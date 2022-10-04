Read full article on original website
Central New York haunted house named one of best Halloween attractions in America
Central New York is home to one of the best haunted houses in America, according to an industry group. Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo, N.Y., was named one of the “Top Haunted Attractions” in the nation by the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunt industry. It’s the only Halloween attraction in New York state to make the list, which recognizes members of the HAA that satisfy criteria such as protecting customers, promoting haunted attractions, and educating industry experts.
Micron ‘making a mistake’ with choice to build chip plants in CNY, Texas leaders say
Micron Technology’s decision to build a massive complex of chip plants near Syracuse left many in Central New York ecstatic, but the feelings were less enthusiastic in Lockhart, Texas, one of the other communities that had been competing for the project. Lockhart, located about 35 miles from Austin in...
CNY man sent death threats to Grammy-winning singer Mýa; rifle found at his home, feds say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A DeWitt man has been charged with sending dozens of death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa, according to federal court papers. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, sent the threats in April to Mýa’s Instagram account, FBI agents said in an affidavit filed in federal court in Syracuse. He was indicted and charged last Thursday.
Hochul says she had no role in New York’s $637M deal with campaign donor
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul said that before her staff authorized $637 million in payments to a major campaign donor, she was never asked to give final approval to the taxpayer-funded deal for Covid-19 tests. Hochul described her arms-length involvement in the deal when questioned about the matter...
Biden, DeSantis join together for Hurricane Ian recovery effort in Florida
Fort Myers, Florida — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis’ handling of the storm recovery...
Police warn of deadly ‘rainbow fentanyl’ that looks like candy in Upstate NY
A deadly drug that looks like candy is now in Upstate New York, police say. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told WHAM-TV that “rainbow fentanyl” has been confirmed on the streets of Monroe County. The brightly colored pills, which are said to resemble SweeTarts candy, are 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.
National gourmet cookie company coming to DeWitt delays opening
DeWitt, N.Y. – Crumbl Cookies, a national gourmet cookie company that also sells premium ice cream, has delayed its opening in DeWitt due to supply chain issues. The popular cookie shop, which got its start in Logan, Utah, in 2017, is opening in Marshall’s Plaza in DeWitt. It will be next to Lenscrafters in the outbuilding.
Key parts of NY’s new gun law blocked by federal judge in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A federal judge in Syracuse has blocked enforcement of several parts of New York’s broad new gun law. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled that several provisions of the state’s new gun law are unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. He delayed the implementation...
Gov. Kathy Hochul confirms marijuana dispensaries set to open this year
Before they sell out: Get tickets to NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown, featuring a slew of expert panelists, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour. In an exclusive interview with the Advance Media New York editorial board on Wednesday, Gov....
NY education commissioner floats idea of creating regional, vocational high schools
Albany, N.Y. — The state should put more funding into vocational programs, including regional high schools for career and tech courses, state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said as the Board of Regents began setting its budget priorities Monday. “This is one of our big, big priorities,” Rosa said.
Hiker falls off 80-foot cliff, is rescued by rangers; search ongoing for man who fell into ADK river
A hiker climbing Cascade Mountain on Sunday fell off an 80-foot cliff. Around the same time, another hiker on Cascade Mountain injured his knee and was unable to walk. A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest ranger splinted the man’s injured knee while other rangers boarded a State Police Aviation helicopter to rescue the hiker who had fallen off the cliff.
Nursing unions, advocates urge Hochul to sign bills changing mandatory overtime rules
Albany, N.Y. — Unions and labor advocates are urging action on legislation that would provide nurses critical support and protection against what they have described as widespread employer abuses of mandatory overtime laws. Advocates and labor unions including the New York State Nurses Association, which represents nursing staff, are...
Parade of Homes 2022 comes to Onondaga: Tickets, calendar, contests and more details
The annual Parade of Homes begins its eleven-day run on October 13 at the “Old Homes Estates” neighborhood in the town of Onondaga. The popular event of the Home Builders and Remodelers of Central New York is a presentation of some of the region’s best builders, along with their product and service providers.
Micron coming to Central New York: ‘Make no mistake. This is the future’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Micron Technology’s plans to build a massive complex of chip plants outside Syracuse are like nothing the region, state or nation have ever seen before, officials said today at a press conference to formally announce the project. There are children who haven’t even been born...
Woman shatters TV, stabs father during domestic dispute, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. -- A woman stabbed her father in the back during a domestic dispute in Salina Tuesday night, deputies said. Paris Gardner, 30, was intoxicated and arguing with her father and brother inside a home on the 100 block of Marsden Road, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Hochul’s office investigating NY State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen
Albany, N.Y. — State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen, who took over leadership of the agency 15 months ago, is under scrutiny from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office following allegations that he had shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints due to their close working relationship, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
35 new businesses in Central New York include medical supplies and a restaurant
New business filings were up a little from last week, with 35 new business certificates being filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties this week. The new businesses include a medical supply company and a new restaurant in Syracuse.
Why Micron picked CNY: Good schools, a diverse workforce and, yes, incentives
Syracuse, N.Y. — Micron Technology’s plan to spend a $100 billion and hire 9,000 people for a massive chip plant complex in the town of Clay brings a natural question to mind for Central New Yorkers. Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra had answers during a news conference...
IBM to invest $20 billion to expand manufacturing, research in Hudson Valley
Technology giant IBM plans to announce today that it will invest $20 billion over the next decade in Poughkeepsie and the Hudson Valley to boost its manufacturing and research capabilities in the region. President Joe Biden will tour IBM’s campus this afternoon and join company officials at the announcement, a...
Teens came in stolen car, targeted Onondaga homes before chase, fatal crash, deputies say
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — The two teenage boys and another unidentified person involved in a burglary that turned into a fatal deputy-involved accident arrived in a stolen car and targeted other homes before managing to steal two cars, deputies said. The three arrived in the area in a...
