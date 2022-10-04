Local Florida McDonald’s restaurant owners to distribute free meals to Southwest Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian

Hopefully everyone has been enjoying the nice weather South Florida has had since late last week. A North wind, together with drier air, and a strong high-pressure system in control of our weather pattern, have left South Florida with a taste of fall-like weather for the last few days. And even though temperatures during the afternoon have remained warm and near-average, it’s that late-evening and early-morning feel that has us wanting more. This morning was no different. Our area woke up to temperatures in the mid to lower 70s while humidity levels were still quite comfortable.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO