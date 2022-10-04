Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Board of Education meeting Monday
The Coffee County Board of Education will be gathering for a regular board meeting Monday, Oct. 10 at 4:30pm. The meeting will be held at 1343 McArthur Street in Manchester. If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed. III. General Consent Items. Minutes...
newstalk941.com
Baxter Approves Annexation Of 60-Acre Plot For High Density Development
Baxter Board of Aldermen approved the annexation of two properties Thursday along Dale Myers Lane and Gainesboro Highway, with future development planned for Coon Hunt Road. The 50 to 60 acres had been rezoned to super high-density residential by the planning commission earlier Thursday evening. Building and Codes Inspector Bob Lane said the same developer is working to buildout both properties.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department Hiring 30 Individuals to Fill Positions at New Public Health/Safety Buildings
Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) seeks to hire 30 individuals to assist with filling positions for the County’s new Public Health/Safety buildings to be opened over the next year. The department has options for uncertified recruits as well as certified firefighters looking to make a lateral move.
WTVCFOX
Fire damages Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Fire caused minor damages to the Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning, according to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Amy Maxwell. Maxwell says someone called 911, and arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building on Middle Valley...
wgnsradio.com
Senior Judge who Served as a Rutherford Co. Circuit Court Judge for 24-Years is One of 5 on the New Rutherford County Board of Juvenile Detention Center Commission
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a criminal court judge? If you think you have the stomach for such a task, there are a few things one should think about before taking that first step of going to law school. Senior Judge J.S. ‘Steve’ Daniel...
tennesseelookout.com
Former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke gains Biden appointment
President Joe Biden has appointed former Chattanooga mayor Andy Berke as Administrator of the Rural Utilities Service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “Throughout his career, Andy has demonstrated a clear and constant vision to improve the lives of rural Americans,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Andy’s advocacy for better services, safer streets and improved infrastructure makes him an inspired choice for the role of Rural Utilities Service Administrator. I look forward to his continued leadership at USDA.”
Fire Destroys Combine on Thursday
A fire occurred on Thursday afternoon in the Goose Pond Road area of Coffee County. According to New Union Fire Chief Sammy Morton, Rigney Farms was working in a field with a Combine Harvester when the fire broke out in the equipment. The Combine was a total loss, valued at $250,000.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Fraud Case at Local Walmart Store
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Community members are asked to be on the lookout for two men who are ‘Persons of Interest in a case that involves a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam. Detectives are currently investigating and attempting to identify the individuals who allegedly placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Boulevard Walmart store. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a "rewards card.”
WDEF
Threat at Soddy-Daisy High Causes Concern
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Students and parents alike were concerned this week after one student reportedly made a threatening social media post in relation to the school. News 12 reached out to Hamilton County Schools for comment and received this statement. “Yesterday, Soddy-Daisy High administration and the school’s SRD were made...
WTVC
Altercation results in shooting on Amnicola Highway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at 2514 Amnicola Highway Saturday around three in the morning. Police were notified of a verbal altercation between two women that resulted in a shooting. According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated...
radio7media.com
City of Columbia Receives 1.3 Million Dollar Grant
CURRENT AND FORMER COLUMBIA CITY LEADERS WERE JOINED BY MICHAEL SKIPPER OF THE GREATER NASHVILLE REGIONAL COUNCIL (GRNC) AND KEVIN MCALISTER OF BARGE DESIGN ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30TH AT FAIRVIEW PARK TO REVEAL PLANS TO REDESIGN THE ONE LANE BRIDGE ON IRON BRIDGE ROAD. THIS PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED BY A GRANT FROM THE GRNC TOTALING $1,328,000 WITH A 20% MATCH FROM THE CITY OF COLUMBIA AND IS ESTIMATED TO TAKE ONE YEAR TO COMPLETE.
