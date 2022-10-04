Looking at the schedule going into the second half of the season, this series between the Blue Jays and the Orioles appeared to look like it would decide the playoff fate for one of the two teams. Thankfully, the Blue Jays have already claimed their spot in the playoffs, and the Orioles are simply looking to win the season series against Toronto and keep them from hosting the AL Wild Card series.

