THE PULASKI FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO TWO CALLS ON WEDNESDAY. ACCORDING TO FIRE CHIEF DON COLLINS, ONE FIRE OCCURED AT 1103 TUCKER DRIVE WHERE HEAVY DAMAGE WAS DONE IN A GARAGE ALONG WITH A VAN. REPORTEDLY, KIDS WOKE THE MOTHER UP WHEN DISCOVERING SMOKE. IT IS BELIEVED THAT THE FIRE STARTED WITH A LONG EXTENSION CORD. ONE INJURY WAS REPORTED WHEN ONE OF THE FIREFIGHTERS, JAKE McCASSERTY, FELL FROM HIS LADDER. HE WAS TREATED AND RELEASED AT A LOCAL HOSPITAL. THE OTHER FIRE IN THE KITCHEN AT 1410 MEADOWBROOK WHERE THE OCCUPANT HAD GREASE FIRE BURNS AND WAS TREATED FOR THOSE INJURIES. BECAUSE OF THE KITCHEN GREASE, THE FIRE REKINDLED AND HAD TO BE EXTINGUISHED AGAIN. CHIEF COLLINS WAS VERY PROUD OF THE EFFORTS OF ALL THE FIRE DEPARTMENT.

PULASKI, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO