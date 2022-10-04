Read full article on original website
Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
Dodgers News: What are the Chances Trea Turner is Back in 2023?
Are you worried about Trea Turner’s impending free agency? Do you think he may prefer to go to an east coast team? Do you want to know all the latest rumors on Turner as we get set for postseason play?. If you answered yes to any of these questions,...
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
MLB・
thecomeback.com
Mets fans boo Max Scherzer off mound, MLB world reacts
Max Scherzer struggled mightily Friday night and New York Mets fans let the veteran know they were not happy. Mets fans loudly booed the three-time Cy Young Award winner after he gave up his fourth home run of the night, to San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado, in the fifth inning. Manager Buck Showalter immediately lifted Scherzer, and the boos rained down on Scherzer at Citi Field as he exited the NL Wild Card series opener.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Factoring In ‘Recovery’ With Decision Between Clayton Kershaw And Julio Urías For Game 1 Starter
The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded the regular season with Julio Urías pitching in front of Clayton Kershaw in the rotation order, but five days off before Game 1 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium has afforded them an opportunity to potentially reset the order. Having already...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman Joined Babe Ruth & Bob Meusel With Historic Season
Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman competed to lead MLB in hits throughout the year as both had another fantastic season, which the superstar duo has become accustomed to. While Freeman ultimately won the competition with 199 to Turner’s 194, the pair became the first teammates to...
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Dodgers: Jansen, Seager, Pollock & More; What Happened to Guys from the 2021 NLCS Team?
It wasn’t long ago the Dodgers were taking on the Braves in the 2021 National League Championship Series. There were high hopes for that team, but the long season of a tight divisional race and some untimely injuries got the better of the team. They were ousted in six...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Named Triple-A Player Of The Year By Baseball America
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas was named the Triple-A Player of the Year by Baseball America for his season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Vargas was one of just 11 prospects in the Minor Leagues to bat 350 times while posting at least a .300 average, .400 on-base percentage and .500 slugging. The 22-year-old hit .304/.402/.511 with 17 home runs, 82 RBI, 99 runs scored and 16 stolen bases across 112 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Calls LA Overrated Ahead of Postseason
MLB Network insider, Harold Reynolds, joined the Dan Patrick Show to talk postseason baseball. They began by talking about the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers, because why wouldn’t you talk about the best team in baseball?. Patrick asked him a simple question: “How big of favorites are the Dodgers? And...
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers Having World Series Expectation Is ‘Special’
Clayton Kershaw walked off the field facing a world of uncertainty last season, but after taking several months to recover from a left elbow/forearm injury, he re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year contract. Coming off a three-year, $94 million deal, and with the opportunity to move closer...
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman ‘Loved’ Dave Roberts Guaranteeing Dodgers Would Win 2022 World Series
Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
dodgerblue.com
Andrew Friedman Confident In Dodgers Pitching Staff For MLB Postseason
As the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to host the New York Mets or San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series, they still have a few questions left to answer on their postseason roster. For the position players, Hanser Alberto and Miguel Vargas are likely competing for the...
dodgerblue.com
FOCO Selling Dodgers Bobblehead To Commemorate New Franchise Wins Record
FOCO launched a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Friday morning to celebrate the franchise wins record being broken during the 2022 regular season. The design features a Dodger Dog and makes reference to the Dodgers’ 111 wins that was good for the best record in baseball. The bobblehead is limited to 122 units and will not be restocked once quantities sell out.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Miguel Vargas, Hanser Alberto Likely Competing For Final Bench Spot On Dodgers Postseason Roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the National League Division Series will be a 26-man group split evenly between pitchers and position players. By all accounts, the team is down to finalizing a few decisions for their first playoff roster, and some of that is predicated on the health of Dustin May and Blake Treinen. With the position players, it appears Hanser Alberto and Miguel Vargas are essentially vying for the final spot off the bench.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Cleats Pay Tribute To Vin Scully
The Los Angeles Dodgers mourned and paid tribute to Vin Scully after he passed away in August, with manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner among those to reflect on the influence and significance the Hall of Fame broadcaster had on the organization. Scully has remained in the hearts...
Yardbarker
Angels General Manager Perry Minasian Won’t Provide Details About Shohei Ohtani’s Contract Talks
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian has found himself in one of the most difficult positions in all of Major League Baseball, perhaps all of sports, with the expiring contract of Shohei Ohtani and if he fits into the franchise’s future. With one year of arbitration remaining on...
MLB・
