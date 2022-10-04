ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Scary Mommy

WTF, My Kids Are Knee Deep In YouTube Bros

Ariela Basson/Scary Mommy; Shutterstock, Getty Images, YouTube. The banter in my house has become bleak – or bleaker, let’s say – since my girls started middle and high-school. Sure, there have been tender, thoughtful conversations since they became teens; and, honestly, I’m a huge fan of the more “mouthy” stages of child development. (“There are no bad words, only bad uses,” the writer in me likes to cluck.) But the bros and the dudes and the no-effs-given attitudes are driving me crazy lately. Apparently, I have lots of effs to give.
The Independent

News anchor fired after furious on-air rant against management

A news anchor on KTLA’s Channel 5 has been fired after launching a scathing on-air rant against management as he paid tribute to a colleague who had recently left the station. Lynette Romero was reportedly forced to leave as she no longer wanted to work weekends. “It was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and we are so sorry,” co-anchor Mark Mester said in the three-minute speech. “You did not deserve this, it was a mistake, and we hope you can find it in your heart to forgive us.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More St Louis radio host launches explicit rant at female colleagueJoe Biden pledges hurricane relief for Puerto RicoJamie Raskin shuts down GOP ‘obsession’ with debunked January 6 conspiracy theory
TheWrap

Alex Jones’ Ex-Wife Says His Onscreen Mania Is Not an Act: He’s Crazy Like Charles Manson (Video)

“As a human being, he is more unhinged and weirder and terrifying and threatening and looming and raging,” Kelly Jones says of the conspiracy theorist. Alex Jones’ ex-wife Kelly said that the over-the-top, frequently flipped-out persona you’ve seen onscreen in Alex Jones is not an act, that he’s even worse in real life and “kind of crazy like Charlie Charles Manson.”
The Independent

How did Jeffrey Dahmer die and who is his killer Christopher Scarver?

Netflix’s newest addition to its true crime canon, which has sickened fans and drawn criticism from Whoopi Goldberg, tells the story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers: Jeffrey Dahmer.Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.Read our key points to know about the true story behind the show here – and read about how he died in prison, below…Dahmer’s deathOn 28 November, 1994 – just...
HipHopWired

Group Of Women Dressed As Aliens Assault & Rob Two Women In Times Square

Things in the streets of New York are getting so wild that even women are getting in on the violence and in Times Square no less. According to The New York Daily News, six women dressed down in neon green alien jumpsuits pounced on two women who were celebrating a birthday in a Times Square […] The post Group Of Women Dressed As Aliens Assault & Rob Two Women In Times Square appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Newsweek

Kylie Jenner Baby Name Mystery 'Cracked' in Viral Trademark Theory

A TikTok creator has claimed to have "cracked" the mystery surrounding Kylie Jenner's baby name using the star's trademark applications. The reality TV star and influencer, 25, gave birth to her newborn son and second child in February. But after previously announcing that she and her partner Travis Scott named their baby Wolf Webster, Jenner revealed back in March that that is no longer the infant's name.
