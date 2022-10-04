Making sense of the complex metabolic activity of microbial communities is no mean feat. Understanding the stoichiometry and reaction kinetics of this activity typically requires precise quantification of reactants, metabolic products, and the composition of the microbial community itself. Researchers at the universities of Delft and Wageningen in the Netherlands used mass spectrometry, gas chromatography and fluorometry systems from Thermo Scientific to do just this; helping them to gain insight into the effects of pH and product inhibition on chain-elongating microorganisms in sequencing batch bioreactors.1.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO