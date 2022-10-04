Read full article on original website
8 stabbed, 2 dead in attack on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas police are investigating the stabbing of eight people on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday. Police said the suspect used a large kitchen knife and was taken into custody.
Detectives investigate homicide near Lake Mead, Tonopah in west Las Vegas
Las Vegas police detectives are investigating a homicide in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive on Thursday morning.
Body cam shows police confrontation with armed man in North Las Vegas
Body-worn camera footage obtained by KTNV shows the fatal confrontation between a North Las Vegas police officer and a man armed with a rifle in late September.
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Las Vegas home, leaving daughter alive, held without bail
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Las Vegas home and leaving their infant daughter alive before fleeing to San Diego will continue to be held without bail. Michael Ricks, 25, made his second court appearance since being extradited to Las Vegas from San Diego, where he was arrested […]
Person hospitalized for stab wounds following fight in Las Vegas
One person is being treated for a stab wound at UMC following a fight in the 2500 block of South Fort Apache Road Las Vegas police say.
Car crashes into Las Vegas day care
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A car crashed into a building that houses a day care on Wednesday. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. at 4270 South Rainbow Blvd., which appears to be a day care center, according to an online search of the address. Police are investigating the incident and said no injuries were reported. […]
Man shot and killed during Las Vegas drug altercation
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Rancho Drive after receiving a report that someone had been shot.
Man shot and killed during argument over drugs in Las Vegas parking lot
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was shot and killed in a parking lot during an argument over drugs late Monday, according to Las Vegas police. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Rancho Drive, near Alta Drive. It was the first of two homicides reported in a three-hour span that night.
Inmates at Nevada prison sent ‘powdery substance’ to Las Vegas courthouse, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that two inmates at the Ely State Prison recently sent a “powdery substance” to a Las Vegas courthouse. According to a news release, the two offenders sent mail containing a powder containing a powdery substance to a...
‘I’m a filthy murderer,’ Las Vegas man accused of killing man with brick says he could become serial killer: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who allegedly killed another man by striking him in the head with a brick told police he did it in cold blood, according to his arrest report. Malik Price, 27, was arrested after allegedly killing the victim, Christopher David, with a brick. Price also allegedly battered a […]
Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside trunk of car in Las Vegas
A man was arrested in San Diego in connection with a body that was found inside the trunk of a car in south Las Vegas Valley in August.
Las Vegas police identify suspect in copper wire theft at Opportunity Village
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local nonprofit that serves those with intellectual disabilities was hammered over the summer by copper wire thieves. Executives at Las Vegas nonprofit Opportunity Village say copper wire thieves hit air conditioning units for wire at the organization’s Thrift Store in June, July and twice in August.
Las Vegas police investigate use of force incident after stabbing at park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a use of force incident that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to police, a video of the incident is circulating on social media. Police said the incident began when officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Washington and Oasis […]
LVMPD: Suspect named following death on South Las Vegas Boulevard
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers arrived in the 4200 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard to find a man with a head wound. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
‘I’m just a 19-year-old young man trying to figure out life,’ Accused Las Vegas serial killer gives jailhouse interview
A Las Vegas man accused of murdering three people is insistent he is not responsible, though police say DNA evidence ties the 19-year-old to the crimes.
True death toll of Las Vegas’ mass shooting may never be known
Monique Grindler Tagliaferri survived the Las Vegas shooting five years ago, but the panic attacks that followed proved to be deadly for her. On Aug. 18, the 51-year-old California woman was sitting around the kitchen counter at a friend’s house in Iowa when she passed out. Twenty minutes later, a paramedic said she had died from cardiac arrest.
Las Vegas police investigate 2 unrelated homicides
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are investigating two valley homicides early Monday morning. The first homicide was reported at Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and the second was reported near Eastern Avenue and Fremont Street. The homicides are unrelated to each other, according to police. Police said they will be providing more […]
