ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

FilmSharks Picks Up World Sales On The Crime Thriller ‘A Singular Crime’

By Zac Ntim
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: FilmSharks has picked up world sales rights, excluding Latin America, to the crime thriller A Singular Crime (Un Crimen Argentino) , directed by Lucas Combina .

Based on the best-selling novel by Reynaldo Sietecase, the film follows two jurists who will try to solve the case of a wealthy businessman’s disappearance while facing the interference of a police officer. The film was given a local theatrical release by Warner Bros. Pictures earlier this month and will be available exclusively on HBO Max across Latin America.

“We are happy to be chosen by these recognized companies to take care of their international sales,” Guido Rud of FilmSharks said. “We are one of the few Word Sales agencies that have agreements in place to rep their local language films, including Warner; Sony; Disney; Televisa-Videocine; Fox; Antena3; Banijay; Globo; ITV among other players.

The film is produced by Juan Pablo Buscarini, Pol Bossi-Cabe Bossi, Tomás Yankelevich, Peter Bevan, and Mariana Sanjurjo. Writers are Jorge Bechara, Matías Bertilotti, and Sebastián Pivotto. The film stars Nicolas Francella (El Cuento de las Comadrejas) , Darío Grandinetti (Relatos Salvaje) , Matias Mayer (Iosi El Espía Arrepentido) , and Luis Luque (Tiempo de Valientes) .

Peter Bevan, Head of Particular Crowd, Warner Media’s local language cinema production label, added: “We’re delighted with the strength of this suspenseful and tense thriller, thanks to the talent and dedication of the entire creative/production team, and wonderful performances from the cast. We’ve seen how well audiences have responded in Latin America and can’t wait to bring this movie to people around the world.”

Deadline can also share the film’s trailer below:

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Cinema Guild Takes North American Rights To Helena Wittmann’s ‘Human Flowers Of Flesh’

Cinema Guild has acquired North American distribution rights for Human Flowers of Flesh directed by Helena Wittmann (Drift). The film premiered at the Locarno Film Festival and will make its U.S. bow at the New York Film Festival next week. A theatrical release is planned for 2023.  It follows Ida (Dogtooth’s Angeliki Papoulia), a woman sailing the Mediterranean Sea with a crew of men, none of whom speak the same language. In Marseille, where the French Foreign Legion is based, she become enamored with this fabled troop and sets off on a voyage to trace its route, leading to Corsica and finally...
MOVIES
Deadline

Universal Studio Group Acquisitions Exec Neil Krishnan Joins British Podcast Studio Novel To Oversee TV & Film Push

EXCLUSIVE: Growing British podcast studio Novel has made its next big play by signing Universal Studio Group Acquisitions exec Neil Krishnan to oversee a push into TV and film. As Head of TV and Film, the studio said Krishnan will “bring the creative vision necessary to shepherd the company’s slate of audio projects into the Hollywood landscape.” Novel, which calls itself “the largest independent podcast production company in Europe” and is behind the likes of The Superhero Complex, Bellingcat Podcast and Deliver Us From Ervil, has made a number of signature hires in recent months, broken by Deadline, including PRX and Radiotopia...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Newen Studios Acquires Scandinavian Film & TV Producer Anagram

Newen Studios has pushed into the Scandinavian scripted market with the acquisition of a majority stake in Nordic film and TV company Anagram. The news was unveiled earlier today at a press conference for the TF1-owned giant, which was led by recently-promoted Newen Studios CEO Romain Bessi. Bessi said Newen has taken a “very meaningful shareholding,” accounting for “well over 50%” of the company, which was founded in 2002 by comedians Anders Jansson and Johan Wester and is comprised of Anagram Sweden, Anagram Norway and Anagram Live. Anagram makes film, TV and theater, most recently producing the likes of SVT’s Thin...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Pennyworth’ Creator On DC Drama’s Move From Epix To HBO Max: “Platforms Matter”

Bruno Heller (Gotham, Rome) has a funny way — quite literally — of describing the move of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler from Epix to HBO Max. First, imagine you’re in a grocery store and on the hunt for, ahem, something tasty to enjoy. “Years ago, people had very few choices. Now it’s much more like a supermarket,” explains Heller, who created the DC drama that stars Jack Bannon in the title role. “I don’t mean to be crass about this, but you’re on a shelf and where you are on the shelf becomes very important in a way that...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darío Grandinetti
Deadline

Amazon Studios Partners With Latino Film Institute And LA Collab To Help Redefine Hollywood Pipeline

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios embarked on two entertainment collaborations that mark a real and differentiating commitment to supporting the U.S. Latino community. The studio has joined forces with Edward James Olmos’ Latino Film Institute and is the exclusive sponsor of its Youth Cinema Project Alumni Program for the 2022-2023 school year. YCP’s alumni program connects more than 300 program graduates from low-income, under-resourced public schools to hands-on access and learning opportunities across the industry, including mentoring and assistance with college applications.  Amazon Studios is also funding the inaugural YCP Fellowship, which will provide 15 college-bound students with resources to make a high-quality short film as a...
MOVIES
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay

Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Week 3: A “Legend” Goes Home After James Bond Night

Conrad Green, it’s so good to have you back as executive producer on Dancing with the Stars! First we get Derek Hough running around like a spy and rappelling down to the ballroom before Peta Murgatroyd helped to kick off a fiery opening number to “Live and Let Die.” Just like old times when DWTS was in its glory years on ABC. Let’s get on with Bond night, James Bond night on Disney+. Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel. The veteran actress thought she was a goner last week, but Goodman — bless his heart — saved her for another day. So...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Sony Pictures Television#Crime Thriller#Hbo Max#Televisa Videocine#Globo#Itv#Warner Media
Deadline

Russian Journalist Who Staged Anti-War Protest On State TV Has Escaped From House Arrest

Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian TV news producer who staged an anti-war protest live on state TV last March, has escaped house arrest, according to multiple reports. It’s unclear how Ovsyannikova slipped away or where she went, but she apparently has her 11-year-old daughter in tow. As a result, Ovsyannikova was placed on Russia’s federal wanted list Monday, the Moscow Times reported. The Times said it is unclear whether she has fled the country or not. Related Story When Marina Ovsyannikova Stood Up To Russian Propaganda On Kremlin-Controlled Russian TV: "They Are Lying To You" — Deadline Disruptors Related Story Mark Hamill Calls Russia "The...
PROTESTS
Deadline

Loretta Lynn Dies: Country Icon And Coal Miner’s Daughter Was 90

Loretta Lynn, the country music icon who groundbreaking songs dealt candidly with poverty, women’s struggles and, in the great song “Coal Miner’s Daughter” her own life, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90. Her death was announced by her family. In a statement, Lynn’s family said she died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement reads. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery One of the greatest female singer-songwriters in...
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
IndieWire

Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date

It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
MOVIES
Complex

New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie’s Velma Is Openly Gay After Filmmakers Attempted to Make Her Sexuality Canon for Years

Velma is at last openly gay in HBO Max’s new animated movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo. Director/co-writer Audie Harrison’s Halloween-centric film finally cements a reality long known among many Scooby fans. The project was released on demand on Tuesday (it streams on Max starting Oct. 16) and clips circulating on social media show the Kate Micucci-voiced Velma swooning over costume designer Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), admiring her as “obviously brilliant” with an “amazing turtleneck,” trademark glasses fogging up in the process.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Eiza González Denies Being Cast As Elektra In Disney+ Marvel Series

Eiza González is addressing reports that she has been cast as Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again, the Marvel series being developed for Disney+. The Mexican star also pointed out that she had been receiving hate from fans that seemingly didn’t want her in the role. “I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One, I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this, and two, I feel like it saves people energy,” she tweeted. “No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already [an] ongoing series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur...
MOVIES
Deadline

Joan Hotchkis Dies: ‘The Odd Couple’ & ‘Legacy’ Star Was 95

Joan Hotchkis, a veteran actor, writer, screenwriter and playwright, known for The Odd Couple and Legacy, died on September 27 in Los Angeles. She was 95. Her daughter Paula Chambers said Hotchkis death was due to congestive heart failure. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hotchkis was the last surviving child of Preston Hotchkis and Katharine Bixby, civic leaders in Los Angeles with statewide and national influence throughout the last century, who led everything from the Metropolitan Water District to the California Historical Society.  After earning a B.A. in Psychology from Smith College and an M.A. in Early Childhood Education from Bank Street Teacher’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

MakeMake Entertainment Sets Residency Program For Diverse Post-Production Professionals; Netflix Is Flagship Sponsor

EXCLUSIVE: MakeMake Entertainment has launched its inaugural MakeMake Residencies initiative, a nine-month paid program that will open pathways for diverse professionals working in the entertainment industry. The program will focus on those working in editorial, design and animation, visual effects, color, sound and producing, with the goal to expand the field of talent across these disciplines. Alongside residencies in original content creation, the program will offer positions in a range of post-production roles with the aim to address the industrywide need to increase visibility and access to these careers. The effort is being made possible by the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity, and...
BUSINESS
Deadline

John De Mol Brings New Quiz Show ‘The Floor’ To U.S., Partners With ‘Holey Moley’ Producer Eureka

EXCLUSIVE: John De Mol is bringing his latest entertainment format to the U.S. The Big Brother and The Voice creator has teamed up with Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions for a U.S. version of The Floor, which is described as a Risk-esque entertainment show. The Floor is a physical quiz show that sees 100 contestants face-off in quiz duels on a giant LED floor divided into one hundred equal squares, each representing its own field of knowledge. The goal is to conquer the entire floor and take home a huge cash prize. A contestant challenges an opponent in an adjoining square. The winner...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

129K+
Followers
37K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy