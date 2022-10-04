Read full article on original website
Related
markerzone.com
FLAMES MAKE BIG ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING HEAD COACH DARRYL SUTTER
The Calgary Flames announced today that the club has extended head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year extension:. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner, Sutter was everything the Flames needed when he was hired, and he has delivered fully. Sutter rides into 2022-23 with a 65-36-11 record since rejoining the Flames (previously coached the Flames from 02-05).
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Detroit Red Wings Star Forward Eyes Next Contract
NHL Rumours – Dylan Larkin Contract. Max Bultman of The Athletic looked at what the Red Wings captain’s next deal may be. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman might use the recent Mathew Barzal extension as a framework for Larkin’s next contract. The Islanders forward inked an eight-year, $73.2 million extension earlier in the week.
NHL
Dave Dryden, former NHL goalie, mask pioneer, dies at 81
Older brother of Hall of Famer Ken Dryden designed fiberglass/birdcage helmet that became standard. Dave Dryden, a former NHL goalie and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, died Tuesday at age 81. Dryden died of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, according to the Kopriva Taylor Community...
ng-sportingnews.com
NHL predictions 2022-23: Final standings, awards, playoff projections, Stanley Cup pick
It's finally here. The 2022-23 NHL season is upon us, as 32 teams begin their quest for the Stanley Cup. It was quite the offseason in the NHL. Teams like the Senators and Red Wings made some strong acquisitions to their squads as they look to exit their respective rebuilds. The Blackhawks look to be jumping all aboard the Connor Bedard tank train. And of course, the perennial Cup contenders like the Oilers, Avalanche, Lightning and Hurricanes all made some tweaks to their personnel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ng-sportingnews.com
What channel is the 2022 NHL Global Series on? Dates, times, streams for Predators vs. Sharks games in Europe
The 2022-23 NHL regular season is set to start today, but the action does not begin in North America. Instead, the Predators and Sharks face off against one another as a part of the 2022 NHL Global Series to kick off the campaign. The two Western Conference teams have traveled...
NHL
Detroit reduces roster by nine
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Trenton Bliss, Joel L'Esperance, Cedric Lacroix, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, and Drew Worrad, defenseman Brian Lashoff and goaltender John Lethemon from their tryout contracts. All eight players will report to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings assigned defenseman Tnias Mathurin to the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion.
saturdaytradition.com
Pat Micheletti breaks down the B1G hockey power rankings
There’s a crisp feeling in the air, and fall is in full swing. Fall means the beginnings of hockey season in the B1G. On Friday, BTN hockey analyst Pat Micheletti unveiled his preseason B1G hockey rankings. Thanks in part to their impeccable defense, Micheletti ranked Minnesota as the top...
Comments / 0