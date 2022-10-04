ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New national study predicts lower life expectancy for Black Pittsburghers

A new study of life expectancy for Black populations across America found those living in Pittsburgh are likely to live about three years less than the national average. Released last week, the Black Progress Index assessed a series of quality-of-life metrics that the authors say best predict an individual’s life expectancy. The study, co-authored by the NAACP and Brookings Metro, found that Black Pittsburgh residents live for 71.3 years on average, compared to the national mean of 74.4 years for Black Americans.
New Kensington job fair features 12 local employers

CareerLink Alle-Kiski will hold a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its New Kensington office, 1150 Fifth Ave. Registration is not required. A dozen local companies will be recruiting at the event, said Phil Grove, account representative for CareerLink in New Kensington, which includes portions of Allegheny, Westmoreland and Butler counties.
Pittsburgh’s Hidden Horrors and History

Since most of us have lived here our whole lives, it can often seem like you’ve seen everything there is to see in Pittsburgh. However, from abandoned nuclear tools to a historic McDonald’s, there’s much more to Steel City than meets the eye. Local weirdo and NA...
Earth Wind & Fire in Concert at UPMC Events Ctr.; Tracy Morgan Plays Rivers; Virginia Tech vs. Pitt (Sat., 10/8/22

1) Earth, Wind & Fire is one of the most successful soul/funk bands of the late ’70s and early to mid ’80s. There are many reasons for the band’s success, mainly the musical genius of EWF’s leader, the late Maurice White. White fused musical genres together, including soul, funk, African rhythms, gospel, rock, and jazz. He combined that with a tight band of top-notch musicians, including a horn section, mystical lyrics and staging, and the soaring voice of Philip Bailey. White and Bailey were the two lead singers with Bailey possessing a beautiful falsetto voice with a four-octave range. 1975’s That’s the Way of the World was the band’s first big album and produced the hits “That’s the Way of the World,” “Shining Star,” and “Reasons.” EWF has received 20 Grammy nominations, winning six as a group and White and Bailey garnering two individual awards. White’s brother Verdine is the longtime bassist for the band and Bailey’s son, Phillip Bailey Jr. is also in EW&F. 8:30 p.m. UPMC Events Center, 6001 University Blvd., RMU, Moon Township. (R.H.)
Planning Commission again denies East Liberty bank demolition, leaves room for third try

Pittsburgh’s City Planning Commission denied for a second time a proposal to demolish and rebuild an East Liberty bank, citing pedestrian and cyclist safety along with its arguable historic significance.  Constructed in 1969 and 1970, the building was originally a Mellon Bank branch. Its most recent occupant, Citizens Bank, asked the commission to permit it […] The post Planning Commission again denies East Liberty bank demolition, leaves room for third try appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Lower Burrell Farmers Market Harvest Festival to offer magic wands, craft beer and more

Lower Burrell’s Farmers Market will go out with a bang for its final market of the season with its Harvest Festival Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The special themed market will feature about 30 vendors including guest vendors providing more products and more choices, including craft beer from Allusion Brewery and the Main Squeeze food truck. A free children’s booth will offer crafts to create fabric pumpkins and other seasonal art.
Group begins review of fatalities at Allegheny County Jail

Allegheny County says the National Commission on Correctional Health Care Resources has begun its review of deaths at the county jail. The county and NCCHC agreed to a review in August. In early November, NCCHC will also bring a team to the jail for a site visit. The full review includes a multi-disciplinary team of physicians, behavioral health experts and correctional policy and security experts.
A very big list of Halloween 2022 events in Pittsburgh

COVID has let that banger of a Halloween costume idea sit around for too long. Break it out for some of these events ranging from spooky film series to fun times for kids, pets, and party animals. PARTIES. Cheers For Fears Masquerade Halloween Party. 7:30 p.m. Fri., Oct. 14. Rivers...
