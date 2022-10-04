Read full article on original website
BBC
Increasing state pension age not ruled out
Prime Minister Liz Truss has not ruled out increasing the retirement age to help balance the nation's books. Men and women can currently receive state pension at the age of 66. Under government plans that age would rise to 67 this decade, and 68 as early as 2039. Two reviews...
KAAL-TV
Probe opens in Romania over leaks from Russian-owned company
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities in Romania have opened a criminal investigation against four employees of the local branch of neighboring Serbia’s NIS Petrol — which is majority-owned by Russia’s Gazprom Neft — over suspected data leaks. Organized crime prosecutors said late on Monday that...
KAAL-TV
US job openings sink as economy slows, cost to borrow rises
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July as businesses grow less desperate for workers, a trend that could cool chronically high inflation. That is good news for the Federal Reserve in its efforts to bring down high prices without...
Treasury sanctions 7 Iranian leaders over violence against protestors, internet shutdown
The U.S. Department of the Treasury (DOT) sanctioned seven Iranian government and security leaders on Thursday for their suppression of women’s rights protests using violence and censorship. The figures sanctioned by the DOT’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) are attempting to squash demonstrations sparked by the arrest of...
KAAL-TV
US sanctions more Iranian officials for causing internet outages and violence to protesters in response to Amini death
WASHINGTON (AP) — US sanctions more Iranian officials for causing internet outages and violence to protesters in response to Amini death. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
KAAL-TV
Belarus hands 4 independent journalists lengthy prison terms
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Belarusian court on Thursday sentenced four journalists at country’s largest independent news agency to lengthy prison terms on charges widely seen as politically motivated. Four reporters of the BelaPAN news agency were handed prison terms ranging from four to 14 years in prison,...
KAAL-TV
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the NFL hiring (or not hiring) Black coaches. “Black Coaches in the National Football League: Superior Performance, Inferior Opportunities.” That was the title of a 2002 report by famed attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr. and civil rights lawyer Cyrus Mehri detailing how Black coaches averaged more wins than their White counterparts but found it harder to get hired and easier to be fired. Nearly 20 years later, nothing has changed, as a damning Post investigation underscores. The NFL can do more.
US national debt tops $31 trillion; here's what that means for you
National debt held by the U.S. topped $31 trillion this week, according to a report from the Treasury Department. How might this debt load effect everyday citizens?
Millions of Britons ‘unable to afford basics like toothpaste and period products’
More than three million people in the UK are unable to afford basic everyday essentials such as toothpaste and period products, according to a new report which lays bare the extent of the cost of living crisis gripping the country.Shampoo and laundry detergent are among some of the other items now out of reach for Britons struggling to pay sky high energy bills and rising food prices, research by charity The Hygiene Bank reveals.Last month the government stepped in to help cushion the blow of higher gas and electricity bills by announcing a freeze on unit costs, meaning that...
Kwarteng’s tax U-turn was inevitable – and he has already done damage
Chancellor’s reversal shattered his reputation and did unnecessary harm to an already weak UK economy
