Voice of America
Pakistani Army Chief's US Visit Seen as Bid to Redefine Ties
Washington — A recently concluded six-day visit to Washington by Pakistan’s powerful military head, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, is being seen in both countries as a sign that Islamabad is seeking to mend sometimes-strained relations with the West. Public statements released by officials from...
Voice of America
India Criticizes Germany, US over Recent Kashmir-related Moves
ISLAMABAD — India has sharply criticized the United States and Germany for recent, but rare, back-to-back moves related to a long-running territorial dispute with neighbor and archrival Pakistan. The controversy erupted when Donald Blome, Washington’s ambassador to Islamabad, made a three-day visit to the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir, in...
Voice of America
Qatar Population Surges 13.2% in Year Leading Up to World Cup
Qatar's population has surged by 13.2% over the last year, official data showed, as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month to cope with an unprecedented influx of fans. The wealthy gas producer's population stood at 2.94 million...
Voice of America
Human Rights Groups, China Voice Strong, Opposing Reactions to UN Vote
Washington — Beijing highlighted the failure of a push by the United States and some Western countries to debate China’s human rights record in Xinjiang at next year’s U.N. Human Rights Council. Uyghur rights groups voiced strong disappointment. In a statement Friday by China’s Ministry of Foreign...
Voice of America
Solomons PM Tells Australia No Chinese Military Presence
Sydney — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Friday he has assured Australia that his nation will not allow a Chinese military presence in its territory. The island nation has been at the center of a diplomatic tussle in the southern Pacific Ocean between the United States, Australia and their allies on one side and an increasingly assertive China on the other.
Voice of America
South Korea Plans to Fight Kimchi ‘Crisis’
Kimchi is a traditional food served in South Korea. The main part of the food is a preserved vegetable, often cabbage. But this year, Kimchi is more costly than usual because the cabbage crop has been small. Some farmers say climate change has made it harder to grow cabbage. Temperatures have been high and there has been more rain than usual.
Voice of America
Argentina Looks to Cross Wheat with Gene from Sunflowers
Argentina is one of the world’s top wheat producers, worth about $4.5 billion yearly to the country’s economy. But climate conditions like long periods of severe dryness and rising temperatures worry the country’s farmers. Argentina is about to learn whether a genetically engineered new wheat might ease...
Voice of America
Australia to Set Aside 30 Percent of Land Mass for Conservation
Australia’s Environment Minister said on Tuesday it will set aside at least 30 percent of its land mass for conservation. Tanya Plibersek said the plan will help protect plants and animals on the continent where many animals are found nowhere else. Australia has lost more mammal species than any...
Voice of America
US Reviewing Haiti's Request for International Security Assistance
Washington — The United States on Saturday said it was reviewing a request for international support from Haiti, which says it is seeking a "specialized armed force" to address a crisis caused by a blockade of the country's main fuel port. The U.S. State Department said criminal actors were...
Voice of America
Forest Firefighters Protest, Demand Better Working Rights
About 2,000 forest firefighters demonstrated in Madrid, Oct. 8, 2022, to call for better working rights in a year when forest fires destroyed tens of thousands of hectares of woodland and forced hundreds from their homes across Europe. (Reuters)
Voice of America
Belgian Minister, Lawmakers Cut Hair to Support Iran
Belgium's foreign minister and two other lawmakers cut their hair in parliament, in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran triggered by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. (Reuters)
Voice of America
UN Vote Will Test Countries' Views on Russian Annexation Bid
United nations — The U.N. General Assembly will convene Monday in a special session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia's international isolation is growing as its war grinds on. "The U.N. Charter is clear: Any annexation of a...
N.Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills, overseen by Kim
North Korea's recent missile tests were "tactical nuclear" drills personally overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said Monday, adding the launches were a response to US-led joint military exercises in the region. - North Korea also released multiple photographs of the recent missile launches, tests and exercises, showing Kim Jong Un overseeing them all, giving orders and posing with smiling soldiers.
The Tourists Who Thought Now Is a GREAT Time to Visit Russia
Hundreds of thousands of Russian men have fled the country in the past two weeks and Western leaders are issuing increasingly ominous warnings about the potential for a nuclear strike—but some foreign tourists have bafflingly decided now is the perfect time to vacation there.“Hey guys! I got a visa to Russia and I really want to explore Moscow because I might move here. However, I only know a couple people who live there and they’re mostly busy. So would anyone like to show me around and be my makeshift tour guide?” one young woman wrote recently in a Facebook group...
Voice of America
German Minister Calls for EU Sanctions Over Iran Crackdown
Berlin — Germany's foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17...
Voice of America
Thai PM Visits Families of Attack Victims
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrived in northeastern Nong Bua Lamphu province Friday to hand out oversized compensation checks to relatives of slain day care center victims, as the country reeled in shock at the mass killing. (Reuters)
Voice of America
Russian Strikes in Cities of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia Raise Safety Fears
Russia is concentrating its latest attacks in Ukraine on areas it claims to have annexed, including the eastern city Kharkiv and the southern city of Zaporizhzhia. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that missile strikes hit the center of Kharkiv early Saturday, according to The Associated Press. He said the explosions sparked fires at several buildings, including a medical institution.
Voice of America
More Than 360 Migrants Rescued at Sea Trying to Reach Britain
LILLE, FRANCE — More than 360 migrants were rescued Sunday while attempting the perilous crossing between the north coast of France and the south coast of England, in small boats, French officials said. Regional maritime boats and a French Navy patrol ship made multiple trips to rescue groups of...
Voice of America
Taiwan President to Pledge to Bolster Combat Power as China Tensions Rise
TAIPEI — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will pledge to bolster the island's combat power and determination to improve its defenses in a major speech on Monday, at a time when tensions with China have risen dramatically. Democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has come under increasing...
Voice of America
US Releases New Arctic Strategy as Climate Threat Grows
Washington — U.S. President Joe Biden's administration released a new Arctic strategy on Friday as the strategically and environmentally important region suffers worsening effects from climate change and sees increased international competition. Global warming is melting Arctic ice, opening previously closed areas to navigation and creating new opportunities for...
