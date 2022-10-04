ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kyle Lafferty: Kilmarnock declined chance to bring hearing forward - SFA

The Scottish FA has said Kilmarnock rejected the chance to bring forward Kyle Lafferty's hearing for alleged use of sectarian language. Killie boss Derek McInnes said at the weekend the club were "surprised and disappointed" the 35-year-old's SFA hearing would not be until 20 October. Lafferty could be given a...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022

A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Helens#Trinity At Widnes#Salford
BBC

Prince of Wales visits FA's St George's Park on its 10th anniversary

The Prince of Wales has been to England’s national football centre at St George's Park in Staffordshire to mark its 10th anniversary. The FA President's visit paid tribute to diversity within sport, as he met para-football players, youth teams and those taking part in this year’s Street Child World Cup.
U.K.
Daily Mail

'I'm a prisoner in my own body': BBC 2 documentary shows heartbreaking moment wife of rugby league star Rob Burrow, who has motor neurone disease, helps him swim - as he vows to fight to his 'last breath'

Former Leeds Rhino rugby star Rob Burrow, whose life has been devastated by motor neurone disease, says living with the degenerative disease is like being 'a prisoner in your own body'. Father-of-three Rob, 40, who was diagnosed in December 2019 - when doctors warned he may only have two years...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford

A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Moors Murders: 'I'm convinced I found Keith Bennett'

The man whose hunt for the last unfound victim of the Moors murderers led to a new search has said he is "convinced" he found the boy's remains, despite police saying otherwise. Author and investigator Russell Edwards said he had spent seven years looking for Keith Bennett on Saddleworth Moor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lawyer who removed Stone of Destiny dies aged 97

The last surviving member of a group of Scottish nationalists who removed the Stone of Destiny from Westminster Abbey and returned it to Scotland has died. Ian Hamilton KC was one of four students who broke into the Abbey on Christmas Day in 1950. The stone had played a key...
POLITICS
The Independent

Eurovision: Final two cities in running to host contest revealed

Eurovision has revealed the two UK cities left in the running to host the song contest next year.Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition in Turin, Italy, however the European Broadcasting Union ruled that the country would be unable to host the event safely due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.It was decided that the UK - whose competitor Sam Ryder came second this year - would be the host, with the competition to be broadcast by the BBC.Potential host cities shortlisted were Glasgow, Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, and Liverpool.Sign up for our newsletters.
WORLD
BBC

Prince of Wales title must go says Gwynedd councillor

A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
POLITICS
BBC

London Marathon 2022: Man dies after collapsing during event

A 36-year-old man died after collapsing while running the London Marathon, organisers have confirmed. The man, from south-east England, became unwell between miles 23 and 24 of the 26.2-mile event. He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes but he died later in hospital. His cause...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA

The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
ANIMALS
BBC

Matt Lamb: Derbyshire sign middle-order batter from Warwickshire

Derbyshire have signed batter Matt Lamb from Warwickshire on a two-year deal. The 26-year-old scored 487 runs in eight County Championship games this summer, including two centuries. He also made eight appearances in the One-Day Cup, but his last T20 Blast game was in July 2021. "Mickey Arthur's project at...
SPORTS
The Independent

How to get Tom Grennan tickets for the 2023 What Ifs & Maybes UK tour in March

British vocalist Tom Grennan is set to play 10 dates as part of his UK What Ifs & Maybes tour starting in March 2023, and tickets are due to go on general sale from 9am on Friday 7 October. Although, it’s worth taking a look now, as some pre-sale tickets are already available at specific venues and in connection with O2 and Three priority perks, for example. The Bedford-born musician is ending 2022 on a high, with this year’s achievements including four UK top-10 singles. In addition, Grennan’s platinum-selling songs Little Bit Of Love and By Your Side have earned...
MUSIC
BBC

Train strikes: Wales rail passengers face four days of disruption

Rail passengers face four days of disruption as workers go on strike over pay. Timetable changes will be in place from Wednesday to Sunday, with no Great Western Railway (GWR) services leaving south Wales for England on Wednesday. A spokesman for GWR called the strikes "a distraction" from talks and...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Dunfermline’s new city status ‘gladdens heart’ of King Charles III

The new King has offered his “warmest congratulations” to Scotland’s newest city as he said conferring the honour on Dunfermline in Fife would “gladden my dear mother’s heart”.King Charles III spoke as he formally conferred city status on the former town which was one of eight communities awarded the honour as part of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.The ceremony was the first undertaken by the King and Queen Consort after the official period of royal mourning for the Queen ended.In a ceremony at Dunfermline City Chambers Charles said he had been “delighted” when the announcement of city status...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy