Hurricane Mills, TN

Syracuse.com

Central New York haunted house named one of best Halloween attractions in America

Central New York is home to one of the best haunted houses in America, according to an industry group. Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park in Palermo, N.Y., was named one of the “Top Haunted Attractions” in the nation by the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the only official association in the haunt industry. It’s the only Halloween attraction in New York state to make the list, which recognizes members of the HAA that satisfy criteria such as protecting customers, promoting haunted attractions, and educating industry experts.
Syracuse.com

CNY man sent death threats to Grammy-winning singer Mýa; rifle found at his home, feds say

DeWitt, N.Y. — A DeWitt man has been charged with sending dozens of death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa, according to federal court papers. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, sent the threats in April to Mýa’s Instagram account, FBI agents said in an affidavit filed in federal court in Syracuse. He was indicted and charged last Thursday.
Syracuse.com

National gourmet cookie company coming to DeWitt delays opening

DeWitt, N.Y. – Crumbl Cookies, a national gourmet cookie company that also sells premium ice cream, has delayed its opening in DeWitt due to supply chain issues. The popular cookie shop, which got its start in Logan, Utah, in 2017, is opening in Marshall’s Plaza in DeWitt. It will be next to Lenscrafters in the outbuilding.
Syracuse.com

Hiker falls off 80-foot cliff, is rescued by rangers; search ongoing for man who fell into ADK river

A hiker climbing Cascade Mountain on Sunday fell off an 80-foot cliff. Around the same time, another hiker on Cascade Mountain injured his knee and was unable to walk. A New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest ranger splinted the man’s injured knee while other rangers boarded a State Police Aviation helicopter to rescue the hiker who had fallen off the cliff.
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s office investigating NY State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen

Albany, N.Y. — State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen, who took over leadership of the agency 15 months ago, is under scrutiny from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office following allegations that he had shielded a former human resources official from internal complaints due to their close working relationship, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.
