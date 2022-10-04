Read full article on original website
'FEMA will likely be on the ground for years': After Ian, officials promise federal aid despite delays
As Floridians grapple with Hurricane Ian’s damage to their homes, find temporary places to stay and assess their long-term needs, federal emergency officials say they’ll likely provide aid on the ground for years, not months, and they’re making an effort to ramp up distribution. Many people seeking...
Fifth death from Hurricane Ian reported in N.C.
North Carolina officials are attributing a fifth death to Hurricane Ian. A 24-year-old man died after his vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a tree in Moore County, the Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. Over the weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper said four people had died during the storm. Ian brought...
U.S. judge says multiple parts of New York's new gun licensing, carrying rules are unconstitutional
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. judge says multiple parts of New York's new gun licensing, carrying rules are unconstitutional. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
‘Piles of toxic coal ash’ found in N.C. lakes used for drinking water, recreation
Coal ash in North Carolina’s lakes is more widespread than previously thought, and it sticks around for decades, according to new research published Monday. The study included Mountain Island Lake, which is used for drinking water in Charlotte. Researchers from Duke University and Appalachian State University tested sediment in...
Hochul: Dozens of New York communities get aid to boost public safety
Municipalities in New York will be able to receive $9 million in federal funding to boost public safety and preparedness, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. The money will be allocated to bomb squads, hazardous materials teams, canine teams and tactical teams. The money will also go toward urban search and rescue teams, Hochul's office said.
Ohio elections chief announces new public integrity unit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Republican elections chief on Wednesday announced a new public integrity unit in response to what he called Americans' “crisis of confidence” in the electoral process even while acknowledging the state's reputation for secure voting. The unit, taking effect next week, will consolidate...
Musk lawyers say Twitter won't accept renewed $44 billion bid for the company, ask Delaware court to halt upcoming trial
NEW YORK (AP) — Musk lawyers say Twitter won't accept renewed $44 billion bid for the company, ask Delaware court to halt upcoming trial. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
New York Democrats tout CHIPS Act in big week of tech manufacturing project announcements as Election Day nears
With the midterm elections just over a month away and concerns about the economy atop voters’ minds, New York Democrats at various office levels seized the opportunity to tout major announcements in technological manufacturing projects this week in several parts of the state, as well as the legislation instrumental in making those projects possible.
Deputies investigating after 4 found dead in Newstead, Clarence
NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Afro-Latinos' fight for equality
As the country honors Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the country, “Justice for All” hosts an in-depth conversation on the intersection between the Black and Latinx communities — and on Afro-Latinos' ongoing fight for equality. In this 30-minute episode, Spectrum News...
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows Riley leading Molinaro in NY-19
Democratic congressional candidate Josh Riley holds a 5-percentage point advantage over Republican Marc Molinaro in the 19th Congressional District race, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday morning found. The poll found Riley drawing 46% of the vote compared to Molinaro's 41%. That is within a 5 percentage-point margin...
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: Brandon Williams and Francis Conole wage close race for NY-22
Republican Brandon Williams draws 45% of support from voters in New York's 22nd Congressional District compared to the 40% of voters backing his Democratic opponent, Francis Conole, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Tuesday found. The district in Central New York, comprising Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and part of Oswego...
More New York Democrats call for small farm suspension from overtime threshold reduction
Democratic state lawmakers who initially supported reducing the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours are suggesting ways to ease the burden of the coming change on small farmers. They joined a handful of other upstate Democrats on Tuesday to highlight their concerns about state Labor Department Commissioner Roberta...
Western New York needs 'Puppy Raisers:' Here's what it entails
KENMORE, N.Y. — If you’re looking to foster a puppy, this story is for you. It’s important to note these pups won’t be going to just any home after yours - they’ll be used as a guide dog. Right now, Guiding Eyes for Blind is in desperate need of 'puppy raisers.'
Churches challenge New York's ban on guns in sensitive locations
More than two dozen churches and a socially conservative organization this week filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's restrictions on guns in sensitive areas. The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge New York's law approved in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that found a century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional. State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to a measure that limited where guns can be carried as well as created new requirements for a concealed carry license.
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Cost of living, social issues take center stage in race for NY-23
The race for New York's 23rd Congressional District is taking shape with crime, abortion and the cost of living taking center stage in the faceoff between Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Nick Langworthy. The redesigned district stretches from Chemung County in the Southern Tier to the suburbs of Erie...
Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY
Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart Jr., managing...
New battery manufacturing facility coming to Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Chautauqua County will soon be home to a new battery manufacturing facility. The governor’s office says Canadian-based Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery company, will build in Ellicott, the company's first American location. The project is part of New Energy New York, a statewide effort...
As cash pours into Maine governor’s race, pundits say other factors may determine outcome
To become governor, you need enough money to be competitive, but not so much that you can’t spend it all by Election Day. With two well-known, longtime politicians on Maine’s ballot — and one unknown longshot — the money race is important, political pundits say, but it’s not likely to be the deciding factor in the race.
