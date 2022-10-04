ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Are Netflix Investors Facing a Streaming Apocalypse?

By Rich Duprey
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) could be staring down a subscriber collapse. A consumer survey indicates that 25% of the streaming giant's members may be planning to dump their subscription this year, and if they actually follow through, it would be disastrous for the business.

But how likely is that to happen? Although the streaming service suffered back-to-back periods of subscriber losses in the first two quarters of the year -- and its first decline in more than a decade -- the streamer also promised it will rebound in the third quarter and regain virtually all those who fled. So which way could things go for subscriptions?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTTq9_0iLUyj1500

Image source: Getty Images.

A lack of perceived value

Results from a Review.org survey of 1,000 Americans in August found one out of four plan to drop Netflix this year. With almost 74 million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada at the end of the second quarter, a 25% loss would represent about 18 million subscribers at a cost of approximately $272 million in revenue.

The biggest reason cited for abandoning the streamer is cost. Netflix hiked its basic subscription plan in January to $10 a month, while the standard plan went up to $15.50 a month, and the premium plan rose to $20, amounting to increases of 11%, 20%, and 25%, respectively. These price hikes also mean Netflix has the highest average plan cost among all major streaming services.

Some subscribers feel the streaming service is just no longer worth the money. Fully 30% of survey respondents said Netflix no longer has the content they want to watch. That's not actually so different from what others have found. A Whip Media report said Netflix ranked dead last in perceived value among nine different streaming services.

Forbes recently pointed out that almost all of Netflix top 10 movies and TV shows have "rotten" audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

People are still tuning in

Yet, as much as subscribers chafe under the high cost, low-quality programming on Netflix, it remains the most popular streaming service by far and is the one service most streaming subscribers would keep above all others. Variety reported 31% of users said Netflix was the one service they would keep compared to 19% who said Warner Bros Discovery 's HBO Max was a keeper and the 17% willing to maintin Hulu, which is jointly owned by Disney and Comcast .

Consumers subscribe to an average of four different streaming services, and Netflix remains the most popular service being found in approximately three quarters of all U.S. households. It is watched far more than any other, including Amazon Prime Video, which people don't really subscribe to for the movies anyway.

Because there is such a glut of streaming services, we may see a shakeout in the future. Disney, for example, is considering folding Hulu into Disney+ when it finally acquires Comcast's stake in 2024 (if an acquisition doesn't occur sooner), and Warner Bros may fold Discovery+ into HBO Max.

The rise of low-cost services, though, has forced Netflix to introduce an ad-supported subscription tier at a relative discount beginning Nov. 1. While users who might otherwise cancel because of high prices could end up trading down, it might also result in Netflix cannibalizing its higher subscription tiers.

Netflix is also cracking down on account-sharing and is beginning to charge for households using an account outside of the primary residence, forcing people to subscribe who previously didn't. However Cowen & Co. estimates Netflix could generate $1.6 billion in incremental revenue by eliminating account sharing globally.

Take a wait-and-see approach

Netflix is at a crossroads, and while many are forecasting it could lose several million subscribers this year, it is nowhere near the nuclear-winter levels the consumer survey indicates. Moreover, the other estimates see 2022 just being an anomaly, with subscriber tallies expected to begin growing again in 2023.

Investors might still want to use caution. At 23 times trailing earnings and next year's estimates, and at more than 200 times the free cash flow it produces, Netflix isn't a cheap stock for a company whose business is in serious flux. The streaming giant still needs to adjust to the massive growth of competition it now faces, and that could take time to finally figure out.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022




Rich Duprey has positions in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

Amazon Delivery Driver Wants to Know Why Customers Run Away From Her When They See Her Approaching

OK, time for a little interrogation. We I have it from a good source that some of you are running away from your Amazon drivers when you see them coming. And by good source, we literally mean an Amazon driver herself! Bri, a 23-year-old driver living in Florida took to TikTok to call you all out and ask why this is a thing, and honestly, we're curious too!
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Netflix Subscribers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Review Org#Americans
TODAY.com

King Joffrey spoiled the ‘House of the Dragon’ ending back in 2013

King Joffrey, one of the most memorable villains from HBO's “Game of Thrones" series, is long gone, but his cruel spirit lives on in the form of spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the latest HBO incarnation of the epic fantasy series and a prequel to "Thrones," just aired its sixth episode, featuring a major time jump. Some 10 years after the previous episode, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king's heir apparent, and Queen Alicent Hightower, King Viserys I Targaryen's wife, are portrayed by older actors and have gone from friends to frenemies to full-on foes.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

Put this Netflix crime series on your watch list right now if you loved Breaking Bad

The Sweden in Netflix’s compulsively bingeable crime drama Snabba Cash is a land of the endless hustle, a place where entrepreneurs fetishize bling and quick cash, and where swaggering business titans with outsized egos make pronouncements like I am the system. From hungry startup founders to ruthless dope dealers, everyone in this tense drama is after the same thing: The big score. More territory, edging out rivals, launching the next Spotify — it’s all part of the same frantic endgame.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer confirms identity of new Black Panther

Potential spoilers follow for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived – and it appears to confirm who will assume the Black Panther mantle in the highly anticipated sequel. Released on October 3 to coincide with tickets for the forthcoming Marvel...
MOVIES
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
BGR.com

22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can

The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story

History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
MOVIES
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
247K+
Followers
109K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy