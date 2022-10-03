ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

E. coli outbreak in 6 states including Florida and Ohio linked to frozen falafel

Both state and federal officials announced Friday that they are investigating a multi-state outbreak of E. coli related to Earth Grown frozen falafel sold by Aldi stores. While no deaths have been reported, at least 20 people have been sickened by the E. coli O121:H19 infections in Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.
FLORIDA STATE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy