Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Kanye West’s Instagram account restricted, returns to Twitter
After being suspended by Meta on Friday, Kanye West posted on Twitter for the first time in nearly two years — a move celebrated by Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying the social media network. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, tweeted a...
Midnight Club Finale: Mike Flanagan Confirms 'Answers Exist,' Teases Possible Season 2 and Easter Eggs
Warning: This post contains spoilers for the season finale of The Midnight Club. If the last shot of The Midnight Club‘s season finale left you scratching your head or picking your jaw up from the floor, you are not alone. In the episode’s final moments, it was revealed that Dr. Stanton was not only wearing a wig to hide her bald head, but she also had that ominous hourglass symbol tattooed on the back of her neck. Despite the fact that creator Mike Flanagan‘s other Netflix series were conceived as one-and-done projects, the writer/director confirmed to TVLine that this particular story will...
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
Comments / 0