pghcitypaper.com
New national study predicts lower life expectancy for Black Pittsburghers
A new study of life expectancy for Black populations across America found those living in Pittsburgh are likely to live about three years less than the national average. Released last week, the Black Progress Index assessed a series of quality-of-life metrics that the authors say best predict an individual’s life expectancy. The study, co-authored by the NAACP and Brookings Metro, found that Black Pittsburgh residents live for 71.3 years on average, compared to the national mean of 74.4 years for Black Americans.
Nearly 3,000 Allegheny County students are known to lack homes. A nonprofit says there are far more.
A small percentage of students are living on the streets, while nearly 30% are in shelters. There are 2,836 children and youth in Allegheny County known to be experiencing houselessness. Leaders of the Homeless Children’s Education Fund say they believe that number is likely much higher, however, because the pandemic exacerbated housing instability.
New Kensington-Arnold superintendent receives raise, statewide award
New Kensington-Arnold Superintendent Chris Sefcheck received his first raise the same night it was announced that he won a statewide award. The school board approved a 2.5% pay increase for Sefcheck on Tuesday, shortly after getting word that he had been chosen to receive an Education Innovation Award from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
New Kensington job fair features 12 local employers
CareerLink Alle-Kiski will hold a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its New Kensington office, 1150 Fifth Ave. Registration is not required. A dozen local companies will be recruiting at the event, said Phil Grove, account representative for CareerLink in New Kensington, which includes portions of Allegheny, Westmoreland and Butler counties.
Quality of Life mandates could be put in action for Pittsburgh
Too much garbage or high grass could be costly in the future in Pittsburgh. In addition, every day there is a violation may be considered a separate offense, with additional fines.
naeye.net
Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History
Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
UPMC doctor shares thoughts on rainbow fentanyl during Halloween season
PITTSBURGH — During the Halloween season, you see candy everywhere. Doctors at UPMC are worried children may come across and mistake a potentially life-threatening drug like rainbow fentanyl, for a sweet treat. “[It’s] brightly-colored fentanyl products in an array of colors and it’s in a variety of shapes, too,”...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Earth Wind & Fire in Concert at UPMC Events Ctr.; Tracy Morgan Plays Rivers; Virginia Tech vs. Pitt (Sat., 10/8/22
1) Earth, Wind & Fire is one of the most successful soul/funk bands of the late ’70s and early to mid ’80s. There are many reasons for the band’s success, mainly the musical genius of EWF’s leader, the late Maurice White. White fused musical genres together, including soul, funk, African rhythms, gospel, rock, and jazz. He combined that with a tight band of top-notch musicians, including a horn section, mystical lyrics and staging, and the soaring voice of Philip Bailey. White and Bailey were the two lead singers with Bailey possessing a beautiful falsetto voice with a four-octave range. 1975’s That’s the Way of the World was the band’s first big album and produced the hits “That’s the Way of the World,” “Shining Star,” and “Reasons.” EWF has received 20 Grammy nominations, winning six as a group and White and Bailey garnering two individual awards. White’s brother Verdine is the longtime bassist for the band and Bailey’s son, Phillip Bailey Jr. is also in EW&F. 8:30 p.m. UPMC Events Center, 6001 University Blvd., RMU, Moon Township. (R.H.)
Fish and Boat Commission re-introduces fish to local rivers last seen 100-years-ago
Exciting news for Western Pennsylvania anglers. State officials are trying to reintroduce a large water predator to our local rivers. The blue catfish is the largest species of catfish in North America.
wtae.com
New Kensington man sheltered in his Steelers bar in Florida when Ian hit
PITTSBURGH — John Nader moved from New Kensington to Southwest Florida in 2004, just before Hurricane Charley came ashore. He hoped that would be the worst storm he would see. Then Hurricane Ian hit. "It was more powerful than Charley," Nader said Thursday. See the damage on Sanibel Island:...
2 Westmoreland men accused of causing $2,500 damage to Somerset soybean fields
Two Westmoreland County men are accused by state police of driving four-wheelers through Somerset County soybean fields last month, causing $2,500 in damage. The two men, both 19, from Irwin and Jeannette, were not named in a news release about the Sept. 3 incident. Troopers said the pair drove onto...
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter takes near-lethal dose of heroin in firehouse
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fire station on the afternoon of Aug. 10. According to a City of Pittsburgh police report obtained by Target 11, a fellow firefighter discovered him on...
Planning Commission again denies East Liberty bank demolition, leaves room for third try
Pittsburgh’s City Planning Commission denied for a second time a proposal to demolish and rebuild an East Liberty bank, citing pedestrian and cyclist safety along with its arguable historic significance. Constructed in 1969 and 1970, the building was originally a Mellon Bank branch. Its most recent occupant, Citizens Bank, asked the commission to permit it […] The post Planning Commission again denies East Liberty bank demolition, leaves room for third try appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
30 rabbits surrendered to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, will be up for adoption
PITTSBURGH — Thirty angora rabbits were surrendered by their owner, who was unable to care for them, to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh on Wednesday. According to a news release, the rabbits are now receiving care and are in good condition. They will be given vaccines, get spayed or neutered and microchipped to prepare them to be adopted.
Lower Burrell Farmers Market Harvest Festival to offer magic wands, craft beer and more
Lower Burrell’s Farmers Market will go out with a bang for its final market of the season with its Harvest Festival Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The special themed market will feature about 30 vendors including guest vendors providing more products and more choices, including craft beer from Allusion Brewery and the Main Squeeze food truck. A free children’s booth will offer crafts to create fabric pumpkins and other seasonal art.
wtae.com
Group begins review of fatalities at Allegheny County Jail
Allegheny County says the National Commission on Correctional Health Care Resources has begun its review of deaths at the county jail. The county and NCCHC agreed to a review in August. In early November, NCCHC will also bring a team to the jail for a site visit. The full review includes a multi-disciplinary team of physicians, behavioral health experts and correctional policy and security experts.
Developer aims to revive Hyde Park Plaza in Allegheny Township
Big changes are coming to the former Big Kmart and the plaza it occupies in Allegheny Township. A new owner is redeveloping the once-busy plaza at 451 Hyde Park Road. Hyde Park Plaza was purchased for $3.8 million Sept. 16 by Pittsburgh-based developer Jeff Paul of Fox Chapel. The long-shuttered...
New Kensington mourns death of firefighter Chris Ploski
New Kensington is mourning the loss of a respected volunteer firefighter. Chris Ploski was one of the city fire department’s most active members, responding to 200 to 250 calls per year while also working his full-time job, fire Chief Ed Saliba Jr. said. Ploski, who was diagnosed just over...
pghcitypaper.com
A very big list of Halloween 2022 events in Pittsburgh
COVID has let that banger of a Halloween costume idea sit around for too long. Break it out for some of these events ranging from spooky film series to fun times for kids, pets, and party animals. PARTIES. Cheers For Fears Masquerade Halloween Party. 7:30 p.m. Fri., Oct. 14. Rivers...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mice, roaches—overall ‘inhumanity’ taking place at the Allegheny County Jail
SHAYLA HOLMES, with B-PEP, says the conditions that jail inmates have to endure are “inhumane.” (Photo by Rob Taylor Jr.) Black organizations demand change there for inmates now. Some largely-Black, influential community organizations have just about had it with Allegheny County Jail leadership. The Black Political Empowerment Project,...
