cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Visit Lancaster’s Scarecrows on Main
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After the installation delay due to Hurricane Ian the annual Scarecrows on Main are going up this week welcoming folks into Lancaster’s downtown. The first in the tri-county, the scarecrows are making their return to the Red Rose City and you visit the...
coladaily.com
Popular Rock Hill-based coffee shop opening new location downtown Columbia
A coffee company that once began as a farmers market venture has quickly expanded into multiple shops around South Carolina. Knowledge Perk Coffee Company will open soon in Columbia, marking the fourth location for the business in the state. The company kicked off in 2017 but did not have a...
cn2.com
CN2 TODAY – Experience Halloween in Clover for its 1st Food Truck & Treats Event
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thursday, October 6th | 7 PM. Clover’s Food Truck & Treat Monday, October 31st | 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM. 803-222-9493 or https://secure.rec1.com/SC/clover-sc/catalog.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Wingard’s Market Hosts Tatanka Bison Tour
Lexington, SC –Wingard’s Market hosts it’s Tatanka Bison Ranch Tour, led by Wingard’s Naturalist Zach Steinhauser. The Tatanka Bison Tour takes place Sunday, October 16th at 1:00 pm in York, SC. Members of the tour will join Captain Zach as they visit Tatanka Bison Ranch, where guests will learn the history of the bison herd, how to manage a bison herd, and experience the bison thunder across pastures from ranch owner Fred Ilse.
cn2.com
Fort Mill Welcomes Banks Athletic Park
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The long wait is over in Fort Mill for its newest park. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this Tuesday morning near banks road to officially open the Banks Athletic Park which is right near the Waterside at the Catawba neighborhood. The park...
cn2.com
CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring – Catsrole and Ceelo
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Catsrole and Ceelo are both looking for their furrever home. Catsrole came to the Humane Society as a stray. Being just a year old you can find her in the Cat Lounge. She is spayed, tested, vaccinated and micro chipped. She is This...
cn2.com
Home Town Hero – Alice Davis
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Alice Davis volunteers for many non-profits and organizations helping to raise money and awareness. Like a true Hometown Hero Alice says it’s not just what she does, but the team she works with. CN2’s cameras went to Alice’s work, Williams and Fudge,...
cn2.com
Indian Land Unveils Newly Renovated Recreation Center
INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Indian Land now has a new Recreation Center. The athletic facility located on Charlotte Highway was recently renovated and now offers a space to play basket ball, volleyball, or just hang out. While the new rec center is up and operational, there are...
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
Plaza Midwood restaurant closing after five-year run
CHARLOTTE — Coaltrane’s Char Grill will serve its last customers in Plaza Midwood Tuesday night. The South American-inspired rotisserie chicken restaurant is closing after a five-year run at 1518 Central Ave. It dished up favorites including char-grilled wings, stuffed avocados and healthy bowls. That roughly 2,400-square-foot space is...
tinyhousetalk.com
24×8.5 Dual Loft THOW in Cozy Farmhouse Style
Here’s a beautiful 24 foot tiny home that’s for sale in North Carolina. This model features two lofts — one over a lovely u-shaped eating/lounge area and another over the 3/4 bathroom complete with a tiled shower. The whole home has a classy farmhouse feel, with shiplap...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Raleigh News & Observer
Gibson Mill Market details official Concord food hall opening with six local vendors
Concord’s first food hall at Gibson Mill Market officially opens Wednesday with six vendors. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area,” Thomas Moore, business development director at Gibson Mill, said in a statement released Monday. The 17,000-square-foot market can support...
USC Gamecock
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
businesstodaync.com
Cabarrus real estate legend was matriarch, co-founder of Team Honeycutt
Oct. 5. Realtor Betty Honeycutt of Concord, recipient of the Business Today Lifetime Achievement Award, died Oct. 3 at St. Andrews Living Center. Betty, who may be best known as the co-founder and matriarch of Team Honeycutt, will be missed by many professionally and personally. Her daughter, Diane Honeycutt, runs the agency.
'Nobody is going to pay 3k to live in the hood': New Charlotte development raises gentrification concerns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new development near Sugar Creek Road in north Charlotte has created some buzz across Queen City, with people saying they're shocked by the price and location. You'll find Barbara Johnson, a Sugar Creek resident, sitting in her chair out front. She's out there at least...
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
wpde.com
SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
Homeowner asks City of Charlotte for help with 6-foot-deep hole that keeps getting bigger
CHARLOTTE — A man says a massive hole in the backyard of his University City home is expanding, and he’s hoping the City of Charlotte can fix it. Bernard Walker says the problem has been growing for the last year. “Every time it rains it just gets bigger,”...
WBTV
Some forced to vacate homes in north Charlotte given an extension to find new homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The clock is still ticking for people in one Charlotte community after the new property management company sent out dozens of letters to vacate their rental homes. WBTV’s first brought you this story last month after a viewer called in because she didn’t have anywhere to...
