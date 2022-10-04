Read full article on original website
Related
WTF, My Kids Are Knee Deep In YouTube Bros
Ariela Basson/Scary Mommy; Shutterstock, Getty Images, YouTube. The banter in my house has become bleak – or bleaker, let’s say – since my girls started middle and high-school. Sure, there have been tender, thoughtful conversations since they became teens; and, honestly, I’m a huge fan of the more “mouthy” stages of child development. (“There are no bad words, only bad uses,” the writer in me likes to cluck.) But the bros and the dudes and the no-effs-given attitudes are driving me crazy lately. Apparently, I have lots of effs to give.
Woman who posted picture of driver with trailer asking 'what's wrong with this photo?' cops unexpected backlash
A woman who mocked a driver for having their trailer gate open has unexpectedly ended up in the firing line. The lady posted a picture of the trailer in a Facebook group which calls out 'crap drivers and parkers' in the Melbourne area. The photo was captioned, 'Let's play a...
News anchor fired after furious on-air rant against management
A news anchor on KTLA’s Channel 5 has been fired after launching a scathing on-air rant against management as he paid tribute to a colleague who had recently left the station. Lynette Romero was reportedly forced to leave as she no longer wanted to work weekends. “It was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and we are so sorry,” co-anchor Mark Mester said in the three-minute speech. “You did not deserve this, it was a mistake, and we hope you can find it in your heart to forgive us.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More St Louis radio host launches explicit rant at female colleagueJoe Biden pledges hurricane relief for Puerto RicoJamie Raskin shuts down GOP ‘obsession’ with debunked January 6 conspiracy theory
Black Salon Owner Blames Google After Video of a Racist Rant Led Social Media To Attack Wrong Business
Iris Mejia, the owner of the salon Beauty Bar Orlando, became the victim of social media backlash after a restaurant manager posited a video of an anti-Asian racist rant that went viral. NBC News reports Mejia whose salon is located near the King Cajun Crawfish restaurant in Orlando, where the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alex Jones’ Ex-Wife Says His Onscreen Mania Is Not an Act: He’s Crazy Like Charles Manson (Video)
“As a human being, he is more unhinged and weirder and terrifying and threatening and looming and raging,” Kelly Jones says of the conspiracy theorist. Alex Jones’ ex-wife Kelly said that the over-the-top, frequently flipped-out persona you’ve seen onscreen in Alex Jones is not an act, that he’s even worse in real life and “kind of crazy like Charlie Charles Manson.”
NFL・
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Most 'Disturbing' Part Of Tucker Carlson's Weirdest Habit
Jimmy Kimmel returned to one of his favorite comedic targets on Thursday night: Fox News host and noted “man-Karen” Tucker Carlson. Carlson went on “Fox & Friends” to claim that male bosses don’t harass female subordinates. “Let’s stop lying about it,” Carlson said. “Everybody knows...
Woman shares a way to fold fitted sheets, leaving the internet baffled
If there's one thing that almost everyone in a houshold has dealt with it's trying to fold a fitted sheet. Amazingly, this woman folds one as if it were a regular bed sheet. How does she do this?
Is the Bar Where Dahmer Picked Up Victims in Netflix's 'Monster' a Real Place?
In the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the notorious serial killer is depicted picking up multiple victims from a gay bar called Club 219 near his apartment. He'd entice them with promises to pay them for photos, and prep drugged drinks for the victims back at his apartment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tucker Carlson's 'Complete Meltdown' Night Captured In Bonkers Supercut
The Fox News host grew overexcited several times in a segment about the media dismissing his reporting of a Nord Stream conspiracy theory.
Woman Rants in Viral TikTok About Man Who Pretended to Be Asleep to Steal Her Airplane Seat
Airplanes are not for making friends, they're for making enemies. Sometimes it's a screaming baby and other times it's that person in front of you who just had to recline their seat just a little too far back. You can't trust anyone. While someone may look all nice and friendly...
Neighbor Backed for Not Inviting 'Screaming' Girl To Bounce House Party
"It's like she sees a bug, she screams. She thinks someone is chasing her, she screams. She jumps off a swing, she screams," the man wrote.
KIDS・
I went to get my lips tinted but they swelled so much, I looked like I belonged in Monsters Inc
A WOMAN'S dream of pink lips ended up in a nightmare after she was left looking like a character in Monsters Inc. In the recent months, lip blushing has become all the rage, with countless beauty lovers having pink ink tattooed into their pout. One of those desperate for more...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My Boyfriend Moved His Female Friend Into Our Home—What Should I Do?
"My boyfriend moved her in because they lost their apartment and her husband had to go to jail. But now he has completely changed."
Bride's Response to 'Miserable' Wedding Day Cheered Online
"The photo of you two [on] the boat in the rain reminds me of 'The Notebook'," one user said.
How did Jeffrey Dahmer die and who is his killer Christopher Scarver?
Netflix’s newest addition to its true crime canon, which has sickened fans and drawn criticism from Whoopi Goldberg, tells the story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers: Jeffrey Dahmer.Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.Read our key points to know about the true story behind the show here – and read about how he died in prison, below…Dahmer’s deathOn 28 November, 1994 – just...
Teen Backed for Refusing to Give Stepbrother Her Late Mom's Ring to Propose
A teenager has been backed for deciding to keep her late mom's ring, despite it being "promised" to her stepbrother. In a viral post shared on Reddit, u/ AITA_colh88 has received 7,000 upvotes after the 19-year-old woman wrote that her mom passed away three years ago and she is her only biological child.
Group Of Women Dressed As Aliens Assault & Rob Two Women In Times Square
Things in the streets of New York are getting so wild that even women are getting in on the violence and in Times Square no less. According to The New York Daily News, six women dressed down in neon green alien jumpsuits pounced on two women who were celebrating a birthday in a Times Square […] The post Group Of Women Dressed As Aliens Assault & Rob Two Women In Times Square appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Daughter of Happy Face Killer Shares Harrowing Jailhouse Messages From Dad
"My dad is known as the Happy Face serial killer but he's known as Dad to me," Melissa Moore told Newsweek.
Kylie Jenner Baby Name Mystery 'Cracked' in Viral Trademark Theory
A TikTok creator has claimed to have "cracked" the mystery surrounding Kylie Jenner's baby name using the star's trademark applications. The reality TV star and influencer, 25, gave birth to her newborn son and second child in February. But after previously announcing that she and her partner Travis Scott named their baby Wolf Webster, Jenner revealed back in March that that is no longer the infant's name.
Boyfriend's Reaction to Seeing Girlfriend After 4 Months Sparks Suspicion
Over seven million people have watched the reunion, one user commented: "He looks so worried and guilty."
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
113K+
Post
989M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0