ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Red Sox’s Alex Cora to Dennis Eckersley: ‘Hopefully, next year you’ll throw the first pitch of the World Series’

BOSTON -- On an emotional day at Fenway Park, Red Sox manager Alex Cora took a moment to pay tribute to retiring NESN color analyst Dennis Eckersley. “The guy, he has passion about this,” Cora said before Wednesday’s game. “That’s not an easy job. I know it for a fact. You have to prepare kind of the same way you prepare as a manager. He’s on point. He’s very passionate about it. It’s black and white with him. There’s no gray areas. He’ll let you know how it goes.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
NJ.com

MLB Postseason schedule 2022: FREE live streams, format, bracket, times, TV channels, dates for every MLB playoff game in 2022

After a long season packed with a dreadful lockout, an Aaron Judge home run record chase, Shohei Ohtani domination and more, the 2022 MLB Postseason is finally here. 12 teams will compete to win the Fall Classic and be named the 2022 World Series Champions. After the Phillies’ 3-0 win over the Astros on Monday, Oct. 3, the teams are set.
MLB
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catching for Philadelphia on Tuesday night

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Stubbs will operate behind the plate after J.T. Realmuto was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Justin Verlander, our models project Stubbs to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Astros start season at home against the Phillies

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -184, Phillies +157; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Houston went 95-67...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregg Olson
Person
Dean Kremer
Person
Félix Bautista
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Matt Chapman
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader

Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles host the Blue Jays on home losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (91-69, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (82-78, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: TBD; Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a three-game home...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Playoff Games#The Toronto Blue Jays#The American League#Stubhub#Vividseats#Ticketnetwork#The Baltimore Orioles#Mariners
MassLive.com

Caesars promo code scores best NFL Week 5 offer

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the latest Caesars promo code MASSLIVEFULL, new users who register here will score a tremendous bonus trio heading into a busy sports...
NFL
ABC News

Blue Jays-Orioles game rained out, doubleheader on Wednesday

The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Tuesday night and are scheduled to play a doubleheader Wednesday to end the regular season. There is little significance to these last two games. The Blue Jays have clinched the top wild card in the American League, and the Orioles are assured of an above-.500 record and a fourth-place finish in the AL East a year after losing 110 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Blue Jays defeat Orioles 5-1 rain-shortened game, magic number for home-field down to one

Looking at the schedule going into the second half of the season, this series between the Blue Jays and the Orioles appeared to look like it would decide the playoff fate for one of the two teams. Thankfully, the Blue Jays have already claimed their spot in the playoffs, and the Orioles are simply looking to win the season series against Toronto and keep them from hosting the AL Wild Card series.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise

BALTIMORE – As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren’t quite done with Baltimore’s feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it. “I thought...
BALTIMORE, MD
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy