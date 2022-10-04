Read full article on original website
Related
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Missouri’s Parole Board revokes parole for man charged with throwing Columbia woman to her death off bridge
Graphic court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle say a Columbia woman who was thrown to her death from the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark lane suffered severe spine injuries and internal bleeding, before she died. Boone County prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Jessie Williams with first degree murder for...
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach makes Alford plea in Camdenton arson case
An Osage Beach man is sentenced for setting a Camdenton house on fire last year. Mack Teegarden entered an Alford guilty plea on Wednesday to one count of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree arson. He was sentenced to five years on each count. It was in September of...
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man charged with girlfriend's death scheduled for February trial
A Laclede County man charged with murdering his live-in girlfriend last year is scheduled for trial. Mark Tampow, of Lebanon, was scheduled Wednesday for a five-day jury trial to begin February 29, 2023. He’s charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 53-year-old Brenda Rogers.
kjluradio.com
Centralia man sentenced for scaring Amish children with a gun
A Boone County man who caused alarm at an Audrain County Amish school is sentenced. Charles Schnepp, of Centralia, pleaded guilty late last month to one count of making a peace disturbance. He was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation. Schnepp had originally been charged with making a terrorist threat, harassment, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight
An Eldon man faces criminal charges in Cooper County after a bar fight in August. The post Eldon man charged in Cooper County after bar fight appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Man found guilty of attempted murder-suicide at Eldon funeral home
A St. Louis-area man who attempted a murder-suicide at an Eldon funeral home is found guilty. Bradley Duncan, of Chesterfield, was convicted Wednesday on charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. He’ll be sentenced January 13, 2023. The incident happened in April...
kjluradio.com
Columbia murder suspects appear in court, one denied bond, other pleads not guilty
One of the two men charged in a fatal Columbia shooting is denied bond while the other pleads not guilty. Columbia Police responded to a shots-fired call at the Mosers Grocery Store on North Keene Street in August. When officers arrived, they found Shavez Waage, 22, of Columbia, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
kjluradio.com
Rolla man arrested for allegedly shooting another man, engaging in standoff with police
A Rolla man is behind bars for allegedly shooting another man several times, then engaging in a standoff with police. The Rolla Police Department says officers were called to the 1400 block of Hauck Drive just after 6:00 Wednesday night for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they learned that two men had been fighting, and one man pulled a gun and shot at the other man several times before fleeing on foot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myozarksonline.com
Charges filed in two separate abuse investigations
A woman from Rocky Mount is facing a charge of child abuse following an incident that happened on Thursday(9/29). The investigation began when a Rocky Mount Fire Fighter spotted a 16-year-old boy who was walking on the road and told the firefighter that he had been assaulted by his mother on Horizon Bay Road. The firefighter photographed the physical injuries of the victim and called an ambulance to have the victim evaluated. When a Miller County Deputy responded and spoke with the victim, the boy said that he and his mother got into an argument about a vape smoking device at which time the suspect, 40-year-old Tiffany Ryherd allegedly kicked him and then hit him in the back with a piece of wood. Ryherd has been charged with child abuse and domestic assault, with a bond of $5-thousand-dollars.
northwestmoinfo.com
Fulton Man Charged With Felony Pair in Livingston County
A Fulton man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Andrew John Orton faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle. Records list both charges from Monday. The court set Orton’s bond at 15-thousand dollars cash only. Orton will next appear in...
kmmo.com
SLATER MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR ASSAULT
A Slater man was charged with a felony for assault after an incident on Sunday, October 2. According to a probably causes statement, a Saline County Sheriff deputy was dispatched to a Slater residence in regard to a domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival, authorities made contact with the victim, who reportedly had a swollen face with a large lump on her forehead. Authorities also stated the woman had bruising and was bleeding.
houstonherald.com
Man arrested in Texas County child neglect case
A man wanted on a felony Texas County warrant for child neglect was arrested early Wednesday in Webster County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lucas L. McGaugh, 40, of Norwood, also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, the patrol said. McCaugh is held without bond in the Webster...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Three men face charges due to offenses in Ashland over past week
Several men face charges after being stopped by police officers in Ashland over the past week. Luron Johnson of Jefferson City is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. Ashland Police say they conducted a traffic stop on Johnson last week and found 100 grams of marijuana, a scale, and a loaded AR-15 rifle in his vehicle.
KTTS
Charges Filed In Death Of Hope Arnold
(KTTS News) — The Laclede County prosecutor has filed charges in the suspicious death of a woman along Route 66. Robert Eugene Nyman, 39, from Camdenton is charged with leaving the scene of a crash in the death of Hope Arnold. Arnold had been released from prison on September...
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County Sheriff looking for person of interest in assault case
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest in an assault case. Desante White is described as a black man with long dreads. He was last seeing wearing black shorts in the area of Hardin Lane. You can see a picture of him on KJLUradio.com.
KRMS Radio
Charges Filed Against Camdenton Man In Lebanon Woman’s Suspicious Death
Initial charges have been filed against a Camdenton man in the case of a 33 year old Lebanon woman’s suspicious death last month. The body of Hope Arnold was found in a roadside ditch in Hazlegreen in Laclede County last Monday, September 26th. In a statement the Laclede County...
Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged Friday with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault. An arraignment was held Monday for Steven Hagner, 56. Witnesses said the victim drove to a convenience store at 301 Ellis Boulevard with Hagner in the passenger seat. Witnesses stated Hagner and the victim were in a The post Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Bus driver cited in Cole County crash that injured 14 pleads not guilty to charges
A Boonville man appears in court on charges related to a Cole County bus crash that injured more than a dozen people. Authorities say Thomas Babbitt fell asleep while driving a tour bus on Highway 54 near Eugene in July. The bus ran off the side of the road and hit a structure before ending up in a field. As a result of the crash, 14 passengers were hospitalized with minor and moderate injuries.
myozarksonline.com
3 arrested for stealing in Wright County
Three Hartville men are facing charges in connection with the theft of property from the 5-thousand block of Steel Bluff Road in Hartville. The investigation began when a Wright County Deputy arrested, Nathan Withnell for unlawful possession of a firearm, at a low water bridge known as Stair Step. During the investigation, the deputy found checkbooks with names of people other than Withnell, in his pickup. The deputy also found several items that had been stolen from the residence on Steel Bluff Road. The property owner who was with the deputy said it was obvious that all of the buildings had been ransacked. The investigation led law enforcement to the residence of Michael Harrison where several pieces of stolen property were found, and a pickup that belonged to Larry Landsdown held additional property and a baggie that contained methamphetamine. It’s estimated that the stolen property is valued at $ 75 thousand dollars. According to the report, some of the properties had been sold for scrap for around $5-thousand-dollars. Withnell is charged with 2 counts of receiving stolen property, Harrison is charged with 1 count of receiving stolen property, and Lansdown is charged with burglary.
kjluradio.com
Preliminary outside investigation finds no foul play in Audrain County inmate's death
An independent investigation finds no wrongdoing in the recent death of an inmate at the Audrain County Jail. The Cole County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Tuesday saying it had been asked to conduct an investigation into the death, which was reported on the evening of September 22. Sheriff John Wheeler says two of his investigators found no foul play involved after reviewing video and speaking with witnesses.
Comments / 0