Manchester, TN

thunder1320.com

Coffee County Board of Education meeting Monday

The Coffee County Board of Education will be gathering for a regular board meeting Monday, Oct. 10 at 4:30pm. The meeting will be held at 1343 McArthur Street in Manchester. If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed. III. General Consent Items. Minutes...
MANCHESTER, TN
newstalk941.com

Baxter Approves Annexation Of 60-Acre Plot For High Density Development

Baxter Board of Aldermen approved the annexation of two properties Thursday along Dale Myers Lane and Gainesboro Highway, with future development planned for Coon Hunt Road. The 50 to 60 acres had been rezoned to super high-density residential by the planning commission earlier Thursday evening. Building and Codes Inspector Bob Lane said the same developer is working to buildout both properties.
BAXTER, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department Hiring 30 Individuals to Fill Positions at New Public Health/Safety Buildings

Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) seeks to hire 30 individuals to assist with filling positions for the County’s new Public Health/Safety buildings to be opened over the next year. The department has options for uncertified recruits as well as certified firefighters looking to make a lateral move.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke gains Biden appointment

President Joe Biden has appointed former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke as Administrator of the Rural Utilities Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Throughout his career, Andy has demonstrated a clear and constant vision to improve the lives of rural Americans,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Andy’s advocacy for better services, safer streets and improved infrastructure makes him an inspired choice for the role of Rural Utilities Service Administrator. I look forward to his continued leadership at USDA.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Fire Destroys Combine on Thursday

A fire occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Goose Pond Road area of Coffee County. According to New Union Fire Chief Sammy Morton, Rigney Farms was working in a field with a Combine Harvester when the fire broke out in the equipment. The Combine was a total loss, valued at $250,000.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Fraud Case at Local Walmart Store

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Community members are asked to be on the lookout for two men who are ‘Persons of Interest in a case that involves a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam. Detectives are currently investigating and attempting to identify the individuals who allegedly placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Boulevard Walmart store. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a "rewards card.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Dan Seymour
WDEF

Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
SODDY-DAISY, TN
WTVC

Altercation results in shooting on Amnicola Highway

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 2514 Amnicola Highway Saturday around three in the morning. Police were notified of a verbal altercation between two women that resulted in a shooting. According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
radio7media.com

City of Columbia Receives 1.3 Million Dollar Grant

CURRENT AND FORMER COLUMBIA CITY LEADERS WERE JOINED BY MICHAEL SKIPPER OF THE GREATER NASHVILLE REGIONAL COUNCIL (GRNC) AND KEVIN MCALISTER OF BARGE DESIGN ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH AT FAIRVIEW PARK TO REVEAL PLANS TO REDESIGN THE ONE LANE BRIDGE ON IRON BRIDGE ROAD. THIS PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED BY A GRANT FROM THE GRNC TOTALING $1,328,000 WITH A 20% MATCH FROM THE CITY OF COLUMBIA AND IS ESTIMATED TO TAKE ONE YEAR TO COMPLETE.
COLUMBIA, TN
radio7media.com

Pulaski Fire Crews kept Busy on Wednesday

THE PULASKI FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO TWO CALLS ON WEDNESDAY. ACCORDING TO FIRE CHIEF DON COLLINS, ONE FIRE OCCURED AT 1103 TUCKER DRIVE WHERE HEAVY DAMAGE WAS DONE IN A GARAGE ALONG WITH A VAN. REPORTEDLY, KIDS WOKE THE MOTHER UP WHEN DISCOVERING SMOKE. IT IS BELIEVED THAT THE FIRE STARTED WITH A LONG EXTENSION CORD. ONE INJURY WAS REPORTED WHEN ONE OF THE FIREFIGHTERS, JAKE McCASSERTY, FELL FROM HIS LADDER. HE WAS TREATED AND RELEASED AT A LOCAL HOSPITAL. THE OTHER FIRE IN THE KITCHEN AT 1410 MEADOWBROOK WHERE THE OCCUPANT HAD GREASE FIRE BURNS AND WAS TREATED FOR THOSE INJURIES. BECAUSE OF THE KITCHEN GREASE, THE FIRE REKINDLED AND HAD TO BE EXTINGUISHED AGAIN. CHIEF COLLINS WAS VERY PROUD OF THE EFFORTS OF ALL THE FIRE DEPARTMENT.
PULASKI, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Search of a residence and vehicle leads to discovery of multiple drugs – one person charged

On August 31, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields, Deputy Nathan Williams and Trooper Palmer went to a residence to question the occupant. The resident, Joseph Phillips, 26 of Gordonsville, initially slammed the door on the officers. After knocking on the door a second time Phillips allowed officers to enter the residence. Officers observed the presence of marijuana in plan view on the coffee table. Additionally Phillips had a bulge in the pocket of his shorts, officers asked about the bulge and Phillips revealed a bottle of diabetes test strips. Officers asked to look at the bottle and upon opening a baggie with approximately 5.67 grams of cocaine was found. Additionally a set of digital scales, methamphetamine pipes and a small about of methamphetamine was found in the residence.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Search warrant results in arrest of two women for methamphetamine

On August 28, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields and Deputy Nathan Williams travelled to the residence of Melanie Williams in Carthage, TN to investigate a tip that Williams was dealing heroin. Upon entering the residence Williams was advised that officers had been given information regarding the presence of heroin in her home and were there to conduct a search.
CARTHAGE, TN
WDEF

Police arrest suspect in Tuesday shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in Tuesday’s shooting in South Chattanooga. Police say two men got into a dispute Tuesday evening on East 48th Street and one was shot multiple times. Investigators identified Charles Dewayne Jackson as the shooter. Today, the Chattanooga Police Fugitive...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

