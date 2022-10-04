ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadiens, F Owen Beck agree to 3-year contract

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

The Montreal Canadiens and 18-year-old forward Owen Beck have agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract through the 2024-25 season.

Beck will earn $775,000 at the NHL level in 2022-23, $835,000 in 2023-24 and $855,000 in 2024-25. At the AHL level, he will make $82,500 per season.

The Canadiens selected Beck, a native of Ontario, with the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

He spent the 2021-22 season with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL, tallying 51 points (21 goals, 30 assists) in 68 games.

