View the original article to see embedded media. While more details are still likely to emerge following an altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green, one report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports suggested that this incident was a product of emotions that had been building up throughout camp. According to Haynes, multiple Golden State Warriors players had noticed a change in Jordan Poole's behavior, which ultimately led to the altercation that took place between he and Green.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO