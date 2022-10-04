Read full article on original website
Related
New York Democrat running for Congress attacked Nancy Pelosi as ‘authoritarian’
The New York Democrat candidate running against House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as "an authoritarian." During a Tuesday radio interview on the Jeff Graham Show, Democrat candidate Matt Castelli said he does not throw around the word "traitor" lightly and defended his use of the term to describe his opponent citing "her actions" regarding the January 6th riots.
NY1
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: Malliotakis leads Rose in closely watched congressional race
Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is leading her Democratic challenger, former Rep. Max Rose, by 6 percentage points in New York City’s only swing House district, according to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday. Malliotakis’ numbers are boosted by independents and even Democrats in the district encompassing Staten...
NECN
Vice President Harris in Connecticut Today Amid Heated 5th District Congressional Race
Vice President Kamala Harris is in Connecticut and took part in a conversation about reproductive care at Central Connecticut State University. Political experts believe the visit is also meant to drum up support for U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes, a Democrat, as the Congressional race for the Fifth District seat appears more heated. One forecast from Politico calls it a toss-up.
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gingrich on New Hampshire Senate race: 'Very real likelihood' Bolduc will beat Hassan
Former Speaker of the House and Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich predicted on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday that retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc has a good chance of defeating Democrat incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire in November after securing the Republican nomination. NEWT GINGRICH: Well, you know, it's interesting...
deseret.com
GOP could have a winner in the New York governor’s race
Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin appears to have a fighting chance to take the lead in New York’s gubernatorial race, according to some polls. Zeldin is facing Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November. A poll conducted last month by the Trafalgar Group, an independent polling firm, shows Hochul with slightly...
Morse Concedes to Bolduc in New Hampshire Senate Race, Realizing GOP Fears
Chuck Morse, the president of the New Hampshire state Senate and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, with supporters at an election night watch party in Salem, N.H. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (Jodi Hilton/The New York Times)
Former N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces He Will Launch New Podcast, PAC and Gun Safety Initiative
"The past few months gave me a new perspective on politics," the embattled former governor claims in a new video announcing his myriad projects A little more than a year after an explosive report from the New York attorney general precipitated his political downfall, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's back — with a PAC, a podcast and an initiative aimed at gun safety. "We have a lot to talk about to catch up," 64-year-old Cuomo says in a video posted Wednesday. He continues: "After working 24/7 in public service for many years,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. House Democrat says party leaders derailing stock-trading bill
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A vulnerable Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives accused her party's leaders on Friday of undermining efforts to move forward before the Nov. 8 midterm elections on a bill to restrict members of Congress and other government officials from trading in stocks.
Sen. Sinema defends bipartisanship at McConnell Center
PHOENIX (AP) — Most Americans prefer politicians who work across the aisle, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Monday in a forceful defense of her brand of bipartisanship, which has infuriated the left and is likely to draw her a primary challenge. Members of Congress face “intense pressure” to play to the extreme elements of their own party, alienating the American people from their government, Sinema argued in a speech in Kentucky, where she spoke at a University of Louisville center named for Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Both parties are responsible, she said. “More and more it seems like Americans are being told that in order to be a member of either political party, you must adhere to a strict set list of policy viewpoints,” Sinema said. “But I don’t think that’s how a majority of Arizonans or Kentuckians or everyday Americans think.” Sinema plays an outsized role in defining what’s possible in Congress. One of two moderate Democrats in the 50-50 Senate, her willingness to buck the rest of her party has limited the ambitions of President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.
POLITICO
As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.
He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill
WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 76 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 76 signers on a letter sent late last week and updated […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democrats Nadler, Schumer, Omar, Pressley dodge Fox News' questions on America's crime crisis
A series of high-profile Democrats dodged Fox News' Gianno Caldwell, refusing to answer questions on America's crime crisis ahead of the November elections.
New Jersey Globe
National GOP ad slams Malinowski on stock probe
The National Republican Congressional Committee is airing a new TV ad smacking Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) for a House Ethics Committee probe into his personal stock transactions and his votes to increase federal government spending. The ad, “Out of Focus,” uses images under a microscope – including photos of the...
iheart.com
Sen. Majority Leader Schumer Says Additional Funding Secured For LIHEAP
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says additional funding has been secured that'll help thousands of upstate residents stay warm this winter. The New York Democrat said on Monday that $1-billion is going towards the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program which will provide people with funds to pay their heating bills. The money is coming from a temporary budget bill that was passed by Congress. Utility companies are projecting a large spike in home heating bills in the coming months due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
Zinke put on defensive over past lies in US House debate
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke faced sharp attacks for past dishonesty from his Democratic opponent in a Montana U.S. House race debate on Thursday night, as the Republican sought to downplay recent reports from federal investigators who said he lied to them in two separate cases. Zinke narrowly won the June Republican primary over a lesser-known opponent in his bid to return to Congress after resigning from Trump’s cabinet amid numerous ethics investigations. He’s challenged by Democrat Monica Tranel, a Missoula attorney and Libertarian John Lamb, a farmer from Norris. The Interior Department’s inspector general, a Trump appointee, said Zinke lied to federal investigators examining a Native American casino proposal in Connecticut that Zinke effectively blocked and his involvement in a real estate project in his hometown of Whitefish. Zinke sought to turn the tables and accused Tranel of misleading voters about his record when the issue came up just minutes into the live debate at Montana Technological University.
President Joe Biden makes campaign stops in New York, New Jersey Thursday
Biden took part in a Thursday afternoon announcement at the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie and a fundraiser at the home of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in support of the Democratic National Committee.
Read: Markey, Mass. reps want Buttigieg to investigate DeSantis for breaking DOT rules
The lawmakers said they have "deep concerns" about the migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard under "reportedly false pretenses." Several Massachusetts lawmakers are calling on U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to investigate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s transport of about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard earlier this month. In a...
NY1
President Biden to visit Poughkeepsie, New York City on Thursday
President Joe Biden will visit the Hudson Valley and New York City on Thursday, Spectrum News 1 has learned. In Poughkeepsie, Biden will visit IBM to discuss job creation in the region. He will then attend a Democratic National Committee event in New Jersey and a reception for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in New York City.
Allan Fung may be Republicans' most moderate candidate for Congress
If there's a Republican running for Congress that cuts against the party brand, it's Rhode Island's Allan Fung. Why it matters: The son of Chinese immigrants and the former mayor of Cranston, Fung has shown he can win over moderate-minded voters in a solidly Democratic state. What's happening: Fung is...
Comments / 0