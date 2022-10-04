ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Column: Chicago White Sox front office needs some self-reflection — and new referrals — before hiring their next manager

By Shakeia Taylor, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn listens as Tony La Russa speaks with members of the press while announcing he won’t return for the 2023 season on Oct. 3, 2022. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

There’s no way to tell how history will look at the Chicago White Sox’s rehiring of Tony La Russa in 2020, but in the moment it was always a bad idea.

Sure, La Russa was a “Hall of Fame baseball person” already. But he was given a young, hungry team that was on the brink of success and wanted more. The Sox needed a leader who could connect with the players and guide their talent and inexperience to the promised land.

But instead of hiring a manager who was ready to match their energy, Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf took the opportunity to right a n old wrong and hire his friend . A portion of the blame can be put on La Russa for his management style, lineup decisions and questionable strategy. But there’s one constant in the Sox’s inability to get over the hump: the front office.

During Monday’s news conference , La Russa, whose tenure ended because of health concerns, held himself accountable. He did the honorable thing. That was expected; that’s his baseball reputation.

“The last thing I said to the players in the meeting was that I love them. I can’t be more thankful,” he said. “I was out 10 years. To walk in, see not just the talent but the personalities, the way it came together — that’s why I’m upset and disappointed.

“I worked hard to earn their respect and trust, but I’m also upset that I let them down this year.”

When a relationship ends, sometimes one can’t help but think about the time wasted — and in this case, it was two years. A championship window, a team’s talent. It was supposed to be the bow on José Abreu’s career.

Once again, the front office failed to deliver a skipper who could right the ship. A year after winning the American League Central, there would be no celebration at 35th and Shields. There would be no blackout in October.

We heard from general manager Rick Hahn, who, despite not making the decision to hire La Russa, seemed to hold the organization accountable for the failure.

“We’ve spent a lot of time having those conversations, including part of what Jerry, Kenny (Williams) and I discussed a few hours ago about (how) we’ve potentially made missteps and where can we be better,” Hahn said. “Know that there is no complacency involved. We know Tony put it on himself and the players put it on themselves. We put it equally if not more so on ourselves.

“There’s no one associated with this organization, at least on the baseball side — including the guys in uniform, scouts, player development — who doesn’t find this past year unacceptable and extraordinarily frustrating and disappointing. A lot of hours, time, effort, support from fans, dollars were poured in to try to create a successful expanded window for this team to contend.”

But accountability without changed behavior is meaningless. The elephant in the room is still there. The constant in every situation has been the front office and its insular hiring strategy.

In years past, the Sox haven’t gone far from their neighborhood, typically opting for candidates whose names and addresses appear on the team holiday card mailing list. The “phone-a-friend” strategy comes as no surprise as Reinsdorf seems to be fiercely loyal, but it would do the team, players and fans some good if they took some referrals this time around. You have to know when to outsource a solution.

“As we sit here today, we are eager to use this opportunity to get some outside perspectives on this club and ways we can get better,” Hahn said Monday.

Hopefully they do just that.

There are coaches across the league with experience who could be the fire starter the team needs. A new manager. An actual new manager. One who not only is hungry to win, but also can relate to the players and create a positive team culture. A culture that encourages and utilizes the strengths of the team and guides it through its weaknesses.

Sox brass have a lot of moves to be made and questions to be answered this offseason.

But before they do anything else, the front office needs to do some self-reflection. How many years have the Sox failed to end a season with a parade through the streets of Chicago? How many offseasons have Sox fans had to hear the same song and dance, just to get the same song and dance?

Maybe the organization needs to ask itself, to quote rapper Lauryn Hill, “How you gon’ win when you ain’t right within?”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Red Sox sound interested in re-signing ex-Yankees prospect

His season may be over. But his time with the Red Sox could be just beginning. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Boston placed outfielder Rob Refsnyder on the injured list Monday with lower back spasms, essentially ending his 2022 season. But according to the Boston Globe, Refsnyder...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

The top candidates to replace Tony La Russa as White Sox manager

Following Monday's announcement that Tony La Russa is stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager due to health concerns, general manager Rick Hahn has begun the search for a new skipper. Hahn's criteria for the next manager included recent dugout experience as a coach or manager for a winning organization, good communication skills and an understanding of how the game has evolved over the last decade. He also added this twist:
CHICAGO, IL
MassLive.com

Red Sox’s Alex Cora to Dennis Eckersley: ‘Hopefully, next year you’ll throw the first pitch of the World Series’

BOSTON -- On an emotional day at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora took a moment to pay tribute to retiring NESN color analyst Dennis Eckersley. “The guy, he has passion about this,” Cora said before Wednesday’s game. “That’s not an easy job. I know it for a fact. You have to prepare kind of the same way you prepare as a manager. He’s on point. He’s very passionate about it. It’s black and white with him. There’s no gray areas. He’ll let you know how it goes.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Mets' Surprising Playoff News

After falling short of the NL East crown despite reaching 100 wins, the New York Mets must begin their postseason with a best-of-three series against the San Diego Padres. Most fans likely assumed Jacob deGrom would draw Friday's Game 1 start, followed by Max Scherzer the next day. However, the Mets may have another strategy in mind.
QUEENS, NY
Chicago Tribune

Who will play center field for the Chicago Cubs in 2023? An internal option such as Christopher Morel could be the path they take.

Of all the possible routes the Chicago Cubs could take in the offseason to upgrade the roster, the outfield features some of the least positional flexibility. Barring the Cubs looking to move left fielder Ian Happ, 28, ahead of his final year of team control, the corner spots are locked in with the switch-hitting Happ and right fielder Seiya Suzuki, who is completing Year 1 of his five-year ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Rick Hahn
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Jerry Reinsdorf
Yardbarker

Change is Coming to the White Sox

A disappointing Chicago White Sox season that began with World Series aspirations is coming to an end. Manager Tony La Russa has stepped down due to health reasons. The club has clinched a second-place finish in the AL Central and can finish just two games above .500 with a win and sweep of the Minnesota Twins in the regular-season finale.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Reflection#The Chicago White Sox
The Independent

Man turns down $2m after catching Aaron Judge’s record setting baseball

A baseball fan who jumped from the stands of the Globe Life Field to catch the ball of Aaron Judge’s record breaking 62nd home run of the season has turned down offers of $2 million for it, according to reports.Judge scored the home run on Tuesday as his team, the New York Yankees, took on the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, when a man identified by USA Today and the New York Post as Cory Youmans caught the ball.Mr Youmans was seen jumping from stand 31 during the Major League Baseball (MLB) game and immediately whisked away by security...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Chicago

South Side Mailbag: Who Should Be the Next White Sox Manager?

South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "South Side Mailbag: Who should be the next White Sox manager?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Adam Kaplan of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs, Sox broadcasters up for 2023 broadcasting award

Cubs radio broadcaster, Pat Hughes, and White Sox television broadcaster, Steve Stone, are finalists for this year's Ford C. Frick award for MLB's best broadcaster. Hughes has been calling games for 40 years. He's been the Cubs' radio voice for the past 27 years. He's earned the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year Award three times and the Illinois Sportscaster of the Year Award nine times.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy