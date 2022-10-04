ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamesville, NY

Syracuse.com

Poll results: See which Week 5 football game we will shoot

Syracuse, N.Y. — The fans have decided that our photographer will be shooting the game between Phoenix and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Friday evening. The Independent matchup received 69.6% of the vote with 964 votes. The next closest game was the matchup between Fayetteville-Manlius (5-0) and Whitesboro (4-1), which received 17.69% of the vote (245 votes).
PHOENIX, NY
Syracuse.com

All-CNY wrestling standout commits to Army

Senior Sam Sorenson, a star on the Homer wrestling team, committed to the Army’s wrestling squad on Thursday. The Knights are a Division I program that competes in Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association. The program has sent at least four competitors to the NCAA Championships in the past four seasons,
WEST POINT, NY
Syracuse.com

New high school football all-star game, named after 2 Syracuse legends, coming to CNY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The best high school football players in Section III are getting another showcase for their talents. Organizers announced on Wednesday the creation of a new all-star game, the Big 44 Ernie Davis/Floyd Little All-Star Classic. It will match football players from Section III and Section IV, with the inaugural contest taking place Nov. 20 at Liverpool.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse University students face Duke in second round of ‘Capital One College Bowl’: How to watch the game show on TV, live stream

Three Syracuse University students (and one alternate contestant) fell to Penn State University in the “Capital One College Bowl” but their journey to scholarship money isn’t over. Syracuse University will compete in the second round of the “Capital One College Bowl” on Friday, October 7 (10/7/2022) at...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

How officials lured Micron to Syracuse; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 74; Low: 52. Warm with intermittent clouds. See the 5-day forecast. C-NS TOPS ESM: The East Syracuse Minoa boys volleyball team rode a seven-match winning streak into Wednesday’s matchup against SCAC foe Cicero-North Syracuse. The Northstars, however, came out of the showdown with a 3-1 win. Story, photos. (Marilu Lopez Fretts photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

New dirt track for Super DIRT Week at Oswego is smooth and fast

After over four inches of lake effect rain soaked the Oswego Speedway last week, many fans felt that the new clay racing surface would be adversely affected. Those thoughts were quickly disproved Wednesday afternoon when race cars got on the new ⅝th-mile clay oval for their first practice runs for the upcoming 50th annual Super DIRT Week activities.
OSWEGO, NY
96.9 WOUR

One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York

Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
SOLVAY, NY
