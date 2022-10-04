Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
adidas Yeezy To Release Laceless Version Of The Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN
It’s highly likely that Ye’s relationship with adidas hasn’t gotten any better since his televised interview. Regardless, new releases are still continuing to surface; and as revealed on-foot by none other than Pusha T, a laceless version of the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN will be hitting the shelves relatively soon.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 For Friends & Family
Since early 2020 speculation surrounding a bright yellow Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 offering has rippled throughout the market after being seen on-foot by Offset a multitude of times. With the silhouettes expected release date come and gone, Jordan Brand has reached out to us directly to confirm the pair is slated solely for friends and family. Since then seldom pairs of the amber-sampled makeover have surfaced, providing our first detailed look at the pair.
Hypebae
The Latest Women's Air Jordan 11 is Date Night-Ready
For sneaker collectors, the Air Jordan 11 is synonymous with the holiday season. Since 2009, Jordan Brand has included the silhouette in its end-of-year offering, with the “Cherry” colorway set to return this year. (A much-anticipated event as the AJ11 “Cherry” has not seen a release since 2016 as a low-top and 2001 in all its high-top glory.)
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Receives The 40th Anniversary Treatment
Just a few months removed from the conclusion of the Air Force 1’s 40th-anniversary celebration, The Swoosh is outfitting its various disparate cuts of the silhouette with premium embellishments as a part of its 40th anniversary branded collection. In tandem with its stacked Swoosh counterpart, the modernized cushioning elements found in the AF1 Mid React are now joining the fold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 2 “Chicago” Coming This Year: Best Look Yet
This Air Jordan 2 is bringing fans back to the 80s. One sneaker that is having a bit of a moment right now is the Air Jordan 2. This shoe was not very popular just a few years ago, but now, it is getting plenty of love in the form of collabs, new colorways, and, of course, retros. This is great news for fans of this silhouette who have felt left behind by the focus on the Air Jordan 1, 3, 4, and many others.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash”
First teased in late December 2021, the Nike Air Max Scorpion “Lemon Wash” finally debuts on October 5th. As the brand’s first Air Max silhouette produced entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic, the exaggerated design demonstrates what’s possible outside of traditional footwear manufacturing. The sneaker, which features the Swoosh’s boldest visible Air bubble yet, was produced in just 18 months, down from what likely would’ve taken two years. New Flyknit chenille construction appears across the upper, working with the robust cushioning underfoot for an improved sensorial experience to wearers. Lastly, the “Lemon Wash”-accented shoe features 20% recycled content by weight, contributing to Nike’s “Move to Zero” initiative.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Gets Formal In “Cacao”-Colored Plaid
The Nike Air Force 1 continues to celebrate its 40th anniversary with a slew of experimental styles. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design emerged in shades of “Cacao” and plaid patterns. Tumbled leather takes over the majority of the sneaker’s upper, with profile swooshes opting for a pebbled style that contrasts their surroundings in a clean off-white. Labels on the tongue and upper heel panels follow suit, as does the oft-imitated midsole. Hits of brown divvy up the sole unit, forgoing the plaid print that animates the Air Force 1‘s lower heel.
sneakernews.com
Stencil Swooshes Appear On This Greyscale Nike Dunk Low
As the Nike Dunk Low continues to top wish-lists everywhere, the silhouette continues to experiment with colorways, collaborators and stories. Recently, Peter Moore’s iconic design emerged with stencil profile swooshes. Akin to other Nike Sportswear offerings with similar branding, the newly-surfaced pair takes on a greyscale color combination that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 3 WMNS “Lucky Green” Releasing April 2023
Jordan Brand has certainly made good on their promises of inclusivity, as women’s exclusive offerings are constantly being added to the calendar. And for the Spring of next year, the Air Jordan 3 is helping expand on this catalog in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 1 “Lucky Green” from 2020.
hotnewhiphop.com
OVO x Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Sample Resurfaces Online
This OVO sample could have been an exceptional release. Drake’s OVO brand has come through with some amazing collaborations over the years. Of course, Drake has worked with the likes of Jordan Brand on some fantastic sneakers, including the Air Jordan 12, Air Jordan 10, and Air Jordan 8. Back in the day, OVO even worked on a special version of the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo,” but it was only a sample.
