HS roundup: Liverpool boys volleyball downs Baldwinsville
Anthony Pezzino, the Section III leader in kills, contributed 17 and Jack DeForge added 26 assists to help the Liverpool boys volleyball team sweep past Baldwinsville in a Salt City Athletic Conference match on Wednesday.
Section III girls cross country rankings (Week 4)
Section III girls cross country rankings for Week 4. These rankings, provided by Westhill girls cross country coach Dan Reid, will be posted on Thursdays throughout the season.
Poll results: Who was Section III football player of Week 4?
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 50.66% of the vote (1,814 votes), Nottingham’s Kellen Hicks is this week’s Section III player of the week. The Bulldogs suffered a 14-0 loss to the PSLA @ Fowler in Week 4, but Hicks’ presence was definitely felt throughout the matchup.
Westhill girls volleyball gets revenge against Marcellus
The Westhill girls volleyball team has been waiting since last year’s Class B final to face Marcellus. After the Warriors lost 3-1 to the Mustangs during the sectional championship match in 2021, they got their revenge Wednesday evening.
West Genesee cross country puts in impressive finishes against Liverpool, Nottingham
West Genesee has put forth an efficient campaign on cross country courses this season. That continued Wednesday when the Wildcats used depth on their boys and girls squads to top Liverpool and Nottingham.
Poll results: See which Week 5 football game we will shoot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The fans have decided that our photographer will be shooting the game between Phoenix and Altmar-Parish-Williamstown on Friday evening. The Independent matchup received 69.6% of the vote with 964 votes. The next closest game was the matchup between Fayetteville-Manlius (5-0) and Whitesboro (4-1), which received 17.69% of the vote (245 votes).
All-CNY wrestling standout commits to Army
Senior Sam Sorenson, a star on the Homer wrestling team, committed to the Army’s wrestling squad on Thursday. The Knights are a Division I program that competes in Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association. The program has sent at least four competitors to the NCAA Championships in the past four seasons,
New high school football all-star game, named after 2 Syracuse legends, coming to CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The best high school football players in Section III are getting another showcase for their talents. Organizers announced on Wednesday the creation of a new all-star game, the Big 44 Ernie Davis/Floyd Little All-Star Classic. It will match football players from Section III and Section IV, with the inaugural contest taking place Nov. 20 at Liverpool.
Could lack of recruits send Syracuse basketball coaches to transfer portal? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – Normally, the latest Syracuse basketball news prompts questions for Mike’s Mailbox. But this week’s opening question comes as a result of very little news for the Syracuse basketball team. Recruiting news, that is.
Section III football rankings (Week 4): Shakeup at top of 3 classes
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
Syracuse’s John Wildhack on Adam Weitsman’s plan to offer $1M to single recruit: ‘That’s an individual decision’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack has yet to talk to Adam Weitsman after one of the school’s most visible boosters announced that he would offer $1 million to a football recruit and a basketball recruit through the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules.
Wildhack: Over 40,000 tickets sold for N.C. State game creates opportunity for ‘incredible home-field advantage’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s next home game could be its largest turnout of the season thus far. SU athletic director John Wildhack said Thursday there are already “over 40,000″ tickets sold for No. 22 Syracuse’s game against No. 14 N.C. State at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the JMA Wireless Dome.
‘He doesn’t see her disability:’ Jamesville-DeWitt football player’s friendship leads to award nomination
Syracuse, NY. -- Five years ago, when both were in fifth grade, Bryce Dadey noticed that Marley Aberdeen could use some company during lunch. So Dadey walked across the Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School cafeteria and sat down at her table. And thus began a friendship that has grown ever since.
Syracuse University students face Duke in second round of ‘Capital One College Bowl’: How to watch the game show on TV, live stream
Three Syracuse University students (and one alternate contestant) fell to Penn State University in the “Capital One College Bowl” but their journey to scholarship money isn’t over. Syracuse University will compete in the second round of the “Capital One College Bowl” on Friday, October 7 (10/7/2022) at...
Fowler to induct first class in Wall of Distinction: Who made the cut?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Fowler will induct the inaugural class of its Wall of Distinction on Friday night. The ceremony is set for halftime of its football game against Oswego, at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Christian Brothers Academy OC shares details of recent recruiting visit by Syracuse coordinators
Syracuse, N.Y. — After beating Virginia two Fridays ago, Syracuse football coaches used their free Saturday doing some regional recruiting. Defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive coordinator Robert Anae didn’t have to go far for their assignment.
How officials lured Micron to Syracuse; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 74; Low: 52. Warm with intermittent clouds. See the 5-day forecast. C-NS TOPS ESM: The East Syracuse Minoa boys volleyball team rode a seven-match winning streak into Wednesday’s matchup against SCAC foe Cicero-North Syracuse. The Northstars, however, came out of the showdown with a 3-1 win. Story, photos. (Marilu Lopez Fretts photo)
New dirt track for Super DIRT Week at Oswego is smooth and fast
After over four inches of lake effect rain soaked the Oswego Speedway last week, many fans felt that the new clay racing surface would be adversely affected. Those thoughts were quickly disproved Wednesday afternoon when race cars got on the new ⅝th-mile clay oval for their first practice runs for the upcoming 50th annual Super DIRT Week activities.
New York state marching band rankings week 4: Who’s hitting their strides midseason?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A little more than halfway through the 2022 marching band season, several teams in each division are locking in ahead of the state championship show on Oct. 30 in Syracuse University’s JMA Dome. No school is flexing its muscle more than Cicero-North Syracuse.
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
