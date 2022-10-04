ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Mets fans boo Max Scherzer off mound, MLB world reacts

Max Scherzer struggled mightily Friday night and New York Mets fans let the veteran know they were not happy. Mets fans loudly booed the three-time Cy Young Award winner after he gave up his fourth home run of the night, to San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado, in the fifth inning. Manager Buck Showalter immediately lifted Scherzer, and the boos rained down on Scherzer at Citi Field as he exited the NL Wild Card series opener.
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Named Triple-A Player Of The Year By Baseball America

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Miguel Vargas was named the Triple-A Player of the Year by Baseball America for his season with the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Vargas was one of just 11 prospects in the Minor Leagues to bat 350 times while posting at least a .300 average, .400 on-base percentage and .500 slugging. The 22-year-old hit .304/.402/.511 with 17 home runs, 82 RBI, 99 runs scored and 16 stolen bases across 112 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City.
dodgerblue.com

Andrew Friedman ‘Loved’ Dave Roberts Guaranteeing Dodgers Would Win 2022 World Series

Back in Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts asserted that if the Los Angeles Dodgers starting staff remained healthy, his club would win the 2022 World Series. The Dodgers then went out and set a franchise record with 111 wins en route to securing home-field advantage through the World Series. Roberts stuck with his guarantee when asked about it along the way, and he had the support of Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman.
dodgerblue.com

FOCO Selling Dodgers Bobblehead To Commemorate New Franchise Wins Record

FOCO launched a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Friday morning to celebrate the franchise wins record being broken during the 2022 regular season. The design features a Dodger Dog and makes reference to the Dodgers’ 111 wins that was good for the best record in baseball. The bobblehead is limited to 122 units and will not be restocked once quantities sell out.
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Miguel Vargas, Hanser Alberto Likely Competing For Final Bench Spot On Dodgers Postseason Roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers postseason roster for the National League Division Series will be a 26-man group split evenly between pitchers and position players. By all accounts, the team is down to finalizing a few decisions for their first playoff roster, and some of that is predicated on the health of Dustin May and Blake Treinen. With the position players, it appears Hanser Alberto and Miguel Vargas are essentially vying for the final spot off the bench.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Cleats Pay Tribute To Vin Scully

The Los Angeles Dodgers mourned and paid tribute to Vin Scully after he passed away in August, with manager Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner among those to reflect on the influence and significance the Hall of Fame broadcaster had on the organization. Scully has remained in the hearts...