sneakernews.com
Seldom Burgundy Accents Liven This “Grey/White” Nike Dunk Low
An endless amount of propositions has seemingly graced the Nike Dunk throughout its tactical revitalization over the past few years. After recently embarking on a medley of suede-dominant offerings, the Nike Dunk Low is returning to its clad leather construction fit with seldom Burgundy accents. Spare the “Team Red” color...
sneakernews.com
Springtime Pastels Paint The Latest Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Already established in a bevy of disparate associations relating to Bruce Kilgore’s iconic 1982 design, The Swoosh has paid special care to the female’s collection of offerings throughout the silhouette’s 40th-anniversary celebration. Carrying on the resurgence of its Shadow counterpart, the latest women’s-exclusive Air Force 1 employs a way too early Springtime aesthetic.
Kanye West’s Polarizing Yeezy SZN 9 Included 3D-Printed Boots Created Over the Weekend With Zellerfeld
The headlines coming out of Kanye West’s YZYSZN 9 presentation in Paris today have been focused on the shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirts worn by the rapper-turned-designer and several others. There was, however, new footwear revealed during the polarizing presentation. Technology company Zellerfeld confirmed via statement following the show that it helped produce a version of the YZY boot that was worn today, which does not have an official name. Zellerfeld said in its statement that the boots are the same ones that have been circulating online since the first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga drop. The tech company also stated that...
sneakernews.com
The Nike SB Blazer Mid Adds Navy And Teal To Its Wardrobe
Following a string of reconstructed styles, the Nike SB Blazer Mid is back in its original skin. And for one of its upcoming Fall/Winter releases, the silhouette is keeping it simple with a blue-dominant colorway. Here, navy is used heavily throughout the shoe, dressing not just the lining and branding...
sneakernews.com
Yellow Swooshes Brighten Up This Women’s Air Jordan 1 Low
Fall is officially here, and the weather more than shows it. And while many have swapped out their pastels for neutrals this month, Jordan Brand is not yet ready to give up their bright colors. Instead, they’re carrying the energy over into the colder season with this floral, women’s exclusive take on the Air Jordan 1 Low.
sneakernews.com
Black And Crimson Color In The Nike Air Max 95 “Multi-Swoosh”
The Nike Air Max 95 is helping usher in the Fall/Winter with a drove of simple, inline colorways. And for its latest, the silhouette has hidden the “Multi-Swoosh” pattern amidst a range of solid-colored panels. Besides the pops of Crimson, which mark the embroidered Swoosh and adjacent branding,...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Reacts To adidas Saying Their Partnership Is 'Under Review'
Kanye West has reacted to adidas placing their YEEZY partnership “under review” for the foreseeable future as they continue to investigate his conduct. Ye flipped the bird to the apparel giant and claimed they “raped” and “stole” his designs in the past. “FUUUUUUCK ADIDAS,”...
sneakernews.com
Nike Dresses This Kids’ Dunk High In Mint-Toned Plaids
From flannels to golf pants, plaid is near inescapable. Even the Nike Dunk High isn’t safe from the pattern, as it’s about to feature its stripes across this upcoming kids-exclusive colorway. Compared to releases prior, this Dunk High is much more reserved in its use of the above-mentioned...
sneakernews.com
UNDERCOVER’s Nike Air Force 1 Low “Grey Fog” Releases On October 12th
UNDERCOVER may not currently have the mainstream cachet that other collaborators of the Swoosh do, but it’s played a pivotal role in marrying sport and fashion over the last decade. The partnership adds a tally to its expansive roster of product on October 12th as it drops a trio of the Nike Air Force 1 Low.
sneakernews.com
Nike SB Dunk Low “Adobe” Set To Release In 2023
With yet another collaborative effort with Concepts in the works, it’s clear Nike SB has big plans for 2023. Their inline catalog is poised to expand alongside, starting first with the newly-revealed Dunk Low “Adobe.”. While its name may conjure to mind images of Photoshop, Illustrator, and the...
Comments / 0