Florida State

spectrumlocalnews.com

Fifth death from Hurricane Ian reported in N.C.

North Carolina officials are attributing a fifth death to Hurricane Ian. A 24-year-old man died after his vehicle hydroplaned and crashed into a tree in Moore County, the Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. Over the weekend, Gov. Roy Cooper said four people had died during the storm. Ian brought...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: Dozens of New York communities get aid to boost public safety

Municipalities in New York will be able to receive $9 million in federal funding to boost public safety and preparedness, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced. The money will be allocated to bomb squads, hazardous materials teams, canine teams and tactical teams. The money will also go toward urban search and rescue teams, Hochul's office said.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Ohio elections chief announces new public integrity unit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's Republican elections chief on Wednesday announced a new public integrity unit in response to what he called Americans' “crisis of confidence” in the electoral process even while acknowledging the state's reputation for secure voting. The unit, taking effect next week, will consolidate...
OHIO STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York Democrats tout CHIPS Act in big week of tech manufacturing project announcements as Election Day nears

With the midterm elections just over a month away and concerns about the economy atop voters’ minds, New York Democrats at various office levels seized the opportunity to tout major announcements in technological manufacturing projects this week in several parts of the state, as well as the legislation instrumental in making those projects possible.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Hurricane Irma#Power Lines#Heavy Rain#Gulf Coast
spectrumlocalnews.com

Deputies investigating after 4 found dead in Newstead, Clarence

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related. Deputies...
CLARENCE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hispanic Heritage Month: Afro-Latinos' fight for equality

As the country honors Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the country, “Justice for All” hosts an in-depth conversation on the intersection between the Black and Latinx communities — and on Afro-Latinos' ongoing fight for equality. In this 30-minute episode, Spectrum News...
FLORIDA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll shows Riley leading Molinaro in NY-19

Democratic congressional candidate Josh Riley holds a 5-percentage point advantage over Republican Marc Molinaro in the 19th Congressional District race, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday morning found. The poll found Riley drawing 46% of the vote compared to Molinaro's 41%. That is within a 5 percentage-point margin...
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: Brandon Williams and Francis Conole wage close race for NY-22

Republican Brandon Williams draws 45% of support from voters in New York's 22nd Congressional District compared to the 40% of voters backing his Democratic opponent, Francis Conole, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Tuesday found. The district in Central New York, comprising Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and part of Oswego...
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Western New York needs 'Puppy Raisers:' Here's what it entails

KENMORE, N.Y. — If you’re looking to foster a puppy, this story is for you. It’s important to note these pups won’t be going to just any home after yours - they’ll be used as a guide dog. Right now, Guiding Eyes for Blind is in desperate need of 'puppy raisers.'
PETS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Churches challenge New York's ban on guns in sensitive locations

More than two dozen churches and a socially conservative organization this week filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's restrictions on guns in sensitive areas. The lawsuit is the latest effort to challenge New York's law approved in the wake of a Supreme Court decision that found a century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional. State lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to a measure that limited where guns can be carried as well as created new requirements for a concealed carry license.
RELIGION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Cost of living, social issues take center stage in race for NY-23

The race for New York's 23rd Congressional District is taking shape with crime, abortion and the cost of living taking center stage in the faceoff between Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Nick Langworthy. The redesigned district stretches from Chemung County in the Southern Tier to the suburbs of Erie...
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY

Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart Jr., managing...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New battery manufacturing facility coming to Chautauqua County

​​ELLICOTT, N.Y. — ​Chautauqua County will soon be home to a new battery manufacturing facility. The governor’s office says Canadian-based Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery company, will build in Ellicott, the company's first American location. The project is part of New Energy New York, a statewide effort...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

