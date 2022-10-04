Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Study provides insight into cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in COVID-19 delirium
Researchers from King's College London have shown that when brain cells are directly exposed to blood taken from COVID-19 patients with delirium, there is an increase in cell death and a decrease in the generation of new brain cells. Delirium represents a state of confusion indicating that, in these patients, the COVID-19 infection had impacted the brain.
News-Medical.net
Stanford researchers create new technique for controlling protein production
Thanks to new RNA vaccines, we humans have been able to protect ourselves incredibly quickly from new viruses like SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. These vaccines insert a piece of ephemeral genetic material into the body's cells, which then read its code and churn out a specific protein – in this case, telltale "spikes" that stud the outside of the coronavirus – priming the immune system to fight future invaders.
News-Medical.net
Investigating microbial metabolisms with Thermo Scientific MS, GC and Fluorometry Systems
Making sense of the complex metabolic activity of microbial communities is no mean feat. Understanding the stoichiometry and reaction kinetics of this activity typically requires precise quantification of reactants, metabolic products, and the composition of the microbial community itself. Researchers at the universities of Delft and Wageningen in the Netherlands used mass spectrometry, gas chromatography and fluorometry systems from Thermo Scientific to do just this; helping them to gain insight into the effects of pH and product inhibition on chain-elongating microorganisms in sequencing batch bioreactors.1.
News-Medical.net
What is the aerosol and droplet risk in COVID-19 transmission?
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers assessed the superposition of aerosol and droplets in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) transmission. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is spread through three different methods: direct contact with a fomite (an infected person or object), aerial transmission by droplets, and aerosols. The last of these, the distinction between "droplets" and "aerosols" and their respective propensity to spread infection, has been controversial but is undoubtedly significant.
News-Medical.net
Labskin to develop new revolutionary approach to testing for radiation exposure
Labskin is delighted to announce our selection by The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA), part of the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence, to join a team of experts to develop new ways to evaluate radiation exposure in civilians and military personnel. Labskin is a key member...
News-Medical.net
Orthopedic surgery patients can recover just as well without using opioid-based painkillers
Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
MedicalXpress
Scientists design and validate promising HIV vaccine strategy
Scientists at Scripps Research, IAVI, the Ragon Institute and Moderna, Inc., have come together to make critical advances in developing an effective vaccine against human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The findings were published on September 29, 2022, in Immunity in two individual papers. The research describes the first steps in a...
News-Medical.net
Mouthwashes inhibit the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 variants
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is an airborne disease transmitted via aerosols, which are spread from the oral and nasal cavities-;the mouth and the nose. In addition to the well-known division and spread of the virus in the cells of the respiratory tract, SARS-CoV-2 is also known to infect the cells of the lining of the mouth and the salivary glands.
News-Medical.net
Improved brain organoids provide cellular and molecular insights into autism
Whatever you do, don't call them "mini-brains," say University of Utah Health scientists. Regardless, the seed-sized organoids-;which are grown in the lab from human cells-;provide insights into the brain and uncover differences that may contribute to autism in some people. We used to think it would be too difficult to...
News-Medical.net
The extent of long COVID and its characteristics among the older population
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, researchers explored the characteristics of long coronavirus disease (COVID) among older adults. Background. A significant majority of COVID-19 survivors, including those who experienced mild acute infection, have reportedly experienced long-COVID. The affected people frequently suffer from incapacitating symptoms...
2minutemedicine.com
Conscious sedation non-superior to general anesthesia for endovascular therapy in patients with posterior circulation stroke: CANVAS II randomized controlled trial
1. The CANVAS II randomized controlled trial demonstrated similar functional outcomes between general anesthesia and conscious sedation among patients with posterior circulation acute ischemic stroke undergoing endovascular therapy. 2. Secondary outcomes, including successful reperfusion rates, length of hospital stay, length of neurological intensive care unit stay, and 90-day mortality, were...
News-Medical.net
Initiative prevents medical device-related pressure injuries
A short-term effort to prevent facial pressure injuries quickly demonstrated the potential impact of the initiative and led to institution-wide adoption of different types of noninvasive oxygen delivery devices. "Preventing Medical Device-Related Pressure Injuries due to Noninvasive Ventilation Masks and Nasal Cannulas" details the results of a quality improvement initiative...
Phys.org
RNA origami enables applications in synthetic biology
Developing tools for precise control of biological processes has been one of the main pillars of the now mature field of synthetic biology. These scientific tools borrow principles from a multitude of research fields which, when combined, enable unique applications that are potentially transformative for the modern society. Translating modern...
born2invest.com
CaixaResearch Promotes Cutting-Edge Health and Biomedical Research
Cleaning the air of respiratory viruses, combating the resistance of infections to antibiotics, curing persistent covid, regenerating heart tissue after a heart attack, or developing a nanotechnology therapy to curb Parkinson’s disease. These are the objectives of some of the projects selected in the fifth call of the “la Caixa” Foundation’s CaixaResearch program for Health Research. Thirty-three cutting-edge research projects carried out in centers and universities in Spain and Portugal will receive more than €23 million.
News-Medical.net
Understanding dynamic microbial cultures with the Prima BT Mass Spectrometer
Researchers at Delft University of Technology, VU University Amsterdam and Radboud University in the Netherlands developed a new technique for monitoring biological rates in dynamic microbial systems using on-line measurements from a Thermo Scientific Prima BT benchtop mass spectrometer.1. Image credit: Shutterstock/ymd2881. Making sense of microbial worlds. Microbial communities are...
News-Medical.net
Researchers discover potential therapeutic target for deadly brain tumors
Researchers at VCU Massey Cancer Center discovered a cellular partnership that drives the growth of deadly brain tumors and could potentially serve as a novel target for disease treatment. Gliomas are any cancer that start in the glial cells of the nervous system and account for nearly one-third of all...
News-Medical.net
Stanford researchers discover a sustainable way to produce cancer-fighting compound in the lab
Stanford University researchers have discovered a rapid and sustainable way to synthetically produce a promising cancer-fighting compound right in the lab. The compound's availability has been limited because its only currently known natural source is a single plant species that grows solely in a small rainforest region of Northeastern Australia.
Nature.com
Coordinating research at one of Latin America’s best hospitals
Immunologist Luiz Vicente Rizzo explains the intricate link between research and health care at Brazil’s Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital. Emiliano Rodríguez Mega is a freelance journalist in Mexico City. You have full access to this article via your institution. Luiz Vicente Rizzo is an immunologist and research director...
MedicalXpress
Novel technique reveals surprising way to suppress tumor cells
By analyzing key enzymes in a new way, an international team led by researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine has discovered how a well-known signaling molecule can either stimulate or suppress tumor growth depending on where it's produced. The work, published Sept. 27 in Cell Reports, reveals a new aspect of tumor cell biology, and points to a promising strategy for treating many types of cancer.
News-Medical.net
Fungal involvement in tumors may drive worse cancer outcomes
The presence of some fungal species in tumors predicts-; and may even help drive-; worse cancer outcomes, according to a study from Weill Cornell Medicine and Duke University researchers. The study, which appears Sept. 29 in Cell, provides a scientific framework to develop tests that delineate specific fungal species in...
