morning (October 4). She was 90.

Lynn’s family shared a shared a statement on her social media channels, reading:

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.”

The family added in another tweet on Lynn’s account: “The family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming in a public announcement.”

The Butcher Holler, Kentucky-born singer was born on April 14, 1932. The beloved trailblazer was a self-taught singer and guitarist, and she landed her first recording contract on February 1, 1960, according to her bio, going on to push boundaries with her music. Lynn often pulled from her own life experiences, and advocated for her music even when her songs were banned, iHeartCountry noted as Lynn celebrated her 90th birthday earlier this year. Lynn’s career spans her very first No. 1 single, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl,” to recent projects like her 50th studio album (not including her collaborations with Conway Twitty) Still Woman Enough, which released in 2021.