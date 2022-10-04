Read full article on original website
411mania.com
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
411mania.com
The Sandman Claims Vince McMahon Fired Bobby Lashley in 2007 for Complaining About His Pay
– During a recent appearance on Captain’s Corner, former WWE, ECW, and WWE wrestler The Sandman claimed that Vince McMahon actually fired Bobby Lashley back in 2007 for allegedly complaining about his pay for the WrestleMania 23 match in a Hair vs. Hair Match. The Sandman stated the following on Lashley’s match against Umaga at WrestleMania 23 (via WrestlingInc.com):
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Teases Return To WWE NXT
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. The Role Model was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while...
Clayton News Daily
AEW’s Andrade, Sammy Guevara Involved in Backstage Altercation
Just one month after the melee at All Out, AEW is dealing with another backstage altercation. Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara were reportedly involved in a legitimate physical backstage altercation before Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite went on the air, per a report from TMZ Sports that was confirmed by the Wrestling Observer. There are conflicting reports as to who started the incident.
ewrestlingnews.com
Report: At Least Three Wrestlers Trying To Get Out Of AEW
At least three wrestlers are trying to get out of their deals with All Elite Wrestling, according to Dave Meltzer. In recent months, there have been reports of talent being unhappy in the company, with roster meetings being held backstage at tapings. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said that multiple...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Status Of Investigation Into Backstage AEW All Out Fight
It has now officially been a month and a day since AEW All Out, whose actual in-ring events immediate took a backseat to the wild post-show media scrum that led to a backstage incident between CM Punk, Ace Steel, the Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Punk, Omega, and the Bucks were all stripped of their AEW World and World Trios Championships in the aftermath, and none of them have been seen on AEW TV since. The question now becomes when, or even if, we'll see any of them again.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Preview (10/5): 3-Year Anniversary Special, MJF Vs. Wheeler Yuta, More
AEW will celebrate three years of "AEW Dynamite" tonight at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC, which will also see an extra 15 minutes added to the episode on TBS. AEW CEO Tony Khan has packed the card from top to bottom, with six matches currently scheduled to...
411mania.com
Update On NXT Wrestlers Reportedly Set For WWE Main Roster (SPOILERS)
Both Fightful Select and PWInsider report that Legado del Fantasma are set to debut on the WWE main roster, specifically as part of the Smackdown brand. That includes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza and Elektra Lopez, who were all written off NXT recently. The plan at the time was to bring them to RAW or Smackdown, and it seems Smackdown was selected.
411mania.com
AEW Road to Washington DC Previews MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta, More
AEW heads to Washington DC this week, and the latest Road To preview looks at MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta and more. You can see the full video below, which previews this week’s tapings:
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 10.4.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Sudu Shah, Wade Barrett, Byron Saxton. We’re coming up on Halloween Havoc near the end of the month and the card seems to be set. They still have a few things that need to be done to get ready for the show though and we will probably get some more of that build this week. We also have some guest stars coming in this week from Smackdown so things should be feeling bigger. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Jimmy Smith Leaving Job As RAW Commentator, WWE Makes Several Changes To Announce Teams, Cathy Kelley Returning
Variety reports that Jimmy Smith is leaving WWE and will no longer be working as the lead play-by-play announcer for RAW. Smith confirmed the news on his Twitter account. He wrote: “Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!”
411mania.com
411’s RAW Talk Report: 10.03.22 – Balor and Riddle Hype Extreme Rules, and More!
-I’m not going to lie as I missed most of RAW due to my Niners dominating the Rams. I love football! My Retro Review of WWF One Night Only will be up tomorrow or Wednesday. Also, I will have a recap of the new Vice show about the Territory Days that debuts tomorrow. Now for RAW Talk! Let’s get to it!
411mania.com
Update On When Konosuke Takeshita Is Expected To Return To AEW
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on when Konosuke Takeshita will return to AEW after a run there earlier this year. According to the report, Takeshita is expected back ‘in a couple of weeks.’. He left the company in August at the...
411mania.com
WWE Revealing New Look For Tonight’s NXT
WWE NXT is going to have a new look starting tonight, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the revamped setup for NXT will be revealed tonight with the return to live episodes. The site notes that the venue will have a revamped ringside area for more space around...
411mania.com
Pick Your Poison Matches Set For WWE NXT In Two Weeks
WWE has set two Pick Your Poison matches for NXT in two weeks. On tonight’s show, Grayson Waller revealed that Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade will pick each other’s opponents for the October 18th show ahead of their Weapons Wild match at Halloween Havoc. Waller noted that the competitors could be anyone on the WWE roster, in or out of NXT.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 10.3.22
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the go home show for Extreme Rules and the show is mostly set. However, it still doesn’t feel like there is anything that stands out as a main event. I would assume it’s going to be the Fight Pit between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle, but the card feels like it is lacking something even if there isn’t much room for anything else. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Dave Meltzer spoke about why he believes Tony Khan hasn’t started a new ROH TV show, noting Warner Bros. Discovery may be holding things up. He said: “I think we’re waiting on a TV deal. I don’t know how easy it is. It’s...
411mania.com
WWE News: Stock Closes At Three-Year High, Carmelo Hayes Beats Oro Mensah On NXT
– WWE’s stock price closed at its highest point in just over three years on Tuesday. The closing price for WWE stock today was $74.12, up $2.01 (2.79%) from the previous close. That makes the highest closing price since it closed at $75.91 on September 17th, 2019. The stock...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up
WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca def. Kiana James and Arianna Grace. There was also a segment showing the 2022 Performance Center...
