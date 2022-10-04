Read full article on original website
Kevin Garnett urges Anthony Davis to ‘literally take the keys’ from LeBron James and put the Lakers on his back
In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to need LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play at incredibly high levels if the team is going to have any shot at real success. Though Davis and James arguably make up the most talented duo in the NBA,...
Lakers News: Celtics Co-Owner Talks About Her Off-Court Partnership With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss
Rivals on the floor, business comrades off it.
‘It’s scary’: Clippers star Paul George sends bold Kawhi Leonard warning to the rest of the NBA
Kawhi Leonard played just 16 minutes in his preseason debut for the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday as they took down Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 102-97. It was by no means a stellar debut for the former NBA Finals MVP, but there’s still no denying that there’s a lot to be excited about this season on the Kawhi front.
Yardbarker
Report: Lakers won't pursue Kyrie Irving in free agency
The Los Angeles Lakers made their pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving over the summer no secret. Negotiations between the two sides existed in some capacity for a while, before Irving ultimately opted into his player option for 2022-23 and ended all the hoopla. By Irving’s own admission, he...
Ty Lue: John Wall Gained 'Instant Respect' From Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Other Clippers
LA Clippers point guard John Wall has already emerged as a leader
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Nesmith shines in his preseason debut for the Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers took down the Charlotte Hornets 122-97 in their first preseason game on Wednesday, and Aaron Nesmith was a huge reason why. The reserve wing/guard hybrid had a terrific first showing for the blue and gold. He dropped 16 points, grabbed four rebounds, and changed the game with impressive defense. His impact was noticeable.
Wichita Eagle
Sixers vs. Cavs: What Stood Out for Philly in Preseason Game 2
Following a dominant victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night in their preseason opener, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court in South Philly for the first time on Wednesday. The Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first of two matchups in the preseason. After going into Monday’s...
Pelicans Fans Excited to start the season
Pelicans Fans are eager for season to start.
Wichita Eagle
Mavs’ Preseason Win Over Thunder: 4 Big Observations
The Dallas Mavericks began their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The end result was a 98-96 victory. The Mavs played without various key players in this game. Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Maxi Kleber did not travel with the team but are not injured. JaVale McGee (left ankle sprain) and Davis Bertans (right knee effusion) were sidelined with injuries.
Wichita Eagle
Hornets Make a Pair of Roster Moves
Thursday morning, the Charlotte Hornets waived forward Isaiah Whaley, an undrafted free agent out of UConn. Whaley spent time with the Hornets in the 2k23 Summer League but did not see any game action. He did, however, record one rebound in four minutes of the team's preseason opener against the Boston Celtics.
Wichita Eagle
Andre Iguodala Defends Jordan Poole After Draymond Green Fight
View the original article to see embedded media. While more details are still likely to emerge following an altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green, one report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports suggested that this incident was a product of emotions that had been building up throughout camp. According to Haynes, multiple Golden State Warriors players had noticed a change in Jordan Poole's behavior, which ultimately led to the altercation that took place between he and Green.
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
Wichita Eagle
Ben Simmons’ Postgame Comments After Preseason Opener vs. Sixers
After the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets engaged in a blockbuster trade to swap stars James Harden and Ben Simmons, the Sixers and the Nets didn’t face each other until the following month. At the time, Harden suited up for the Sixers to go against his former squad....
Lakers coach Darvin Ham tips hand on wrinkle in Anthony Davis plan next season
A lot will be riding in 2022-23 for Anthony Davis. Alongside LeBron James, AD is expected to lead the charge for the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to bounce back from what has been a disappointing past couple of seasons. There has also been a lot of talk about...
Wichita Eagle
WATCH: Mick Cronin on UCLA Men’s Basketball’s Preseason Practices
UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin spoke to reporters ahead of Thursday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Cronin talked about how much teaching he's had to do with essentially eight freshmen on the roster, how Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. are evolving to help the young roster, the expectations of bringing another championship home to Westwood and what the addition of Abramo Canka means for the future of the Bruins' international recruiting.
Wichita Eagle
Tyrese Maxey Shoots Down All-Star Talk After Sixers Beat Cavs
Going into training camp, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been considered a potential candidate to become a first-time NBA All-Star this upcoming season. The hype surrounding Maxey’s third NBA season was warranted, considering what he put on display during his sophomore effort last year. Just one season after...
FOX Sports
LeBron made it unequivocally clear the NBA will expand around his retirement | What's Wright?
LeBron James bounced back in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason loss against the Phoenix Suns, scoring 23 points in 17 minutes. However, the main story is his postgame comments, when he addressed to Commissioner Adam Silver about owning an NBA team in Las Vegas. Nick Wright breaks down what LeBron's plea means for his post-playing days and the future of NBA expansion.
Citrus County Chronicle
James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
Wichita Eagle
Here is the Indiana Pacers preseason scheudle
The last time the Indiana Pacers played in an NBA arena was 177 days ago in Brooklyn. That will soon change. The Pacers kick off preseason play later this week as their 2022-23 campaign begins. The blue and gold are embarking on a long-term project with their roster, and preseason action this year will be the first time that many fans get to see the new-look group in action.
LeBron James’ son Bronny James
LeBron James is a name akin to royalty in the world of basketball. One can only imagine what it feels like to inherit a name with such history and legacy behind it. Most of all, nobody but one person knows how hard it is to make the name your own. That is exactly what LeBron […] The post LeBron James’ son Bronny James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
