Lancaster, SC

CN2 Picture of The Day – Visit Lancaster’s Scarecrows on Main

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After the installation delay due to Hurricane Ian the annual Scarecrows on Main are going up this week welcoming folks into Lancaster’s downtown. The first in the tri-county, the scarecrows are making their return to the Red Rose City and you visit the...
LANCASTER, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Wingard’s Market Hosts Tatanka Bison Tour

Lexington, SC –Wingard’s Market hosts it’s Tatanka Bison Ranch Tour, led by Wingard’s Naturalist Zach Steinhauser. The Tatanka Bison Tour takes place Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm in York, SC. Members of the tour will join Captain Zach as they visit Tatanka Bison Ranch, where guests will learn the history of the bison herd, how to manage a bison herd, and experience the bison thunder across pastures from ranch owner Fred Ilse.
YORK, SC
cn2.com

Fort Mill Welcomes Banks Athletic Park

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The long wait is over in Fort Mill for its newest park. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this Tuesday morning near banks road to officially open the Banks Athletic Park which is right near the Waterside at the Catawba neighborhood. The park...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring – Catsrole and Ceelo

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Catsrole and Ceelo are both looking for their furrever home. Catsrole came to the Humane Society as a stray. Being just a year old you can find her in the Cat Lounge. She is spayed, tested, vaccinated and micro chipped. She is This...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Home Town Hero – Alice Davis

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Alice Davis volunteers for many non-profits and organizations helping to raise money and awareness. Like a true Hometown Hero Alice says it’s not just what she does, but the team she works with. CN2’s cameras went to Alice’s work, Williams and Fudge,...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Indian Land Unveils Newly Renovated Recreation Center

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Indian Land now has a new Recreation Center. The athletic facility located on Charlotte Highway was recently renovated and now offers a space to play basket ball, volleyball, or just hang out. While the new rec center is up and operational, there are...
INDIAN LAND, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Plaza Midwood restaurant closing after five-year run

CHARLOTTE — Coaltrane’s Char Grill will serve its last customers in Plaza Midwood Tuesday night. The South American-inspired rotisserie chicken restaurant is closing after a five-year run at 1518 Central Ave. It dished up favorites including char-grilled wings, stuffed avocados and healthy bowls. That roughly 2,400-square-foot space is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tinyhousetalk.com

24×8.5 Dual Loft THOW in Cozy Farmhouse Style

Here’s a beautiful 24 foot tiny home that’s for sale in North Carolina. This model features two lofts — one over a lovely u-shaped eating/lounge area and another over the 3/4 bathroom complete with a tiled shower. The whole home has a classy farmhouse feel, with shiplap...
MONROE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Gibson Mill Market details official Concord food hall opening with six local vendors

Concord’s first food hall at Gibson Mill Market officially opens Wednesday with six vendors. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area,” Thomas Moore, business development director at Gibson Mill, said in a statement released Monday. The 17,000-square-foot market can support...
CONCORD, NC
USC Gamecock

South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community

People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
COLUMBIA, SC
businesstodaync.com

Cabarrus real estate legend was matriarch, co-founder of Team Honeycutt

Oct. 5. Realtor Betty Honeycutt of Concord, recipient of the Business Today Lifetime Achievement Award, died Oct. 3 at St. Andrews Living Center. Betty, who may be best known as the co-founder and matriarch of Team Honeycutt, will be missed by many professionally and personally. Her daughter, Diane Honeycutt, runs the agency.
CONCORD, NC
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wpde.com

SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
COLUMBIA, SC