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
radio7media.com
Pulaski Fire Crews kept Busy on Wednesday
THE PULASKI FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO TWO CALLS ON WEDNESDAY. ACCORDING TO FIRE CHIEF DON COLLINS, ONE FIRE OCCURED AT 1103 TUCKER DRIVE WHERE HEAVY DAMAGE WAS DONE IN A GARAGE ALONG WITH A VAN. REPORTEDLY, KIDS WOKE THE MOTHER UP WHEN DISCOVERING SMOKE. IT IS BELIEVED THAT THE FIRE STARTED WITH A LONG EXTENSION CORD. ONE INJURY WAS REPORTED WHEN ONE OF THE FIREFIGHTERS, JAKE McCASSERTY, FELL FROM HIS LADDER. HE WAS TREATED AND RELEASED AT A LOCAL HOSPITAL. THE OTHER FIRE IN THE KITCHEN AT 1410 MEADOWBROOK WHERE THE OCCUPANT HAD GREASE FIRE BURNS AND WAS TREATED FOR THOSE INJURIES. BECAUSE OF THE KITCHEN GREASE, THE FIRE REKINDLED AND HAD TO BE EXTINGUISHED AGAIN. CHIEF COLLINS WAS VERY PROUD OF THE EFFORTS OF ALL THE FIRE DEPARTMENT.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Name of Deceased Victim Released after Sunday Home Fire in Rutherford County
UPDATE - (WALTER HILL, TN) The name of the victim who is beleived to have died in the house fire this past Sunday in Rutherford County has been released, after her identification was confirmed and family members were notified. On Sunday, October 2nd, 9-1-1 received a home-fire report on South...
smithcountyinsider.com
Search of a residence and vehicle leads to discovery of multiple drugs – one person charged
On August 31, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields, Deputy Nathan Williams and Trooper Palmer went to a residence to question the occupant. The resident, Joseph Phillips, 26 of Gordonsville, initially slammed the door on the officers. After knocking on the door a second time Phillips allowed officers to enter the residence. Officers observed the presence of marijuana in plan view on the coffee table. Additionally Phillips had a bulge in the pocket of his shorts, officers asked about the bulge and Phillips revealed a bottle of diabetes test strips. Officers asked to look at the bottle and upon opening a baggie with approximately 5.67 grams of cocaine was found. Additionally a set of digital scales, methamphetamine pipes and a small about of methamphetamine was found in the residence.
fox17.com
TBI reports new age progressions of Tennessee kids who have decade-long active AMBER alert
For more than a decade now, two Tennessee children still have active AMBER alerts after they disappeared after a house fire. On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said they have new age progressions to share of Chloie Leverett and Gage Daniel, the half-siblings whose remains were never found after the fire, according to TBI.
smithcountyinsider.com
Search warrant results in arrest of two women for methamphetamine
On August 28, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields and Deputy Nathan Williams travelled to the residence of Melanie Williams in Carthage, TN to investigate a tip that Williams was dealing heroin. Upon entering the residence Williams was advised that officers had been given information regarding the presence of heroin in her home and were there to conduct a search.
WDEF
Police arrest suspect in Tuesday shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have arrested a suspect in Tuesday’s shooting in South Chattanooga. Police say two men got into a dispute Tuesday evening on East 48th Street and one was shot multiple times. Investigators identified Charles Dewayne Jackson as the shooter. Today, the Chattanooga Police Fugitive...
WSMV
Franklin County deputies looking for suspects who stole from Boy Scouts
CAPITOL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for unknown suspects accused of stealing from Boy Scouts. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said a group of Boy Scouts were camping at Camp Arrowhead in the Capitol Hill area. Some of the campers and staff had items stolen.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: Name of Man Killed in I-24 Accident on Thursday Morning Released by the THP
UPDATE: A 79-year-old Murfreesboro man was killed on I-24 East early Thursday morning in Rutherford County. The wreck occurred about 15-minutes before 5AM at mile-marker 67.8 between Sam Ridley Parkway and Almaville Road (Lee Victory Parkway). According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, James Terry Walker was driving his Jeep Grand...
