Wappingers Falls, NY

Obituary, Sadie Morabito

Sadie Morabito, 99, a resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Morabito was a Head Cook at Columbus Elementary School in Thornwood, NY. Born on January 11, 1923 in White Plains, NY, she was the daughter...
DOVER PLAINS, NY
Obituary, Anna Kalandyk

On October 4th, 2022, Anna Kalandyk, beloved mother, grandmother, and a great-grandmother, passed away of natural causes at the age of 88. She was born in Poland and was cared for by her daughter, Barbara Haber. Anna was very devoted to her faith and an active member of St. John...
PAWLING, NY
Obituary, Clyde Schwartz

Clyde Schwartz, 95, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Putnam Ridge, Brewster, NY. Born in Miami, FL on June 19, 1927, he was the son of Edward and Anne (Weinberger) Schwartz and husband of the late Sharon Doyle who passed away in 2018. Clyde served in the US Marine...
BREWSTER, NY
Updated: Fatal crash with pedestrian in Clermont

Update October 5, 2022 – The New York State Police are releasing the name of the victim of the fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash on State Route 9 in Clermont on September 23, 2022, as 14-year-old Romelo Cruze. While the State Police were investigating the fatal crash, Devereux Advanced...
RED HOOK, NY
Cornell Cooperative Extension Hosts Open House on The Farm

Cornell Cooperative Extension Hosts Open House on The Farm. Brewster, NY – Open House on the Farm on Saturday, October 22 (weather date Sunday, October 23) from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Tilly Foster Farm, Brewster, NY. Event is FREE but Pre-registration preferred by Friday, October 21 at:...
BREWSTER, NY

