BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
The wearing of kilts and tartan was once banned in Scotland
The Dress Act of 1746 made wearing the Highland dress including the kilt illegal in Scotland. The Dress Act came to the fore because of the Jacobite uprising that occurred between 1689 and 1746.
BBC
Kyle Lafferty: Kilmarnock declined chance to bring hearing forward - SFA
The Scottish FA has said Kilmarnock rejected the chance to bring forward Kyle Lafferty's hearing for alleged use of sectarian language. Killie boss Derek McInnes said at the weekend the club were "surprised and disappointed" the 35-year-old's SFA hearing would not be until 20 October. Lafferty could be given a...
Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022
A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
BBC
Prince of Wales visits FA's St George's Park on its 10th anniversary
The Prince of Wales has been to England’s national football centre at St George's Park in Staffordshire to mark its 10th anniversary. The FA President's visit paid tribute to diversity within sport, as he met para-football players, youth teams and those taking part in this year’s Street Child World Cup.
U.K.・
'I'm a prisoner in my own body': BBC 2 documentary shows heartbreaking moment wife of rugby league star Rob Burrow, who has motor neurone disease, helps him swim - as he vows to fight to his 'last breath'
Former Leeds Rhino rugby star Rob Burrow, whose life has been devastated by motor neurone disease, says living with the degenerative disease is like being 'a prisoner in your own body'. Father-of-three Rob, 40, who was diagnosed in December 2019 - when doctors warned he may only have two years...
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
Woman wanted over the double murder of two best friends in Ireland is arrested in South Africa after eight years on the run
An Irish woman who has been on the run for eight years for the double murder of two best friends has been arrested in South Africa. Ruth Lawrence, 42, from Clontarf in North Dublin was at the centre of a global manhunt after the brutal killings of Eoin O'Connor and Anthony Keegan in 2014.
BBC
Moors Murders: 'I'm convinced I found Keith Bennett'
The man whose hunt for the last unfound victim of the Moors murderers led to a new search has said he is "convinced" he found the boy's remains, despite police saying otherwise. Author and investigator Russell Edwards said he had spent seven years looking for Keith Bennett on Saddleworth Moor.
BBC
Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97
The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
Petition to end Prince of Wales title hits over 25k signatures
A petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for the Welsh has gathered more than 25,000 signatures as King Charles prepares to visit the country. King Charles declared his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales during his first speech as monarch...
Tributes flood in after British Superbike star Chrissy Rouse dies aged 26 after horror crash at Donington
TRIBUTES are pouring in for superbike rider Chrissy Rouse, who has died aged 26, just days after his horror crash at Donington Speedway. Rouse was taken to hospital after crashing on the final corner and being struck by an oncoming rider. He was competing in the third race in Sunday's...
Eurovision: Final two cities in running to host contest revealed
Eurovision has revealed the two UK cities left in the running to host the song contest next year.Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition in Turin, Italy, however the European Broadcasting Union ruled that the country would be unable to host the event safely due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.It was decided that the UK - whose competitor Sam Ryder came second this year - would be the host, with the competition to be broadcast by the BBC.Potential host cities shortlisted were Glasgow, Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, and Liverpool.Sign up for our newsletters.
BBC
Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
BBC
London Marathon 2022: Man dies after collapsing during event
A 36-year-old man died after collapsing while running the London Marathon, organisers have confirmed. The man, from south-east England, became unwell between miles 23 and 24 of the 26.2-mile event. He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes but he died later in hospital. His cause...
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
Matt Lamb: Derbyshire sign middle-order batter from Warwickshire
Derbyshire have signed batter Matt Lamb from Warwickshire on a two-year deal. The 26-year-old scored 487 runs in eight County Championship games this summer, including two centuries. He also made eight appearances in the One-Day Cup, but his last T20 Blast game was in July 2021. "Mickey Arthur's project at...
How to get Tom Grennan tickets for the 2023 What Ifs & Maybes UK tour in March
British vocalist Tom Grennan is set to play 10 dates as part of his UK What Ifs & Maybes tour starting in March 2023, and tickets are due to go on general sale from 9am on Friday 7 October. Although, it’s worth taking a look now, as some pre-sale tickets are already available at specific venues and in connection with O2 and Three priority perks, for example. The Bedford-born musician is ending 2022 on a high, with this year’s achievements including four UK top-10 singles. In addition, Grennan’s platinum-selling songs Little Bit Of Love and By Your Side have earned...
BBC
Train strikes: Wales rail passengers face four days of disruption
Rail passengers face four days of disruption as workers go on strike over pay. Timetable changes will be in place from Wednesday to Sunday, with no Great Western Railway (GWR) services leaving south Wales for England on Wednesday. A spokesman for GWR called the strikes "a distraction" from talks and...
Dunfermline’s new city status ‘gladdens heart’ of King Charles III
The new King has offered his “warmest congratulations” to Scotland’s newest city as he said conferring the honour on Dunfermline in Fife would “gladden my dear mother’s heart”.King Charles III spoke as he formally conferred city status on the former town which was one of eight communities awarded the honour as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.The ceremony was the first undertaken by the King and Queen Consort after the official period of royal mourning for the Queen ended.In a ceremony at Dunfermline City Chambers Charles said he had been “delighted” when the announcement of city status...
